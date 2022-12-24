$18.4 million secured for upcoming St. Louis community projects

ST. LOUIS – More than $18.4 million has been secured for upcoming St. Louis community projects.

Missouri U.S. Congresswoman Cori Bush helped secure funding through a 2023 government package. The funds are intended to address a variety of community needs, like housing, violence prevention, economic development, public health, substance use treatment, and youth engagement.

“St. Louis sent me to Congress to deliver. I am elated to say that with these funds, we are doing just that,” said Bush via a news release. “These investments will advance projects that will create jobs, enhance public safety, deliver public health services, build new affordable housing units, support our youth, families and workers, and strengthen our communities.”

Projects and facilities set for funding include:

Power4STL for facilities and equipment ($3M)

A Red Circle – North County Community Nexus ($1.5M)

Boys and Girls Clubs Capital Projects ($750K)

Center for Economic Advancement at Covenant House Missouri ($2.4M)

City of Kinloch Dunbar Gardens Renovations ($750K)

Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, St. Louis, MO for student mental health and anti-violence programs ($70K)

Better Family Life’s LifeHouse Phase I of the Page Revitalization Initiative ($3M)

City of St Louis – Improvement of 911 Dispatch System ($685K)

LIFE Housing Project ($1.8M)

Public Wi-Fi for St. Louis Housing Authority Residents ($990K)

Seed St. Louis, MO for STEM education programs ($380K)

SSM Health – St. Mary’s Hospital – St. Louis, MO for facilities and equipment ($1M)

St. Louis Public Schools, St. Louis, MO for CTE programs in construction trades, including scholarships for technical college program ($250K)

UAW Labor Employment and Training Corporation, St. Louis, MO for job training in the automotive services industry ($1M)

Urban League Plaza Property Improvements ($750K)

This funding came as part of the twelve-bill Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023 that passed through the House on December 23, 2022, and awaits President Biden’s signature. Only state and local governments and eligible non-profit entities were permitted to receive funding.

