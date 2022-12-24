ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

SFGate

SJ airport rebrand ticks off city commissioners

The San Jose airport's decision to rebrand has exposed a rift between airport leadership and the commission that advises on changes at the South Bay's sky hub. In a Dec. 14 informational memo to the San Jose City Council, Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport Director of Aviation John Aitken announced the airport will change its logo in January and adopt a new name: San Jose Mineta International Airport.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Sikhs Lead Effort For State Recognition

Https://sanjosespotlight.com/san-jose-sikhs-lead-effort-for-state-california-recognition/. California Sikhs have received statewide recognition, and San Jose's own Sikh community played a crucial role. The state Assembly approved a resolution earlier this year to recognize and promote understanding of the ethnic and religious group that totals more than 20,000 residents in Santa Clara County and more than...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Burglars Took 'Everything' From Castro Bakery Storefront, Said Owners

A Castro neighborhood bakery was reportedly ransacked Monday evening. San Francisco police officers said they responded to reports of a robbery at Le Marais Bakery in the 400 block of Sanchez Street shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Employees called the police after they noticed the front door was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Fire Breaks Out At Construction Site

SANTA ROSA (BCN) Santa Rosa firefighters responded to a fire at a residential construction site Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the fire department. The site is on Tecado Drive, near the intersection of Guerneville Road and Marlow Road. The fire was reported at 2:34 a.m. and was controlled...
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Two Arrested In Connection With Fatal October Shooting

San Jose Police have arrested two suspects this week in connection with the city's 32nd homicide this year. SJPD issued a statement that Rodolfo Perez-Damian, 22, and Edgar Merlo Martinez, 20, both of Sunnyvale, were arrested on suspicion of their involvement in the fatal Oct. 30 shooting of 19-year-old San Jose resident Daniel Arredondo Guizar.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Probation Sweep Nets One Arrest For Alcohol Use

The Marin County Probation Department arrested one person last week while doing unannounced checks of people on probation for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Two teams went out Dec. 19 and searched three residences, testing offenders for drugs and alcohol. They arrested one person for being under the influence of alcohol.
SFGate

Over 100 Southwest Flights Canceled In Oakland As Problems Remain

More than 100 Southwest Airlines flights were canceled Wednesday at Oakland International Airport as the airline plans to fly a reduced schedule over the next several days, airport and Southwest officials said. Nearly 150 Southwest flights were canceled at Mineta San Jose International Airport on Wednesday. A similar number are...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

No Foul Play Suspected In Death Of Child Last Week

OAKLAND (BCN) Oakland police said late Tuesday that no foul play was involved in the death of a child last week. The death occurred just after 1 p.m. last Thursday in the 700 block of 52nd Street. Officers went there and learned that a girl was taken to a hospital after she was found to be unresponsive, police said.
OAKLAND, CA

