Macon, GA

41nbc.com

Pipe burst causes roof collapse at the Salvation Army in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Salvation Army in Macon has experienced a minor setback in its fight to help the homeless, but it remains undeterred in its mission. A pipe burst at the shelter on Christmas Eve due to extremely cold temperatures. The Salvation Army moved quickly to rehouse the 75 men staying there. Now, they’re focused on getting the it back up and running.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Dozens left displaced due to burst pipes, roof cave-in at Salvation Army

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- On Christmas Eve, burst pipes and a caved-in roof displaced 75 Salvation Army residents in Macon, some of which were veterans. According to the Salvation Army of Greater Macon, freezing temperatures caused pipes to burst and the roof to cave in, displacing residents in the Veterans' Program and Men's Shelter.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Veterans Cater to Veterans for Christmas

MACON, Ga. — Tis' the season to give back in the community. Combat Marine Veteran Martin Habecker is a part of Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Post 6126 in Perry. Every year on Christmas Day, members of the post go to Home Port in Macon to feed the veterans and give them gifts.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

List: Where to grab a hot meal for the holidays

MACON, Ga. — Christmas is quickly approaching, and lots of organizations in Macon-Bibb County are working hard to make sure that everyone has food on the table for their families. Below is a running list of several food giveaways happening locally as the holiday approaches, provided by the United...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Jones County Water Department still working to fix water issues

GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Crews across Middle Georgia are still suffering from water shortages due to the frigid temperatures last weekend. In Jones County, crews are still working to fix the issues. Jones County Administrator Jason Rizner says there is finally some light at the end of the tunnel after...
JONES COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
Macon local news

