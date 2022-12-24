Light rain fell across much of the Southland Tuesday, beginning several days of off-and-on precipitation expected to continue through New Year’s Eve. Rain began falling in the Los Angeles area early Tuesday afternoon, although the precipitation was generally light across most of the region. Forecasters said the rain was only expected to amount to a half-inch to 1 inch along the coasts and valleys, with 1 to 2 inches possible in the mountains and foothills.

