People using warming center in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A number of warming centers have opened in the Wabash Valley to give people shelter from the extreme cold.

We checked in with Reach Services’ warming center at their Pathways Day Center.

It’s open 24 hours through Monday, Dec. 26. It’s located at 504 S. 15th Street.

Autumn Dowell is a case manager at the center.

She says they have about 25 people staying there.

