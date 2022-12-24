Read full article on original website
LA County COVID Hospitalizations Dip Slightly; 2,100 New Cases Reported
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals dipped slightly Wednesday, falling below the 1,200 mark, while more than 2,100 new infections were reported. According to state figures, there were 1,195 COVID-positive patients hospitalized in the county as of Wednesday, down from 1,220 on Saturday. Of those patients,...
Hiker Rescued from Runyon Canyon Area
A male hiker was hoisted by helicopter to safety from 200 feet down an embankment in the Runyon Canyon area of Hollywood Hills West Wednesday. The hiker was rescued at 3:22 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Fuller Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart. The 911 call for help was received at 2:30 p.m.
OC Authorities Confirm Body Found in Capistrano is Missing Woman
Orange County sheriff’s investigators confirmed Tuesday that the body of a woman found in San Juan Capistrano Monday was that of a 94-year-old woman who went missing last week. Coroner’s officials confirmed that the deceased person is Shirley “Jean” Airth, who was last seen leaving her home for one...
Stolen Vehicle Pursued from Orange County Through LA County
A vehicle reported stolen in Orange County led police and the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit from the city of Orange to downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning. The pursuit entered Los Angeles County about 11:50 p.m. on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway and during the course of an hour wound up to the Altadena area via the 110 Freeway, the Foothill (210) Freeway and surface streets, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball.
Passengers Stranded Across SoCal as Southwest Airlines Woes Worsen
Thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers were stranded Tuesday across Southern California as the airline’s winter woes worsened, leading to canceled and delayed flights throughout the nation that are expected to continue through the week. As of Tuesday evening, the airline had canceled nearly 2,700 flights nationally, including many from...
Missing 61-Year-Old Woman Found
A Silver Alert that was in effect in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties for a missing 61-year-old woman was deactivated Wednesday. Ruth Gutierrez was last seen at approximately 3:55 p.m. Tuesday in Upland in San Bernardino County, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Upland Police Department.
Blood Bank’s Supplies Rapidly Shrinking, Donors Sought
One of the Inland Empire’s largest blood banks is scrambling to find donors as a supply deficit worsens by the hour, potentially threatening patients’ lives, officials said Tuesday. “We are extremely concerned,” LifeStream CEO Dr. Rick Axelrod said. “We will not be able to meet the needs of...
Southwest Airlines Cancels Flights From Southern California
The weather outside is frightful across most of the country and Southwest Airlines is handing out lumps of coal disguised as canceled flights at airports throughout Southern California Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights, all departing flights from Los Angeles International Airport and the Southern California region through...
Firefighters Douse Blaze in Commercial Building in Van Nuys
Fire destroyed a business inside a single-story commercial building in Van Nuys Wednesday, but no injuries were reported. The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of North Balboa Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Fire officials said there were multiple businesses within the structure,...
Woman Fatally Struck by Train in North Hollywood
A woman was killed Wednesday evening when she was struck by a train in North Hollywood. Firefighters were summoned at 5:01 p.m. to 12201 W. Sherman Way, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Stewart said. Metrolink tracks through...
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 61-Year-Old Woman
A Silver Alert was in effect Wednesday in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties for a missing 61-year-old woman. Ruth Gutierrez was last seen at approximately 3:55 p.m. Tuesday in Upland in San Bernardino County, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Upland Police Department.
Body Found In San Juan Capistrano Believed To Be Missing Woman, 94
Search and rescue teams found a woman’s body in San Juan Capistrano Monday, near the area where a 94-year-old was reported missing last week. Although authorities are waiting for official identification from the corner’s office, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department released a statement on social media that investigators believe the deceased person is Shirley “Jean” Airth, who had been reported missing.
Preliminary Hearing Set Friday in Riverside for Alleged Freeway Assailant
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday for a felon accused of shooting at another driver during a road rage confrontation on the Riverside (91) Freeway. Enrique Campos, 47, of Homeland, is charged with firearm assault, shooting at an occupied vehicle and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a gun in the commission of a felony for the alleged attack in October.
Rain Dampens the End of 2022 in Southern California
Light rain fell across much of the Southland Tuesday, beginning several days of off-and-on precipitation expected to continue through New Year’s Eve. Rain began falling in the Los Angeles area early Tuesday afternoon, although the precipitation was generally light across most of the region. Forecasters said the rain was only expected to amount to a half-inch to 1 inch along the coasts and valleys, with 1 to 2 inches possible in the mountains and foothills.
Small Plane Crashes In Hawthorne, No Injuries
A plane with seven passengers aboard crashed through a perimeter fence at Hawthorne Municipal Airport Tuesday evening but no injuries were reported. The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. The cause of crash was not immediately available.
Man in Serious Condition after Truck Overturns Near Freeway Offramp
A pickup truck driver was seriously injured Tuesday when the vehicle overturned off the San Diego (405) Freeway in the North Hills area. The crash was reported around 4 p.m. on the southbound freeway at the Roscoe Boulevard offramp, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The driver, a man...
LAPD Chief Michel Moore Seeks Reappointment for Second Term
Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore requested reappointment for a second term, writing in a letter to the Board of Police Commissioners that there remains “more work to be done” and he has a “strong desire” to continue to leading the department. Moore, a 40-year...
Security Guard Killed at Off-Campus Housing Complex Near USC
A security guard was fatally shot early Wednesday at an upscale off-campus student housing complex near USC, and a suspect was taken into custody. The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. at the Lorenzo housing complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
Parents of Slain Teen Girl Seek LAPD Officer’s Personnel Records
The parents of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a stray police LAPD bullet inside a North Hollywood clothing store in 2021 filed new court papers seeking the personnel records of the officer who fired the weapon as well as investigative reports and camera video. The city Police Commission...
Man Arrested After Leading CHP in Pursuit from ELA to PV
A man was in custody Wednesday evening after leading the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit from East Los Angeles to Palos Verdes in an older silver sedan missing a rear license plate. The pursuit started around 3:45 p.m. near Cal State Los Angeles and ended at 4:37 p.m. on...
