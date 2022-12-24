Read full article on original website
NHL
What Sabres fans should watch for at the 2023 World Junior Championship
With the gifts exchanged and the holiday meals consumed, hockey fans can settle in front of the television today when the puck drops on the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Among the under-20 participants looking to add a gold medal to...
NHL
Heika's Take: Another third period comeback in classic Stars fashion
Dallas led 17-7 in shots on goal during the third period, dominating the final frame with a goal from Hintz in the last minute of regulation. The Stars are developing a reputation as one of the best third period teams in the NHL, and Tuesday was a great example. Dallas...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. OILERS
FLAMES (16-12-7) vs. OILERS (18-15-2) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (32) Goals - Tyler Toffoli (14) Oilers:. Points - Connor McDavid (66) Goals - McDavid (20)
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Andrej Sustr
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Andrej Sustr (AHN-dray SHOO-stuhr) from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and placed forward Marcus Foligno on Injured Reserve with a lower-body injury. Sustr, 32 (11/29/90),...
NHL
How to watch Stars at Wild: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Minnesota on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Game 37: Dallas Stars (20-9-6, 48 points) vs. Minnesota Wild (20-12-2, 42 points)
NHL
PROSPECTS: Korchinski Leads Blackhawks Prospects in Points
The Canadian defenseman recorded three assists in two games throughout the tournament. In the second and third day of actions, Sweden and Canada both took on Germany and came out victorious fighting for the top spot of the Group A division of the competition. F Victor Stjernborg, Sweden. In the...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: How to Watch
The Kings come out of their holiday break with a big divisional matchup on home ice. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vegas Golden Knights:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Tempe, AZ) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio.
NHL
Caps Visit Rangers
Following the NHL's annual three-day holiday break, the Caps take a Tuesday day trip up to Manhattan to face the New York Rangers in the first of four meetings between the two teams this season. The Capitals and Rangers are separated by a single point in the Metropolitan Division standings, and both are coming in hot out of the break; Washington has won nine of its last 10 and New York has prevailed in eight of its last nine games.
NHL
Inside The Streaks: What's Made The Canes Successful
RALEIGH, NC. - On American Thanksgiving, the Carolina Hurricanes had won 10 games and lost 10 games. They'd allowed 56 goals and scored 54. The power play ranked 30th in the league at just a 13.5% success rate. Tied with the New York Rangers for third place in the Metropolitan...
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Slovakia at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman says being relentless, success on face-offs will be vital. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team (1-0-0-0), which will play...
NHL
Lafleur, Bossy, Gillies among deaths in hockey world in 2022
The hockey community was hit hard in 2022 with the deaths of a beloved Montreal Canadiens icon and one of the most electrifying players in NHL history, two-thirds of "The Trio Grande" line from the New York Islanders dynasty seasons of the 1980s and a pioneer who helped change the perception of players from Sweden.
NHL
CBJ announce roster moves
Club activates C Cole Sillinger off Injured Reserve; Adds RW Emil Bemstrom to roster on emergency recall from AHL's Cleveland Monsters; Assigns D Jake Christiansen to Monsters. The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated center Cole Sillinger off Injured Reserve, added right wing Emil Bemstrom to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate and assigned defenseman Jake Christiansen to Cleveland, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.
NHL
3 things learned at Day 2 of World Juniors
Czechia goalie has two assists in win; Finland rebounds against Slovakia; Sweden seeks discipline. Wednesday is the third day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Finland 5, Slovakia 2. Sweden 1,...
NHL
Recap: Canes Tie Franchise History With Ninth Consecutive Win
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes continued their hot streak on Tuesday, coming out of the holiday break with a 3-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Returning to action after having three days off for the NHL's holiday break, the Canes picked up right where they left off when the puck went down.
NHL
Hintz late goal lifts Stars past Predators
Scores second of game with 53 seconds left for Dallas. Roope Hintz scored two goals, including the game winner in the final minute, to help the Stars earn a 3-2 victory over the Predators. 04:56 •. Roope Hintz scored twice, including the game-winning goal with 53 seconds remaining in the...
NHL
Ducks host young fan from Make-A-Wish, plan special day
Youth hockey player practices with team, visits Balboa Island with players. The Anaheim Ducks made a young fan's wish come true Tuesday. The Ducks partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to host a youth hockey player, Jackson, for a day full of epic experiences. First, Jackson signed a two-day contract with...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Flames 1
CALGARY, AB - The regular season Battle of Alberta has been won. The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames by a 2-1 score at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night on the back of Tyson Barrie's 100th career goal, Connor McDavid's 31st marker of the season and 46 saves from goaltender Stuart Skinner to emerge victorious over their provincial rivals in the three-game season series.
NHL
Preview: December 27 vs. Chicago
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes return to game action following the NHL's holiday break on Tuesday, hosting the Chicago Blackhawks at PNC Arena. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 22-6-6 (50 Points, 1st, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 6-5 Win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday,...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - MIN @ WPG
Searching for offence in the third period in Washington, Rick Bowness loaded up his top line with Pierre-Luc Dubois, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. They had some success and will once again be put together for tonight's important divisional matchup with the Minnesota Wild. Bowness feels since they have last change, he can use that to his advantage. The Jets have lost Cole Perfetti for 7-10 days, so they are thin on the wing right now, so the expectation for the remaining three lines is to be good on the forecheck and they have to crash and bang the net.
NHL
RECAP: 2022-23 Oilers Skills Competition
EDMONTON, AB - It was Team White who came out victorious 31-15 over Team Blue in the 2022-23 Oilers Skills Competition presented by Rogers on Wednesday night. The event was the first held since the 2019-20 season and it was great night in front of the Oilers faitfhful who packed Rogers Place to capacity.
