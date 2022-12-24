ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

$18.4 million secured for upcoming St. Louis community projects

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D5k8S_0jtG1eHb00

ST. LOUIS – More than $18.4 million has been secured for upcoming St. Louis community projects.

Missouri U.S. Congresswoman Cori Bush helped secure funding through a 2023 government package. The funds are intended to address a variety of community needs, like housing, violence prevention, economic development, public health, substance use treatment, and youth engagement.

Top Story: Police raid hospital room of terminally-ill man for medical marijuana use

“St. Louis sent me to Congress to deliver. I am elated to say that with these funds, we are doing just that,” said Bush via a news release. “These investments will advance projects that will create jobs, enhance public safety, deliver public health services, build new affordable housing units, support our youth, families and workers, and strengthen our communities.”

Projects and facilities set for funding include:

  • Power4STL for facilities and equipment ($3M)
  • A Red Circle – North County Community Nexus ($1.5M)
  • Boys and Girls Clubs Capital Projects ($750K)
  • Center for Economic Advancement at Covenant House Missouri ($2.4M)
  • City of Kinloch Dunbar Gardens Renovations ($750K)
  • Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, St. Louis, MO for student mental health and anti-violence programs ($70K)
  • Better Family Life’s LifeHouse Phase I of the Page Revitalization Initiative ($3M)
  • City of St Louis – Improvement of 911 Dispatch System ($685K)
  • LIFE Housing Project ($1.8M)
  • Public Wi-Fi for St. Louis Housing Authority Residents ($990K)
  • Seed St. Louis, MO for STEM education programs ($380K)
  • SSM Health – St. Mary’s Hospital – St. Louis, MO for facilities and equipment ($1M)
  • St. Louis Public Schools, St. Louis, MO for CTE programs in construction trades, including scholarships for technical college program ($250K)
  • UAW Labor Employment and Training Corporation, St. Louis, MO for job training in the automotive services industry ($1M)
  • Urban League Plaza Property Improvements ($750K)

This funding came as part of the twelve-bill Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023 that passed through the House on December 23, 2022, and awaits President Biden’s signature. Only state and local governments and eligible non-profit entities were permitted to receive funding.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Center Square

St. Louis' $9K guaranteed income program is Missouri's first

(The Center Square) – The city of St. Louis became Missouri’s first municipality to create a guaranteed basic income program when Mayor Tishaura Jones signed Board Bill 116 into law. The bill gives authority to the city’s treasurer to negotiate and execute logistics contracts and permission to the comptroller for distributing $4 million in cash. Approximately 440 households meeting eligibility requirements will receive $500 per month for 18 months. An...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Neighborhood group seeks control of a NorthSide Regeneration property

ST. LOUIS — A neighborhood group is seeking control of a NorthSide Regeneration building it says has deteriorated over years. Covenant Blu Grand Center Neighborhood Association in October sued NorthSide, related firm Rice Capital Group, NorthSide owner Paul McKee, and creditors Bank of Washington and Scarboro Services, saying it should be able to gain possession of 3509 Page Blvd. under state law if the defendants don't abate nuisance conditions.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Shamele Hill serves as chief program officer at CASA

Earlier this year, Shamele Hill was promoted to chief program officer for the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of St. Louis organization where she oversees the day-to-day operations of the program and provides support and guidance to staff and volunteers as they deliver best interest advocacy to children in foster care. Hill has worked with CASA of St. Louis cumulatively for approximately 14 years. Most recently, Hill became a facilitator of the Darkness to Light Stewards of Children curriculum that focuses on educating adults on preventive measures of child sexual abuse. Hill received a master of social work from Arizona State University and a master of human resource management from Lindenwood University.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Water main breaks in the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to Missouri American Water’s website, there are several active advisories in the St. Louis area. Clayton Road in Ladue: A water main break began at 3:30 p.m. Repairs are expected to take 10 hours. North Hanley in Clayton: A water main break began...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

What’s the New Richest City in Missouri? This One & It’s Loaded

If you're looking for a city with the most bling, which one sits at the top in Missouri? There's a new #1 and the households there are completely loaded with cash. Even as a kid, I could tell that Chesterfield, Missouri was for the well-to-do. That's not a criticism, by the way. I'm happy when people find success. Sure, there might have been a little envy in that statement, too, but my point is that the people who live in Chesterfield aren't bad people because they're rich. And, boy are they rich. Only In Your State recently updated their richest cities in Missouri and good ole Chesterfield is now perched at the top at #1.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
FOX2Now

Freeburg, Illinois lifts water conservation advisory

FREEBURG, Ill. – After 24 hours, the Village of Freeburg has lifted its advisory for residents to save water. The village issued the advisory on Tuesday because of low water-storage levels at the SLM water plant due to the freezing weather. The water was still safe to drink during...
FREEBURG, IL
kjluradio.com

St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River

A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

This Must Have Iconic Deep-Fried Dish Makes Missouri Famous

If you've ever lived in Missouri or just visited you know that this staple is a must-have treat at any restaurant you eat at. No matter which restaurant you dine at, especially if you're visiting a St. Louis restaurant, you will find this appetizer dish on every menu. Toasted Ravioli and the Food Network have dubbed this delicious appetizer the Missouri dish to try.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy