Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Army Veteran Searching For Missing Son After Child's Mother Shot Him And Took OffThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina Preview and Prediction for the Birmingham BowlFlurrySportsConway, SC
Positive News: Buffalo Wing Wings Employees Help Gift a Gardendale H.S. Student & Fellow Employee a Car for ChristmasZack LoveGardendale, AL
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
Related
wbrc.com
2 men, teen arrested in string of home invasion burglaries, robberies
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Police Department has arrested three individuals in connection to a string of home invasion style burglaries and robberies. According to police, on Dec. 27, officers responded to three calls that suspects were forcing their way into occupied homes and looking for anything valuable. While...
wbrc.com
Funeral service announced for 12-year-old Audriana Pearson
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Family, friends, and community members will gather on Thursday in Center Point to remember 12-year-old Audriana Pearson, the victim of a drive-by shooting earlier this month. Funeral services have been announced for Thursday, December 29 at noon inside the church sanctuary at Greater Grace Baptist...
wbrc.com
Man stabbed to death in Bessemer Christmas day
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man killed on Christmas day. Police were called around 6:45 p.m. about a man down in an alleyway in the 1700 block of 6th Ave N. They arrived to find Clay Austin Parker suffering from multiple stab...
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD make arrest after man shot, killed following family dispute
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant in connection to the murder of Orlando Ruffin. Ruffin was shot and killed on Thursday, Dec. 22 in the 2200 block of Beulah Avenue, after a dispute with relatives. Police have identified the suspect as 40-year-old Clinton...
wbrc.com
City leaders point out trend in Birmingham homicide cases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City leaders said there is a common thread in many of the homicides throughout the city, in that the suspect and victim usually know each other. So far there have been 134 homicides in Birmingham, with 10 being ruled justifiable. Mayor Randall Woodfin took to...
wbrc.com
Man shot and killed overnight in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning on Jefferson Ave. Around 1:44 a.m. Birmingham Police responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of Jefferson Ave. They arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.
wbrc.com
Gadsden Police investigating fatal shooting
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden Police say on Dec. 26, around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Morningview Drive. Officers located the victim, Michael Martin, who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. Police say the suspect, Robert Wilson, was taken into custody and charged...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police hosting winter coat giveaway
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department’s Community Outreach and Public Education Division is hosting a winter coat giveaway this week, Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 30. BPD and several other community members are contributing to the giveaway. Coats can be picked up at 7001 Crestwood Blvd....
wbrc.com
Busted pipes continue to wreak havoc in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County resident Aaliyah Green is picking up the pieces after a burst pipe damaged almost everything in her apartment. IPM property management representatives tell WBRC that water has been restored to The Park Place Apartments, where Green lives. But many residents are still not happy.
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham to extend warming station through Wednesday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham is once again opening its warming station Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. through Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 9 a.m. Those needing warm shelter can go to the BJCC South Exhibition Hall located at 1962 9th Ave North. Food will be provided.
wbrc.com
BFRS: Water leak occurs at Birmingham City Hall
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is on the scene of a water leak at Birmingham City Hall. BFRS says an elevator was filling with water. No one is trapped and no injuries have been reported. A Public Information Officer with the city says the leak was...
wbrc.com
Winds causing the smell of Moody landfill fire to drift westward
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Concerns are coming in from residents in St. Clair County and Birmingham about the smoke that seems to be traveling from the fire burning underneath the ground at the environmental landfill in Moody. WBRC First Alert Weather meteorologist Lauren Linahan says the area is experiencing some...
wbrc.com
Trussville church stepping up to aid nursing home after pipes burst
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magnolia Ridge nursing home is another facility dealing with burst pipes. The issue actually forcing management to close its kitchen and call in aid from off site. The Jefferson County EMA reached out to First Baptist Church in Trussville to help and they are...
wbrc.com
Pleasant Grove woman dies in Christmas night crash on I-59
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pleasant Grove woman died in a crash on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County Christmas night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities with ALEA say the two-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, December 25. We’re told 87-year-old Claudette P. Autry was fatally...
wbrc.com
Highway 69 blocked in Tuscaloosa Co. due to overturned 18-wheeler
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An overnight crash has caused a road closure on AL Hwy 69 near mile marker 160 in Tuscaloosa Co. It happened around midnight. An 18-wheeler overturned, scattering lumber across the road. Traffic is being diverted at Tierce Patton Road. Get news alerts in the Apple...
wbrc.com
New permitless carry law includes grant program for sheriff’s departments losing funds
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting next week, County Sheriff’s Departments across the state are going to be bringing in less money. The new permitless carry law starts on Jan. 1, which means you no longer need a permit to concealed carry a gun in Alabama, something departments charge a fee for.
wbrc.com
Blount Co. kindergarten teacher’s room damaged after pipe burst
BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Blount County kindergarten teacher is left with extensive damage to her classroom after a pipe burst on Christmas day. It happened after the bitter cold temperatures over the weekend. People in the community are now stepping up to help. Paige Martin’s classroom at Southeastern...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County Schools cleaning up damage from leaking pipes
TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Burst pipes from last week’s freezing weather has caused damage to some schools in the Tuscaloosa-area. The Tuscaloosa County School System has crews working to make sure repairs are made in time for students return to class in January. WBRC contacted five West Alabama...
wbrc.com
King’s Home parents share joy of helping children in need
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The organization King’s Home has opened a few homes in the last couple of years for children fleeing domestic violence situations. Within these homes are house parents who live with the children. Scott and Kim Thomas have been house parents with the organization since May...
wbrc.com
Ensley Fairfield Mattress Company closes after more than 100 years
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A staple of Birmingham metro business has announced it will be closing it’s doors permanently after almost 108 years in business. Ensley Fairfield Mattress Company opened back in 1915, but the family says it has made the difficult decision to let the family business go after January 2023.
Comments / 0