Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rotary Club of Orinda Makes a Holiday DonationZoë BroussardOrinda, CA
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San FranciscoBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Wine Country Tastings Tips from a local.Nick DaviesSonoma, CA
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Related
SFGate
SJ airport rebrand ticks off city commissioners
The San Jose airport's decision to rebrand has exposed a rift between airport leadership and the commission that advises on changes at the South Bay's sky hub. In a Dec. 14 informational memo to the San Jose City Council, Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport Director of Aviation John Aitken announced the airport will change its logo in January and adopt a new name: San Jose Mineta International Airport.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Sikhs Lead Effort For State Recognition
Https://sanjosespotlight.com/san-jose-sikhs-lead-effort-for-state-california-recognition/. California Sikhs have received statewide recognition, and San Jose's own Sikh community played a crucial role. The state Assembly approved a resolution earlier this year to recognize and promote understanding of the ethnic and religious group that totals more than 20,000 residents in Santa Clara County and more than...
SFGate
Burglars Took 'Everything' From Castro Bakery Storefront, Said Owners
A Castro neighborhood bakery was reportedly ransacked Monday evening. San Francisco police officers said they responded to reports of a robbery at Le Marais Bakery in the 400 block of Sanchez Street shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Employees called the police after they noticed the front door was...
SFGate
Fire Breaks Out At Construction Site
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Santa Rosa firefighters responded to a fire at a residential construction site Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the fire department. The site is on Tecado Drive, near the intersection of Guerneville Road and Marlow Road. The fire was reported at 2:34 a.m. and was controlled...
20-foot waves seen by Point Reyes during storm
The swells are likely going to get even larger.
SFGate
Woman charged with murder for deaths of 2 young girls in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 34-year-old woman has been charged with murder for the deaths of two young girls in San Francisco's Hunters Point neighborhood last week, prosecutors said Wednesday. Paulesha Green-Pulliam was arrested last Friday after the father of the two girls, ages 5 and 1, called 911 that morning...
SFGate
Police Seek Information To Help Solve 2019 Shooting Death In East Oakland
OAKLAND (BCN) Police in Oakland are asking the public's help in solving a 2019 shooting that killed a woman in East Oakland. Hadiyah Loudermilk-Shakir was gunned down on May 22, 2019 in the 7400 block of Weld Street, according to a release from Oakland police. Anyone with information is asked...
Slaying of another Bay Area man linked to Stockton serial killer suspect
Prosecutors say the suspect killed a man in Oakland before driving to Stockton to try to shoot a woman that same night.
San Francisco Tiki bars wish people would stop stealing their glassware
"They kind of ruin it for everybody."
SFGate
Two Arrested In Connection With Fatal October Shooting
San Jose Police have arrested two suspects this week in connection with the city's 32nd homicide this year. SJPD issued a statement that Rodolfo Perez-Damian, 22, and Edgar Merlo Martinez, 20, both of Sunnyvale, were arrested on suspicion of their involvement in the fatal Oct. 30 shooting of 19-year-old San Jose resident Daniel Arredondo Guizar.
SFGate
Probation Sweep Nets One Arrest For Alcohol Use
The Marin County Probation Department arrested one person last week while doing unannounced checks of people on probation for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Two teams went out Dec. 19 and searched three residences, testing offenders for drugs and alcohol. They arrested one person for being under the influence of alcohol.
The classic, family-owned restaurants to try when visiting San Francisco
They're the places you take a friend when they're in town.
SFGate
Over 100 Southwest Flights Canceled In Oakland As Problems Remain
More than 100 Southwest Airlines flights were canceled Wednesday at Oakland International Airport as the airline plans to fly a reduced schedule over the next several days, airport and Southwest officials said. Nearly 150 Southwest flights were canceled at Mineta San Jose International Airport on Wednesday. A similar number are...
San Francisco's biggest 2022 home sales were off market
One of the homes was sold by Mark Zuckerberg.
Bay Area shopping center roof collapses during heavy rains
The roof of a Bay Area Big 5 Sporting Goods collapsed Tuesday after heavy rains swept through the region.
Suspect in racist, anti-gay Bay Area In-N-Out rant faces hate crime charges
A viral TikTok video allegedly captured the suspect making racist and homophobic comments.
SFGate
Alleged Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee charged with 4 additional murders
The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office announced four new murder charges on Tuesday for alleged serial shooter Wesley Brownlee, including a new case out of Alameda County. Brownlee is being charged for the alleged murder of Juan Alexander Vasquez, out of Alameda County, and a new Alameda County victim,...
SFGate
No Foul Play Suspected In Death Of Child Last Week
OAKLAND (BCN) Oakland police said late Tuesday that no foul play was involved in the death of a child last week. The death occurred just after 1 p.m. last Thursday in the 700 block of 52nd Street. Officers went there and learned that a girl was taken to a hospital after she was found to be unresponsive, police said.
The untold tales behind the walls at the Old Western Saloon in Point Reyes
Point Reyes changes with the years, but the Western remains.
Upcoming Bay Area storm brings more rain, could bring dangerous conditions
After a brief break in the rain, the Bay Area should brace for another round of incoming storms.
Comments / 0