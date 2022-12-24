Read full article on original website
City Of Bixby Working To Restore Water Service For Residents Near Bixhoma Lake
The City of Bixby says some people who live near Bixhoma Lake have been without water for more than 24 hours. The city says some of the water lines servicing that area date back to the 1960s and are vulnerable to breaking when the temperature changes. The city says crews...
Okmulgee County Residents Upset After Going Without Water During Christmas
Some Okmulgee County residents said they are frustrated after being without water over the Christmas holiday. Randy Sissom was filling up water jugs again after he lost water at his house near Twin Hills in Okmulgee County. "You can generally tell, if it's going to be really cold or anything...
Christmas Trees Can Be Picked Up With Trash, Dropped Off At Tulsa Mulch Site
The City of Tulsa says it will take your Christmas tree off your hands. All real or artificial trees will get free pickup through January, as long as they're under four feet tall. Just put it by your trash bin on collection day. You can also take your real tree...
Green Country Man Thankful To Be Home After Travel Nightmares
Travel nightmares are still happening for people all over the country and in Tulsa. Jeremey Penny said his family's journey back to Tulsa was exhausting and long, but doesn't compare to other travel stories he's heard. Jeremey has never been so thankful to be back in Tulsa, tending to his...
Green Country Passengers Deal With Continued Travel Disruptions
More canceled flights means more passengers stranded all over the country, including in Tulsa. "We were delayed out of Tulsa by an hour, which caused us to miss the flight in Dallas,” said Kyle Lomenick. “Which then everything it seems like got canceled in Dallas." Lomenick says even...
Tulsa Church Not Shaken By Fire That Damaged Building
A Tulsa church says they aren't going to let a fire stop them from helping others. The fire happened right outside of Nueva Esperanza United Methodist Church and damaged the brick and windows, but there's no major damage to the inside. "We're here in the community helping and serving people...
Firefighters Battle Fire At Tulsa Church
Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at a church in Tulsa on Tuesday morning. Crews battled the blaze at a church near East Pine Street and North Harvard Avenue. Currently, it is unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured. This is...
Volunteers Make Christmas Blankets, Quilts For Tulsa Boys Home
Volunteers at the nonprofit Project Linus wanted to provide some comfort to the kids at the Tulsa Boys Home this holiday season. They made 75 blankets and quilts by hand to make sure the boys got something personal for Christmas. "People that these boys don't even know are hand making...
Man Hospitalized, Dog Dies After Fire At Tulsa Home
The Tulsa Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire that broke out on Tuesday night. Officials say it started around 11 p.m. in the back of a home near East Pine Street and North Peoria Avenue. Officials say the person who lived in the house was taken...
WATCH: Osage SkyNews 6 Finds The Fun In 2022
Osage SkyNews 6 flies over important news all year, but not everything they shoot makes it on TV. SkyNews 6 Photographer Matt Rahn is giving a look back at all the fun and unique things they saw from the air in 2022.
Nationwide Flight Issues Cause Disruptions At Tulsa International Airport
Dozens of travelers were delayed at the Tulsa International Airport as the effects of the winter storm continued to play out. The issues in Tulsa mainly involved Southwest Airlines, with some flights cancelled, others delayed, and many bags ending up misdirected. The Collinsville Lady Cardinals basketball team, enroute to a...
Disc Golf Championships Coming To Tulsa This Summer
The City of Tulsa will host the 2024 PDGA junior World Disc Golf Championships. The Tulsa Disc Sports Association says the competition will bring more than 500 competitors from ages 8 to 18 to town. Several disc golf courses across the city will be used in the event. The Tulsa...
Man Hospitalized After Overnight Shooting In Tulsa
Police are investigating a shooting in Tulsa that left one person injured on Tuesday night. According to police, the shooting happened near 41st Street North and Lewis Avenue. Police say one person was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the groin and foot. Police say they are expected to survive.
Tulsa Police Offer Update On New Flock Safety Cameras
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin says the addition of the Flock Safety cameras in the city this year has been a game changer for solving crimes. According to Chief Franklin, the cameras haven't just helped them catch car thieves and recover stolen cars, they have also helped officers solve homicides and other violent crime cases in the city.
Wanted Man In Custody After Standoff With Tulsa Police
A wanted man is in custody after a short standoff with Tulsa Police. The standoff happened near 56th Street North and Peoria and lasted a few hours Wednesday evening. Tulsa Police were trying to arrest Cody Trisler for a felony warrant when they said he refused to come outside. The...
Officers Arrest Man Accused Of Ramming Police Car During Traffic Stop
Tulsa and Broken Arrow officers arrested a man they say rammed a police car. The Tulsa Police fugitive squad wanted to arrest Jonathan Warner for a domestic assault warrant with the help of Broken Arrow Police. They said that during a traffic stop, Warner put his car in reverse and...
