CBS 58
At least 10 cars broken into during MU basketball game, Milwaukee police investigating
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating after several vehicles were broken into near 7th and Fond Du Lac Avenue Tuesday night, Dec. 27. Authorities say the suspect(s) broke windows on at least 10 vehicles around 6:45 p.m. Brad Franzen was at the Marquette basketball game at Fiserv Forum...
WISN
At least 10 vehicles had windows smashed Tuesday night in downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say at least 10 vehicles had their windows smashed Tuesday night in downtown Milwaukee. It happened at about 6:45 p.m. near North 7th Street and McKinley Avenue. Brad Franzen told WISN 12 News he was at the Marquette men's basketball game at Fiserv Forum when...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 27th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 37, was hurt in a shooting near 27th and North Wednesday evening, Dec. 28. Police said the shots were fired around 5:30 p.m. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No...
CBS 58
Reported shooting closes I-94 westbound at 68th Street
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced I-94 near 68th Street has reopened to drivers. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is reporting a full freeway closure on westbound I-94 at 68th Street while deputies canvass for evidence following a reported shooting. Officials...
Milwaukee morning commute disrupted by two separate gunfire incidents
Wednesday morning's commute was disrupted by two separate shots fired incidents. The first one happened just before 7 a.m. on I-94 near 68th street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
East side shooting, Milwaukee man wounded on Farwell
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot on the city's lower east side Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27. The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Farwell near Royall. Police said the 20-year-old victim showed up at an area hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot wounds. What led to the shooting isn't...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate fire at 37th and Cherry
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fire that broke out on Monday, Dec. 26 around 2:30 a.m. near 37th and Cherry. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department the fire started on the first floor of the building and spread to the second floor and the attic. Police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
72nd and Oklahoma vehicle fire; caused by mechanical issue
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a vehicle fire that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 near 72nd and Oklahoma. It happened at approximately 8:35 p.m. The cause of the fire is undetermined, but it appears to have been ignited from a mechanical issue. No injuries were reported.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Buffum and Chambers homicide; man shot, no arrests made
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 near Chambers and Buffum. It happened at approximately 8:05 a.m. The victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made. Anyone...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee vehicle break-ins, at least 10 damaged
MILWAUKEE - At least ten vehicles were broken into Tuesday night, Dec. 27 near 7th Street and McKinley Avenue in Milwaukee. It happened around 6:45 p.m. Police say someone broke the windows to at least ten vehicles. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 12-year-old fatally shot, 2nd teen charged
A second Milwaukee teen is charged as an adult in connection to an October shooting that killed Olivia Schultz, 12, and wounded her mother. Prosecutors accuse 16-year-old Cornell Henard of first-degree reckless homicide. Benjamin Garrett, 17, was charged in October with first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
35th and Custer shooting; woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 near 35th and Custer. It happened at approximately 6:50p.m. The victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee marijuana deal shooting, 1 dead, 1 placed on life support
MILWAUKEE - Prosecutors say a Milwaukee man admitted to opening fire on a vehicle during an argument over the cost of some marijuana. The shooting happened Oct. 29 near 33rd and Center. Dantoni Aubrey, 23, was killed, and Ke'waun Scott, 25, was seriously hurt. According to a criminal complaint, police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 16-year-old fatally shot during South Division basketball game
MILWAUKEE - Nico Thomas, 27, of Milwaukee, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime, after prosecutors say he fatally shot a 16-year-old in the parking lot during a basketball game at South Division High School near 13th and Lapham. According to prosecutors, Thomas told investigators someone else fired toward him first, but video evidence disputed that claim.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pedestrian accident; woman charged
MILWAUKEE - A 34-year-old Milwaukee woman is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. It happened on Thursday, Dec. 22 near W. Fond du Lac Ave. and N. Sherman. Bianca Coleman is facing the following charges: Hit-and-run (great bodily harm), knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended...
wwisradio.com
Milwaukee Counts Two Homicides Over Holiday Weekend
(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee’s holiday weekend shooting tally is small, just five shot, but police say there were two homicides. One of the killings happened Friday night, there aren’t many details in that case. Milwaukee Police say the other homicide came Christmas Eve when a 27-year-old woman was shot and killed on the city’s south side. Police say they are looking for suspects in the case.
CBS 58
Road rage shooting shuts down I-43 SB from Mequon Road to Brown Deer Road
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A shooting has closed I-43 southbound from Mequon Road to Brown Deer Road Wednesday morning, Dec. 28. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, a single vehicle crashed after being struck by gunfire following an alleged road rage incident. No injuries were reported. According to the...
Neighborhood in pain after USPS mailman is killed in Milwaukee
The shooting death of U.S. Postal Worker Aundre Cross stunned the city and the neighborhood where he was killed. Reverend Carl Smith lives near 65th and Lancaster where Cross was gunned down.
CBS 58
2 Milwaukee Popeyes temporarily close, some employees protest over working conditions
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) issued temporary closing orders for two Popeyes locations, according to a spokesperson. MHD sent inspectors to the Popeyes on 29th and Capitol Drive and another on 62nd and Silver Spring Drive after receiving a video of flooding inside the restaurants.
wortfm.org
Beneath Our Feet: Preservation and The Milwaukee Poor Farm Cemetery
In 2013, the Milwaukee County Poor Farm Cemetery was disturbed for the third time, leaving 2,480 human remains to rest in the halls of UW Milwaukee until they could be identified. The cemetery was active from the 1880s until it closed in the 1920s, when the land was immediately used...
