mynewsla.com
LA County COVID Hospitalizations Dip Slightly; 2,100 New Cases Reported
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals dipped slightly Wednesday, falling below the 1,200 mark, while more than 2,100 new infections were reported. According to state figures, there were 1,195 COVID-positive patients hospitalized in the county as of Wednesday, down from 1,220 on Saturday. Of those patients,...
mynewsla.com
Nearly 300 File Lawsuit Over Alleged Abuse at LA County Juvenile Halls
Nearly 300 boys and girls allege in a new lawsuit they were sexually assaulted, harassed and abused by Los Angeles County probation and detention officers while being held in county juvenile facilities. The 359-page Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit filed Dec. 20 alleges minor detainees at county juvenile camps and...
mynewsla.com
Widow, Children of Slain Firefighter Rebut County’s Lawsuit Dismissal Bid
The widow and children of a Los Angeles County Fire Department engineer shot to death by a colleague at the Agua Dulce station in 2021 have responded to a motion by county attorneys to dismiss their case, saying in new court papers that the county and the department were on notice for years of the killer’s violent behavior.
mynewsla.com
OC Authorities Confirm Body Found in Capistrano is Missing Woman
Orange County sheriff’s investigators confirmed Tuesday that the body of a woman found in San Juan Capistrano Monday was that of a 94-year-old woman who went missing last week. Coroner’s officials confirmed that the deceased person is Shirley “Jean” Airth, who was last seen leaving her home for one...
mynewsla.com
Stolen Vehicle Pursued from Orange County Through LA County
A vehicle reported stolen in Orange County led police and the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit from the city of Orange to downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning. The pursuit entered Los Angeles County about 11:50 p.m. on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway and during the course of an hour wound up to the Altadena area via the 110 Freeway, the Foothill (210) Freeway and surface streets, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball.
mynewsla.com
Missing 61-Year-Old Woman Found
A Silver Alert that was in effect in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties for a missing 61-year-old woman was deactivated Wednesday. Ruth Gutierrez was last seen at approximately 3:55 p.m. Tuesday in Upland in San Bernardino County, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Upland Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Airport Nightmare Continues as Southwest Airlines Cancellations, Delays Mount
Thousands of passengers and their luggage remained in limbo Wednesday in Southern California and across the nation as Southwest Airlines continued to scrub the majority of its flights as it worked to recover from a failure in its scheduling systems combined with a devastating winter storm. A total of 100...
mynewsla.com
Blood Bank’s Supplies Rapidly Shrinking, Donors Sought
One of the Inland Empire’s largest blood banks is scrambling to find donors as a supply deficit worsens by the hour, potentially threatening patients’ lives, officials said Tuesday. “We are extremely concerned,” LifeStream CEO Dr. Rick Axelrod said. “We will not be able to meet the needs of...
mynewsla.com
Preliminary Hearing Set Friday in Riverside for Alleged Freeway Assailant
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday for a felon accused of shooting at another driver during a road rage confrontation on the Riverside (91) Freeway. Enrique Campos, 47, of Homeland, is charged with firearm assault, shooting at an occupied vehicle and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a gun in the commission of a felony for the alleged attack in October.
mynewsla.com
Southwest Airlines Cancels Flights From Southern California
The weather outside is frightful across most of the country and Southwest Airlines is handing out lumps of coal disguised as canceled flights at airports throughout Southern California Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights, all departing flights from Los Angeles International Airport and the Southern California region through...
mynewsla.com
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 61-Year-Old Woman
A Silver Alert was in effect Wednesday in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties for a missing 61-year-old woman. Ruth Gutierrez was last seen at approximately 3:55 p.m. Tuesday in Upland in San Bernardino County, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Upland Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Passengers Stranded Across SoCal as Southwest Airlines Woes Worsen
Thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers remained stranded Tuesday across Southern California as the airline’s winter woes worsened, leading to canceled and delayed flights throughout the nation. As of Tuesday evening, the airline had canceled nearly 2,700 flights nationally, including several from Palm Springs International Airport and other airfields across...
mynewsla.com
Siblings Plead Guilty in COVID-19 Unemployment Fraud
An Irvine woman and convicted attempted murderer pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rosalva Bahena pleaded guilty to three counts of perjury, 20 counts of false statement or representation or concealment, six counts of money laundering, and a count of conspiracy to defraud, all felonies. Bahena was scheduled to be sentenced June 1.
mynewsla.com
Security Guard Killed at Off-Campus Housing Complex Near USC
A security guard was fatally shot early Wednesday at an upscale off-campus student housing complex near USC, and a suspect was taken into custody. The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. at the Lorenzo housing complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Body Found In San Juan Capistrano Believed To Be Missing Woman, 94
Search and rescue teams found a woman’s body in San Juan Capistrano Monday, near the area where a 94-year-old was reported missing last week. Although authorities are waiting for official identification from the corner’s office, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department released a statement on social media that investigators believe the deceased person is Shirley “Jean” Airth, who had been reported missing.
mynewsla.com
Jury Selection Begins for Trial of Pair Accused of Fatally Beating Senior
Jury selection began Wednesday in the trial of two women accused of robbing and fatally beating a senior at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula. Candace Tai Townsell, 42, and Kimesha Monae Williams, 38, both of Moreno Valley, allegedly killed 84-year-old Afaf Anis Assad of Long Beach in 2019. Both...
mynewsla.com
Hiker Rescued from Runyon Canyon Area
A male hiker was hoisted by helicopter to safety from 200 feet down an embankment in the Runyon Canyon area of Hollywood Hills West Wednesday. The hiker was rescued at 3:22 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Fuller Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart. The 911 call for help was received at 2:30 p.m.
mynewsla.com
Woman Fatally Struck by Train in North Hollywood
A woman was killed Wednesday evening when she was struck by a train in North Hollywood. Firefighters were summoned at 5:01 p.m. to 12201 W. Sherman Way, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Stewart said. Metrolink tracks through...
mynewsla.com
Driver of Pickup Shot in Del Rey
A motorist was wounded early Tuesday morning during a car-to-car shooting in the Del Rey area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 12:54 a.m. at Centinela and Louise avenues, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Moran. The man called 911 to report the shooting and said...
mynewsla.com
Man in Serious Condition after Truck Overturns Near Freeway Offramp
A pickup truck driver was seriously injured Tuesday when the vehicle overturned off the San Diego (405) Freeway in the North Hills area. The crash was reported around 4 p.m. on the southbound freeway at the Roscoe Boulevard offramp, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The driver, a man...
