Spokane, WA

Deputies arrest suspect in shooting at RV Park

By Will Wixey
 5 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspect in a shooting that occurred on December 20 at an RV Campground has been arrested.

Deputies arrived at 10904 N Newport Highway on December 20 at 10 p.m. to a reported shooting.

Deputies located a man lying on the ground, screaming, with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

Police say the suspect, 35-year-old Cody Woods got into an argument with the victim, the disagreement escalated, and Wood pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the leg.

After the shooting occurred, deputies were unable to located Woods, but on Friday at 1:30 p.m., Woods was taken into custody.

Woods was booked into Spokane County Jail for first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and violation of a domestic violence order.

