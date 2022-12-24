Vista, CA _Scavenger Hunting and Socializing is about having fun, discovering new neighborhoods, making friends, walking/jogging/running up to a 5k, and earning chances to win raffle prizes in a 60-80 minute adventure! We’ll meet at the starting point where you’ll receive your map link and bonus clues and puzzles. You’ll plan your route, and you’ll go at your own pace to collect as many raffle tickets as you can by visiting the checkpoints. At the end, we’ll head back to the starting point for the raffle. For those who don’t want the fun to end, we can head to a nearby food spot and hang out afterwards.

