WIBW
Good Kids - Topeka West Senior Amiya Thurman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West Senior Amiya Thurman is described as a ‘natural mentor for others’. And a ‘voice for her peers’. Thurman is Student Council President, President of the Spanish Club and a member of the National Honor Society. She plays golf and softball, and she’s among the top 5% of students academically at Topeka West.
WIBW
Explosive 4th quarter not enough for Jayhawks in 3OT bowl loss
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Jayhawks football team played Wednesday in their first bowl game since 2008. The Jayhawks fell to the Arkansas Razorbacks 30-38, despite a record performance from QB Jalon Daniels. The quarterback would go on to finish the game with a Liberty Bowl-record 544 passing yards.
WIBW
KU football believes Liberty Bowl provides setup for future success
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WIBW) - Kansas football plays Wednesday in its first bowl game since 2008, and the current team isn’t taking this step lightly. That’s not to say they’re surprised by the success of their 2022 campaign. “(I was) seeing it last winter when we weren’t training...
WIBW
Many fans getting ready for Saturday’s Sugar Bowl in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Many people in Manhattan are gearing up for Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. With it being on New Year’s Eve a lot of people are getting excited to celebrate before the New Year comes. Jared Becker, catering manager for Powercat Sports Grill, said everyone is getting ready for the big-time showdown.
WIBW
Jayhawk fans bring spirit, Memphis addresses stadium water issues ahead of Liberty Bowl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WIBW) - Liberty Bowl festivities continued Tuesday in Memphis, even as city, utility and stadium officials continued working on water pressure issues. The city itself remained under a boil advisory Tuesday. Memphis’ mayor estimated about 15 percent of MLGW (Memphis Light, Gas and Water) customers were without water due to a lack of water pressure.
WBOY
WVU hoops at Kansas State: Tip time, where to watch, and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Big 12 Conference play is here. The second half of West Virginia’s schedule is about to get underway, and the contests only get tougher from this point on. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. No. 24 WVU hoops at Kansas State...
fortscott.biz
K-State 2023 Weed School
Kansas State Research and Extension will be hosting the 2023 Eastern Kansas Weed Schools in three locations across eastern Kansas:. January 23rd, Ottowa, Neosho County Community College, 7-9 pm. January 24th, Bronson, Bronson Public Library, 7-9 am. January 24th, Parsons, SE Research and Extension Center, 11:30 am- 1:30 pm. Please...
WIBW
Monster Buck Classic returns to Topeka in late January
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The outdoors moves inside the Stormont Vail Events Center, with the Monster Buck Classic returning in late January. Tyler Kirby visited Eye on NE Kansas with a look at what’s in store for this year’s show. While the monster buck and shed contests and displays are part of the name, Kirby says the event is about all things outdoors. It also includes a 3D archery shoot for kids, an adult indoor archery tournament, cornhole tournament, Fetch-n-Fish dock-diving dogs and fishing display, outdoor displays and vendors.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Five Thoughts On Kansas State Men’s Basketball Entering Big 12 Play
The Kansas State Wildcats are 11-1 after playing its pre-Big 12 schedule and are now preparing for their conference opener against West Virginia on Dec. 31. With that, we have five thoughts about the Wildcats at the break. Don’t forget about our new feature for men’s basketball — Daily Fantasy...
WIBW
Washburn University continues search for next school president
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University continues the search for its next president. Last week, 13 NEWS was told the school’s Board of Regents hoped to make a decision and start negotiations by the end of the year. No word if they met that goal. However, the board did issue notice of a special meeting held Monday, Dec. 26. The notice indicated they planned to go into executive session with one item on the agenda. The board did not confirm if the presidential search was the topic.
KWCH.com
Restaurants open on Christmas provide alternative for those not wanting to cook or celebrate at home
The recent cold snap created a problem for many homes and businesses throughout the state. After an Army serviceman’s dog ran off during a hunting trip in southern Kansas earlier this month, the owner received a phone call he’d been praying for. Updated: 20 hours ago. After an...
Gary Allan to perform live in Kansas
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Country music star Gary Allan is set to perform live in Kansas early next year. The Prairie Band Casino & Resort will host Allan on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. To buy your ticket for the event, click here. Allan is best known for songs like “Every Storm (Runs Out […]
adastraradio.com
Groundwater Levels in Western Kansas to be Measured
A crew from the Kansas Geological Survey, based at the University of Kansas, will be in western Kansas measuring groundwater levels the first week of January. Levels are measured annually as part of a joint project conducted by KGS and the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Water Resources to monitor the health of the state’s valuable groundwater resources.
kfdi.com
Kansas Fire Marshal Announces Retirement
Kansas State Fire Marshal Doug Jorgensen will retire from his position in January, 2023 after serving for 11 years. Jorgensen will temporarily stay with the agency as Deputy Fire Marshal to help the new State Fire Marshal transition into the role. Prior to his role as State Fire Marshal, Jorgensen...
WIBW
New Discovery Center exhibit uses fun to educate kids’ about saving
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new exhibit is open at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center to educate kids about finances. KCDC opened a new exhibit called “Learn to Earn,” an interactive children’s exhibit with an ATM, a bank drive-through window, and more to make learning about finances fun, and state treasurer Lynn Rogers was there to check it out and celebrate the opening.
KWCH.com
Kansas community helps make ‘Christmas miracle’ reality for Army serviceman, dog
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It was a long week for an Army servicemen in Kansas before the improbable happened just in time for Christmas. The search and eventual discovery of a dog named Hunter was a story that pulled on heartstrings. Hunter disappeared during a Dec. 17 hunting trip in central Kansas. What many deem “a Christmas miracle” happened on Christmas Eve with news that Hunter was found safe.
See the Historic Ice Jam That’s Overwhelming the Missouri River
There hasn't been anything like this on the Missouri River for as long as I can remember. New video shows the historic ice jam that's causing all kinds of problems up and down the mighty Missouri River. The Nebraska State Patrol shared this crazy video on their Facebook page showing...
greatbendpost.com
Zachary Bealer, age 33
Zachary Paul “Zach” Bealer, 33, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, in Geary County. He was born on Sept. 25, 1989, in Great Bend, to Richard “Rick” and Ruth (Schiller) Bealer. A Kansas City, Mo., resident, Zach had recently joined the law firm of Martinez Immigration...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Bridge near Fairview slated for state project
Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced earlier this month that $40.5 million will be available to support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. Among the 22 projects includes a local one in Brown County — just a mile south of Fairview on 220th...
southarkansassun.com
Omaha Woman’s Remains Found In Kansas 1 Month After Disappearance
The remains of Cari Allen from Omaha were found in Kansas one month after her disappearance. The cause of Allen’s death has not been released yet because investigations are still ongoing, says True Crime Daily. On November 20, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a missing report about a...
