This is what happens when you rely on others. People need to prioritize what is important and start prepping. Stop blaming others.
Tennesseans you voted for this you was ok with your elected officials lining their pockets while your infrastructure has went to waste. Hey can't blame this on the Democrats.
Maybe if Nashville cut some of the lights downtown, stadium and surrounding areas that I see all year round that is lit up like Christmas Trees and stop building all these unnecessary apartments and house, hotels etc. maybe we could save on more energy and not have to deal with this type of situations in the future.NES is full of it. Thank you NES crew that's during everything to help the ones with no power. We need Jesus and more prayers. People moving in this city like flies so that's a lot more usage than we had in the pass.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
