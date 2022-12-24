Effective: 2022-12-28 17:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-29 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Water levels can rise and fall quickly in the vicinity of ice jams. Those with interests along rivers and tributary streams should be alert for rapidly fluctuating water levels in the vicinity of ice jams. Never drive through flooded roads or around closed road barricades. The barricades are there for your safety due to the potential for ice jam releases or continued flooding. Target Area: Penobscot FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...A portion of East Central Maine, including the following county, Penobscot. * WHEN...Until 100 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 537 PM EST, emergency management and town officials reported a 2 to 3 mile long ice jam on the Penobscot River that is causing flooding near Merrill Brook Lane and Gardner Lane in Howland cutting off access to residents. In addition, minor flooding is ongoing upstream impacting property on the Mattamiscontis Road. Water behind the ice jam will continue to slowly rise. - Residents near Merrill Brook that are located on Merrill Brook Lane and Gardner Lane are the most likely place to experience minor flooding. In addition, low-lying residents and travel may become impacted upstream along the Mattamiscontis Road. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Howland, Mattamiscontis Township, Enfield and Chester. - Flood safety can be found at www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME ・ 6 HOURS AGO