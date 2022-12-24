Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Health Clinic Open in Pocatello
'Nobility Better Health' has been open for a couple of months now. Some of the services they offer are psychiatric care, brief counseling, and cosmetic services, just to name a few. The owner of the clinic, Angela Allen says they have continuity of care in their clinic where they can...
eastidahonews.com
Black ice, extremely slick conditions cause slide-offs, crashes on eastern Idaho roads
IDAHO FALLS – Multiple crashes and slide-offs have been reported on eastern Idaho roads as authorities ask drivers to slow down, be careful and avoid travel if possible. Black ice has created extremely slick conditions across the area. Multiple cars have slid off I-15 between Idaho Falls and Blackfoot....
Hit and run is Latest in Series of Collisions Involving Idaho Snow Plows
IDAHO FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating another collision involving a snow plow that occurred on Friday afternoon in southern Idaho. An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow was traveling east on US26, east of Idaho Falls at milepost 344, in Bonneville County. The plow was reportedly plowing in the passing lane. An unidentified pickup truck collided with the wing of the snow plow while passing on the right, rendering the Idaho Transportation Department plow out-of-service.
eastidahonews.com
Waterline break causes significant damage at local retirement center
IDAHO FALLS — There were no injuries and no residents displaced after a waterline broke causing a section of ceiling to collapse earlier Friday evening at Lincoln Court Retirement Center, located at 850 Lincoln Drive in Idaho Falls. The call came in to the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Dispatch...
Viral local TikTok star 'Doggface' arrested on misdemeanor marijuana charge
A local celebrity featured in a Klypso music video with Cheech and Chong and Snoop Dogg released on 4/20 was recently arrested on misdemeanor marijuana possession and paraphernalia charges. Nathan Apodaca, the 40-year-old Idaho Falls man who has the online moniker “Doggface” and reached internet stardom after a TikTok video of himself sipping cranberry juice while longboarding to Fleetwood Mac went viral in 2020, was arrested on Dec. 14 and faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court...
eastidahonews.com
Five indicted in connection to Bannock County fentanyl death
POCATELLO — Five people have been indicted by a grand jury for their involvement in a death caused by fentanyl ingestion. Angelina Larae Norton, Richard Corey Fox, Jennifer Daniel Borchert, Sarah Eddie Smith and Amanda Reyes have each been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, according to court documents. Additionally, Borchert and Smith have been charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.
ksl.com
Idaho snowplow driver recognized for preventing what could have been a fatal crash
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho — An Idaho snowplow driver is being recognized after he prevented what could have been a tragedy. Gil Wright, a transportation supervisor with the Idaho Transportation Department, was plowing snow on U.S. Highway 30 west of Soda Springs on Nov. 27. He spotted a pickup pulling a car from a ditch.
Police: Driver who collided with snow plow has been located
UPDATE Troopers have located the driver in question. Idaho State Police thank the public for their assistance. ORIGINAL STORY Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 4:19 p.m. on December 23, 2022, on eastbound US Highway 26 at milepost 344 east of Idaho Falls in Bonneville County. ...
eastidahonews.com
Family of man in coma after bar attack pleading for support, justice
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man has been in a medically induced coma for nearly a week after he was left unable to breathe on his own after a bar brawl. Tyler Allen is on life support at Portneuf Medical Center after he, his brother Jesse and a friend of theirs were beaten by about 20 people at a local bar Friday, according to Tyler and Jesse’s sister, Kimberly Mills.
Authorities still searching for endangered local man missing for nearly three months
Bannock County deputies are still searching for an elderly local man who has been missing and endangered for nearly three months. Michael Smith Winward, 86, was last seen at his Treaty Highway home north of Fort Hall on Oct. 2. Winward was reported missing by his family, according to Bannock County officials. He is described...
Case prolonged for woman arrested in connection to Michael Vaughan's death
PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the woman arrested for failure to report the death of then 5-year-old Michael Vaughan, will have her case set back another month while she is residing in a state hospital in Blackfoot. A Payette County judge prolonged her case further on Friday by...
Motorists warned about numerous elk, deer and moose along I-15, I-86 and other local roads
FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are advising travelers to slow down due to large populations of wintering wildlife along sections of I-15 from Pocatello to Blackfoot and along I-86 from Pocatello to American Falls. Over the last couple of weeks large herds of elk and deer have migrated onto the Reservation, along with numerous moose. Winter conditions have pushed these animals to lower elevations along I-15, I-86 and nearby Reservation roadways, posing a potential hazard to motorists. ...
Authorities: Man shot by family member during disturbance in local neighborhood
Just after 4 p.m. this afternoon, Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a disturbance on Dennis Circle where a man was shot. The reporting party advised dispatch an adult male family member had attacked him, and he fired a handgun in self defense striking him in the leg. Deputies arrived and made contact with the reporting party and the gunshot victim, providing first aid until Idaho...
eastidahonews.com
Multiple highways closed due to drifting snow, low visibility
IDAHO FALLS — Several highways in eastern Idaho are closed Wednesday morning due to severe drifting snow, low visibility and winter weather conditions. Highway 32 is closed in both directions Wednesday morning between Tetonia and Ashton. Highway 33 is also closed between Newdale and Tetonia. Drivers are asked to...
Idaho Falls Grocery Outlet cleaning up after water pipe break
On the night before Christmas a water pipe broke in the ceiling at the new Idaho Falls Grocery Outlet. The post Idaho Falls Grocery Outlet cleaning up after water pipe break appeared first on Local News 8.
Area roads icy, slick, and dangerous
The Idaho Transportation Department reports conditions this morning are extremely slick on I-15 between Blackfoot and Idaho Falls. The post Area roads icy, slick, and dangerous appeared first on Local News 8.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Police Investigate Single Vehicle Accident Near Inkom
Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle collision that took place Friday night on Interstate 15 near Inkom. The accident happened just before 7:00 p.m. as the driver of a 2021 Ford Expedition lost control and hit a guard rail. The 42-year-old driver from Thousand Palms, California and two juvenile passengers were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The 50-year-old passenger did not require medical attention. All were wearing seatbelts.
Woman dead after multiple vehicle collision
Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI)– Last night at 7:45 p.m. the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a multiple vehicle collision on S 15th East near the Sandy Downs Arena. The caller reported that a woman had been pinned between two vehicles.Idaho Falls Police Officers and Idaho Falls Fire EMS professionals The post Woman dead after multiple vehicle collision appeared first on Local News 8.
Police warning public about moose on loose in Pocatello neighborhood
POCATELLO — Pocatello Police have been receiving reports of a moose roaming around the neighborhood of Church Hill Downs in northern Pocatello, according to a press release from the Pocatello Police Department. Pocatello police are asking residents to make sure they are aware of this and to be vigilant. Residents are warned not to approach the animal if they come across it. Residents with dogs are warned to keep their pets on leashes if they see the moose. They are to make sure their dogs do not approach the animal. Pocatello police said moose are majestic animals that are interesting to look at, but they should be given their space.
Traffic stops in East Idaho result in felony drug arrests
At approximately 11pm on December 26th, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle with no license plate at the intersection of John Adams Parkway and Croft Dr. The Deputy identified the driver as 26 year old Riki Jo Vanbrocklin of Idaho Falls, along with an adult male passenger in the vehicle. While obtaining identifying information on the vehicle, the Deputy observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. A search of Ms. Vanbrocklin’s coat and wallet produced a vape pen that she admitted was used for smoking THC and a small baggie with over 2 grams of methamphetamine. Vanbrocklin admitted to...
