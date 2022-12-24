Read full article on original website
News On 6
Car Thefts Rise On New Years Day
Your car is more likely to be stolen on New Years Day than any other holiday, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau with thieves taking advantage of drivers leaving their cars in unfamiliar places. The top target for car thieves in Oklahoma are trucks, especially full-sized models from Chevy,...
News On 6
Oklahoma Representative Facing Felony Charge Following October Arrest
A state representative is a facing felony charge following an incident in October in Edmond. Rep. Ryan Martinez was arrested outside of an Edmond bar on Oct. 26 and is now charged with actual physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. State law said anybody convicted of a felony cannot...
News On 6
Oklahoma, Other States Expanding Hydrogen Production
Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas are one step closer to expanding hydrogen production with federal approval after Oklahoma partnered with those states to submit a pitch for Project Halo. The project is meant to expand clean hydrogen hubs through the region. Now, the U.S, Department of Energy is encouraging the states...
News On 6
Watch: News On 6 Meteorologist, Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold Discusses The Miss America Pageant
News On 6 Meteorologist and Miss Oklahoma is officially back from her whirlwind trip to Connecticut for the Miss America Pageant. Megan took a break from forecasting the weather on Tuesday morning to discuss her experience.
