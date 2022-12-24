Read full article on original website
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years
Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
NECN
Celtics' Marcus Smart Proposes to Girlfriend With Assist From Will Smith
It really is the most wonderful time of the year, just ask Marcus Smart who won't soon forget this holiday season. The Boston Celtics star announced on his Instagram account on Christmas that he had proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Maisa Hallum -- with an assist from actor Will Smith.
Evan Turner on getting signed away from the Boston Celtics by a $70 million deal from the Portland Trail Blazers
The summer of 2016 will forever be known among historians of the NBA as the offseason that league general managers went on an unprecedented spending spree in terms of player salaries with the influx of money from the Association’s new TV deal fueling the action in the absence of a smoothing mechanism to slow down that financial explosion of signings.
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Kevin Durant Doesn’t Hold Back About Why He Left Warriors
The Brooklyn Nets are the hottest team in the NBA currently, riding a nine-game winning streak. For the first time in a long time, the franchise can just focus on the court as they have put all of the drama from earlier this season behind them and started winning basketball games with regularity.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
How Danny Ainge Felt About Celtics Owner Rejecting Joe Mazzulla Request
Will Hardy wasn’t the only coach who Danny Ainge wanted to pluck from the Celtics over the offseason. Hardy, an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, left Boston in order to become the new head coach of the Utah Jazz. And as Ainge retooled Utah’s coaching staff in wake of Quin Snyder’s departure, he was hoping to interview Joe Mazzulla, another assistant on Udoka’s staff who was quickly making a name for himself as an up-and-coming coach.
"Jordan, Russell, Chamberlain, Bird, Magic, those guys wouldn't want to team up with great players" — Larry Brown on the rise of super teams
Larry Brown thinks super teams should never exist in basketball.
"It is disrespectful!" - Serge Ibaka responds to Kendrick Perkins claiming the Milwaukee Bucks big man lied about his age
Serge didn't hold back in responding to his former teammate telling jokes about him.
A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors
The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
Kyrie Irving shares heartfelt message to Cleveland ahead of showdown vs. Donovan Mitchell, Cavs
The Land can still feel like home for Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving. While he’s years removed from the last time he donned a Cavs jersey, Irving showed that Cleveland will always be a special place for him when he tweeted a message Monday about being back in the city where his NBA journey started — ahead of Monday night’s game against Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Was This The Dunk Of The Year?
Aaron Gordon had a sensational dunk in Sunday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.
Dan Patrick explains ESPN departure: 'I'm going to leave it'
Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Dan Patrick was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast” and explained his departure from ESPN and realizing the important things in life.
Jordan Poole locks up Warriors Christmas record not even Stephen Curry matched
Jordan Poole’s Christmas Day experience didn’t exactly end as planned. The Golden State Warriors guard was ejected after drawing a second technical foul with over nine minutes left in the fourth quarter in their 123-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Unceremonious exit aside, Poole did join some legendary...
NBA
Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets
Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
Former Patriots QB to start for Raiders after Josh McDaniels benches Derek Carr
Former New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham will be the starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders for the rest of the season. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced the decision at his Wednesday press conference, confirming rumblings that the team was prepared to bench Derek Carr, the team’s long-time starter.
“I was honored to be his first pick” — Larry Johnson on being picked by Shaquille O'Neal to back him up in a bar brawl
The rest of Shaq's imaginary streetfight NBA crew is quite impressive, but LJ was his no-brainer first pick.
Joe Mazzulla Made Late Scratch ‘Minutes’ Before Celtics-Rockets
The Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to three games Tuesday, knocking off the Houston Rockets at TD Garden. They had to do so without their interim head coach, however. Joe Mazzulla was scratched from the game just minutes before tipoff with what the team described as “eye irritation.” Mazzulla...
Celtics’ Marcus Smart Announces Engagement on Christmas Night
The Boston guard had some fun with fans when sharing his special announcement Sunday night.
76ers Sign NBA G League Standout After Win vs. Knicks
The 76ers added a new member to the roster on Monday.
