TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University continues the search for its next president. Last week, 13 NEWS was told the school’s Board of Regents hoped to make a decision and start negotiations by the end of the year. No word if they met that goal. However, the board did issue notice of a special meeting held Monday, Dec. 26. The notice indicated they planned to go into executive session with one item on the agenda. The board did not confirm if the presidential search was the topic.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO