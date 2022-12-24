ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Power restored in Benton Harbor

By Charlsie Dewey, Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 5 days ago

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Power has been restored in Benton Harbor and the state of emergency that was issued on Friday has been rescinded.

The Berrien County Sherriff’s Department said the two warming centers that had previously been opened have been closed.

The power outage impacted over one thousand people, prompting a state of emergency declaration that began at 1 p.m. Friday.

The sheriff’s office said that Indiana Michigan power crews worked through the night, in extremely difficult conditions, to repair the outage.

