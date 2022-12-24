Read full article on original website
WPMI
Shooting at a Mobile Walmart in the self-checkout line
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A follow up to a terrifying night for some local shoppers. Police say 2 people, a man and a woman, were injured when shots rang out at the Walmart off I-65 in Mobile last night. We sat down with Chief Paul Prine today. He's says what happened last night was not an active shooter scenario. It was an altercation between two groups of people. Police do not have anyone in custody at this time. Prine tells me this all went down in the self-checkout line.
WPMI
Free Christmas Tree drop-off, pickup for Mobile, Baldwin counties
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until January 15th, Mobile residents can drop off their Christmas trees at Langan Municipal Park off Ziegler Blvd. or at James Seals Park in Downtown Mobile. If you decide to bring your tree to one of these locations, it...
WPMI
Mobile Police evacuate Walmart after bomb threat
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have given the green light after a bomb threat at a Walmart. The store evacuated employees and customers after someone messaged the store along Government Boulevard around 10:45 Tuesday morning. Officers did not report finding any threats. This is a developing story.
WPMI
Witness to Mobile Walmart shooting says he heard 20-30 shots fired
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots rang out inside a local Walmart last night sending shoppers and employees running in fear. It happened at the Walmart off I-65 in Mobile. Two people were injured. Mobile Police Chief, Paul Prine, says the shooting started as an altercation between two groups of people. This all happened at the self-check out line. One man who witnessed the whole thing says he heard 20 to 30 shots fired off.
WPMI
"The senior wave": Covid heavily impacting people 65 and up
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — There's an influx of people over 65 being hospitalized with Covid-19 across the country. Health officials are calling it the "senior wave" and it has some health care systems overwhelmed. Local health officials say a lot of these hospitalizations can likely be blamed on underlying health conditions, or age, but those hospitalizations and staffing issues could put a strain on hospitals throughout the state.
WPMI
Coast Guard, Orange Beach Fire Dept. sharpen skills for future Gulf rescue missions
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Coast Guard crews from the Mobile Coast Guard Aviation Training Center are well trained for search and rescue incidents. Pilots and rescue swimmers are the best trained in the world to save people from troubled waters or stranded boats. Today Lieutenant Commander Brendan Blain...
WPMI
Mobile Police: Two injured in shooting at Walmart off the Beltline
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, two people were shot inside a Mobile Walmart on Tuesday night. Police say at about 8:30 p.m. an altercation ensued between two groups in the self-checkout line. The two groups began exchanging gunfire before fleeing the scene. Two victims,...
WPMI
Celebratory gunfire is never a good idea
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is reminding citizens about the consequences of shooting firearms into the air to celebrate the new year. Bullets discharged from a gun, even into the sky, must land somewhere, and when they do, they cause significant amounts of property damage to vehicles, homes and can inflict injury or death.
WPMI
Annual head count starting January to help address homelessness in Mobile
Homelessness is a complex issue that affects communities across Alabama, including Mobile. Many factors contribute to homelessness, such as poverty, lack of affordable housing, mental illness, and substance abuse. Next month the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will be sponsoring a count of those experiencing homelessness. "I personally...
WPMI
Report: Pensacola man charged with whipping 5 children with belt, charging cord
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested Monday and charged with five counts of aggravated child abuse. Eric Suggs, 28, was arrested after a medical and forensic exam revealed that he had physically abused a 13-month-old, 6-year-old, 8-year-old, 9-year-old, and 11-year-old, according to an arrest report. According to...
WPMI
Spring Hill College receives $35 Million in omnibus spending funds
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Spring Hill College has been awarded $35 million as part of Senator Richard Shelby’s final funding effort on behalf of his constituents after more than 44 years of representing Alabama citizens in the United States House and Senate. This appropriation will be used to construct a state-of-the-art nursing and health sciences building as the College works to provide solutions to address current and future nursing shortages while also stimulating science education for future generations of SHC graduates.
WPMI
Woman arrested after Mobile Police chase ends with her crashed into local business
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at approximately 1:54 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Moffett Road near I-65 Service Road. The driver stopped the vehicle, and as the officer attempted to identify the driver, she sped off, and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
WPMI
'Turn yourself in': Pensacola man wanted for attempted murder in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man Tuesday who stabbed his 47-year-old girlfriend and her 18-year-old son Monday night. 48-year-old Tamondo Derell Reuben, of Pensacola, is wanted for two counts of attempted murder, robbery and kidnapping. According to the sheriff's office, after Reuben...
WPMI
Struggle breaks out, shot fired during MPD traffic stop
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A man was arrested Tuesday following a brawl with an MPD officer during a traffic stop. Investigators say Dequarrio Hines struggled with an officer at the intersection of Plover and Partridge Street around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon. According to investigators, officers stopped Hines for driving a...
WPMI
Spring Hill College plans new nursing facility
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Spring hill college is continuing to celebrate tonight as it makes plans to build a state of the art nursing facility. Funding was finalized late last week for a program which has been rated number one in the state for the past three years.. "There’ll...
