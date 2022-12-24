Read full article on original website
Unprovoked stabbing suspect arrested in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police have arrested a man for an unprovoked stabbing at a Redding Area Bus Authority (RABA) bus terminal. On Dec. 10, RPD officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the RABA terminal located at 1530 Yuba Street. RPD said when officers arrived on the scene, they contacted a 66-year-old man with stab wounds in his back.
Suspect in shooting and standoff at Chico apartments appears in court on Thursday
CHICO, Calif. — A man involved in a shooting and standoff at an apartment complex in Chico earlier this week appeared in court on Thursday to face multiple charges of firing into an inhabited dwelling. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Monday this week, Dec. 26, at...
Oroville man arrested for stealing $4K in tools from Placer County man
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. - An Oroville man was arrested for stealing about $4,000 worth of tools in Granite Bay, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 9, deputies were dispatched to a burglary in Granite Bay that happened about a week earlier. The man reported that a...
Case for man suspected of multiple burglaries in Redding rescheduled for Jan. 4
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office says that Roy Moore’s cases on Wednesday were rescheduled, and will be continued on Jan 4. The DA’s office says that the continuance was necessary because they have received news reports from the Redding Police Department that are in need of review for the filing of potential new charges against Moore.
Redding man arrested for DUI after crashing into power pole
REDDING, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - A Redding man was arrested for DUI after crashing into a power pole off Hartnell Avenue on Thursday, according to the Redding Police Department. Police said Dana Antos, 39, was under the influence of drugs while driving his vehicle. Antos crashed his vehicle into...
TCSO is looking for 2 suspects involved in a shooting in Rancho Tehama Monday morning
RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects who could be involved with a shooting that happened on Monday at around 11:24 a.m. in Rancho Tehama in the 17000 block of Muledeer Drive. Deputies say that when they arrived on scene and found...
Man sentenced to felony probation for stealing from dead roommate
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was sentenced to two years of felony probation for stealing from his dead roommate, Kevin Olson, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Darren Pirtle, 57, was sentenced for identity theft and ten counts of forgery. Pirtle will receive credit...
Trinity County Sheriff's Office arrests human trafficking suspect
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gilbert Cha, 66, of Sacramento, in relation to a human trafficking and sexual assault incident that occurred on a marijuana grow site, officials said. In March 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a reported sexual assault and...
1 person dead in crash on Highway 44 at Silver Bridge Road on Wednesday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 4:28 P.M. UPDATE - CHP - Redding says that one person has died in a two car crash near Palo Cedro on Highway 44 at Silver Bridge Road on Wednesday. CHP says that the first call came in at around 2:10 p.m. Caltrans says that traffic on...
Man arrested following hours-long standoff with law enforcement in Chico Monday
CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested by Chico Police Monday night following an hours-long standoff with law enforcement at the Amanda Place apartment complex. At approximately 5 p.m. Monday, officers with the Chico Police Department were dispatched after multiple 911 calls were received about gun shots being heard in the area of 2060 Amanda Way.
Sheriff's Office loses longtime Deputy K9 Riddick
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — After eight years of helping fight crime, the Butte County Sheriff's Office announced that their K9 Riddick passed away recently. Officials say K9 Riddick spent those years with his partner Sergeant Leonard. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of BCSO...
Two people rescued from swift waters by Redding Fire Department
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department rescued two people who were trapped on an island near the Clear Creek Bridge south of Redding Tuesday. At approximately 7:30 a.m., crews from the Redding Fire Department responded to a report of two subjects who were trapped on an island in the area that was surrounded by swift-moving water.
Chico Police have a suspect in custody after an hours-long, armed standoff
CHICO, Calif. - 9:50PM UPDATE - Chico Police confirmed they took a male suspect safely into custody after an armed standoff at the Amanda Place Apartment complex at 2060 Amanda Way. The standoff lasted nearly four hours after Chico Police say the received a call of reported gunshots heard in...
Redding Police arrest man who walked into home and threatened residents
REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was taken into custody by Redding Police after threatening residents of an private home on Saturday. At approximately 2:19 p.m., officers with the Redding Police Department responded to reports of an individual who had entered a private home on the 2300 block of Eureka Way and became violent with the residents inside.
Thanks to winter storm, Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake see positive jump in water levels
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The Northstate is experiencing a needed winter storm this week and the excess rainfall is already yielding positive results for two primary water resources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. According to the California Department of Water Resources (CDWR) website, Lake Oroville is currently 683 feet high;...
Pair rescued after getting trapped on island near Clear Creek Bridge
REDDING, Calif. — Two people were rescued by Redding Fire Department crews after they became trapped on an island near the Clear Creek Bridge early Tuesday morning. According to firefighters, crews were called to the area around 7:30 a.m. for reports of two people trapped on an island surrounded by swift-moving, thigh-high water that was filled with debris.
1 person dead on Christmas Eve after passenger got out of moving hauling truck
CORNING, Calif. — On Christmas Eve, the California Highway Patrol said a man was killed after he got out of a moving Kenworth truck that was preparing to park. CHP said the incident happened within the "Lt. John C. Helmick" Roadside Rest Area in Corning at about 2:11 p.m.
Fifth wheel trailer explosion leaves one person with burn injuries
MAGALIA, Calif. - A fifth wheel trailer explosion near Magalia on Sunday has left one person with burn injuries. At approximately 10:18 a.m., CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to reports of a possible trailer explosion on Doon Grade Road south of Lovelock off of Coutolenc Road. Upon arrival at the...
20 arrests made over 3 days during shopping parking lot patrols in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. - Between Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 the Anderson Police Department says that they conducted proactive enforcement patrols in retail shopping parking lots. Police partnered with loss prevention officers and used marked and unmarked patrol cars in order to make arrests. Over the course of the three days...
Ten people arrested in Shasta County following complaints regarding nuisance property
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office took ten people into custody on Friday following an operation to deal with a nuisance property that had generated numerous complaints from citizens in the area. Citizens living near the 6000 block of Saddle Trail Road in Anderson had submitted numerous complaints...
