Escondido 2nd Saturday Art Walk
Escondido, CA – On the 2nd Saturday of each month we celebrate our vibrant Arts and Culture in Escondido. A fantastic collection of unique events and venues that may include pop up art shows, Off the Cuff Improv in Heritage Garden, new opening exhibits and receptions at the eclectic art galleries of Escondido’s historic downtown as well as diverse and interactive experiences in arts, theater, music, museums, historical and educational fun all around the area…. and all through the day.
Scavenger Hunting and Socializing Comes to Vista!
Vista, CA _Scavenger Hunting and Socializing is about having fun, discovering new neighborhoods, making friends, walking/jogging/running up to a 5k, and earning chances to win raffle prizes in a 60-80 minute adventure! We’ll meet at the starting point where you’ll receive your map link and bonus clues and puzzles. You’ll plan your route, and you’ll go at your own pace to collect as many raffle tickets as you can by visiting the checkpoints. At the end, we’ll head back to the starting point for the raffle. For those who don’t want the fun to end, we can head to a nearby food spot and hang out afterwards.
ER David Slotje Monday Moring Briefing
Christmas is in the rearview mirror, but the message couldn’t be brighter! Elks around the country have risen to the call of meeting needs, and hundreds of thousands of dollars through various grants have been distributed across the nation. Thank you all for your generosity and the hours of time donated to make it happen.
Vehicle Pursuit – Vista
Three hurt after suspect vehicle crashes into ambulance. On Saturday, December 24 around 8:00 p.m., deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded to a home along Casa Bonita Way to investigate a family disturbance. Family members had reported they believed the suspect, James Park (DOB 12/29/1979), was under the...
