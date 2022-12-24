ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bluff, CA

Comments / 2

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Unprovoked stabbing suspect arrested in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police have arrested a man for an unprovoked stabbing at a Redding Area Bus Authority (RABA) bus terminal. On Dec. 10, RPD officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the RABA terminal located at 1530 Yuba Street. RPD said when officers arrived on the scene, they contacted a 66-year-old man with stab wounds in his back.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Case for man suspected of multiple burglaries in Redding rescheduled for Jan. 4

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office says that Roy Moore’s cases on Wednesday were rescheduled, and will be continued on Jan 4. The DA’s office says that the continuance was necessary because they have received news reports from the Redding Police Department that are in need of review for the filing of potential new charges against Moore.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding man arrested for DUI after crashing into power pole

REDDING, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - A Redding man was arrested for DUI after crashing into a power pole off Hartnell Avenue on Thursday, according to the Redding Police Department. Police said Dana Antos, 39, was under the influence of drugs while driving his vehicle. Antos crashed his vehicle into...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man sentenced to felony probation for stealing from dead roommate

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was sentenced to two years of felony probation for stealing from his dead roommate, Kevin Olson, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Darren Pirtle, 57, was sentenced for identity theft and ten counts of forgery. Pirtle will receive credit...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Trinity County Sheriff's Office arrests human trafficking suspect

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gilbert Cha, 66, of Sacramento, in relation to a human trafficking and sexual assault incident that occurred on a marijuana grow site, officials said. In March 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a reported sexual assault and...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested following hours-long standoff with law enforcement in Chico Monday

CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested by Chico Police Monday night following an hours-long standoff with law enforcement at the Amanda Place apartment complex. At approximately 5 p.m. Monday, officers with the Chico Police Department were dispatched after multiple 911 calls were received about gun shots being heard in the area of 2060 Amanda Way.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Sheriff's Office loses longtime Deputy K9 Riddick

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — After eight years of helping fight crime, the Butte County Sheriff's Office announced that their K9 Riddick passed away recently. Officials say K9 Riddick spent those years with his partner Sergeant Leonard. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of BCSO...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Two people rescued from swift waters by Redding Fire Department

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department rescued two people who were trapped on an island near the Clear Creek Bridge south of Redding Tuesday. At approximately 7:30 a.m., crews from the Redding Fire Department responded to a report of two subjects who were trapped on an island in the area that was surrounded by swift-moving water.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Police have a suspect in custody after an hours-long, armed standoff

CHICO, Calif. - 9:50PM UPDATE - Chico Police confirmed they took a male suspect safely into custody after an armed standoff at the Amanda Place Apartment complex at 2060 Amanda Way. The standoff lasted nearly four hours after Chico Police say the received a call of reported gunshots heard in...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Police arrest man who walked into home and threatened residents

REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was taken into custody by Redding Police after threatening residents of an private home on Saturday. At approximately 2:19 p.m., officers with the Redding Police Department responded to reports of an individual who had entered a private home on the 2300 block of Eureka Way and became violent with the residents inside.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Pair rescued after getting trapped on island near Clear Creek Bridge

REDDING, Calif. — Two people were rescued by Redding Fire Department crews after they became trapped on an island near the Clear Creek Bridge early Tuesday morning. According to firefighters, crews were called to the area around 7:30 a.m. for reports of two people trapped on an island surrounded by swift-moving, thigh-high water that was filled with debris.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fifth wheel trailer explosion leaves one person with burn injuries

MAGALIA, Calif. - A fifth wheel trailer explosion near Magalia on Sunday has left one person with burn injuries. At approximately 10:18 a.m., CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to reports of a possible trailer explosion on Doon Grade Road south of Lovelock off of Coutolenc Road. Upon arrival at the...
MAGALIA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

20 arrests made over 3 days during shopping parking lot patrols in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. - Between Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 the Anderson Police Department says that they conducted proactive enforcement patrols in retail shopping parking lots. Police partnered with loss prevention officers and used marked and unmarked patrol cars in order to make arrests. Over the course of the three days...
ANDERSON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy