Some churches to host both Christmas Eve, Day services

Later today, the Rev. James Harrington, pastor of Fellowship Baptist Church in Moyock, will be leading his 35th Christmas Eve service as the church’s pastor.

The Christmas Eve worship service begins at 5:30 p.m. and will include candle lighting and a solo rendition of “O Holy Night.”

Harrington said the service on Christmas Eve is always a special time at the church.

“We have people that come that we don’t see all the time,” he said. “It’s usually a packed house.”

Fellowship Baptist Church normally has two morning worship services and Sunday School on Sunday, but this Sunday there will be only one service, which will be at 10:30 a.m. There will also be children’s church during that same time.

Harrington said he and his wife welcomed their first grandchild in September, and he has drawn on that experience as he prepared a message for Christmas Eve.

The Christmas Eve Message is “A Baby Changes Everything,” and will move from the general experience of how a new baby changes life for a family to the marvelous transformation that comes into the world through the birth of the baby Jesus.

On Sunday morning the message is “What Did You Get For Christmas?” and will start with gifts people have given and received, then focus on the gifts that Jesus is — new birth and new creation.

The praise team will lead music on Sunday morning and there also will be a solo.

The Rev. Arthur Manigault, pastor of Riverside United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City, said the theme of his Christmas Eve message will be, “All That Heard It Were Amazed,” and it will build on the sense of wonder that is at the center of the Christmas celebration.

The message is based on the traditional Christmas story as narrated in the second chapter of Luke’s Gospel, and references the assertion that when the shepherds had visited the baby Jesus and began to tell others throughout the countryside what they had been told about the newborn child, everyone they told was amazed at what they heard.

Riverside will hold its Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m.

On Sunday morning there will not be Sunday School but a worship service will be held at 10 a.m.

A single music leader will lead music on Sunday morning at Riverside. There will not be a praise band for the morning worship service on Christmas Day.

“The big service is going to be Christmas Eve,” Manigault said.

Some churches will not be holding Christmas services.

The Rev. Daniel Spence, pastor of Victory Praise and Worship Center, said the church is not holding a service for Christmas.

“I wanted them to spend time with family,” Spence said.