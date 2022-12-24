ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

PCSD: Missing 79-year-old woman

By Bivian Contreras
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for 79-year-old Willie “Frankie” Gallant.

Gallant was last seen at 4600 East Camino Puerto Lobo on Dec. 23 around 9:30 a.m.

According to PCSD, Gallant was driving a 2009 white Honda Accord with Arizona license plate AFG 1933.

She is described as a 5'9" woman with green eyes and white hair.

Anyone with information, contact 911.
