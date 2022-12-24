Read full article on original website
Pipe burst causes roof collapse at the Salvation Army in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Salvation Army in Macon has experienced a minor setback in its fight to help the homeless, but it remains undeterred in its mission. A pipe burst at the shelter on Christmas Eve due to extremely cold temperatures. The Salvation Army moved quickly to rehouse the 75 men staying there. Now, they’re focused on getting the it back up and running.
Dozens left displaced due to burst pipes, roof cave-in at Salvation Army
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- On Christmas Eve, burst pipes and a caved-in roof displaced 75 Salvation Army residents in Macon, some of which were veterans. According to the Salvation Army of Greater Macon, freezing temperatures caused pipes to burst and the roof to cave in, displacing residents in the Veterans' Program and Men's Shelter.
Burst pipes leave animal rescue scrambling to water 75 animals, community steps up to help
MACON, Ga. — An animal rescue in Macon affected by burst water pipes was saved by members of their community when it came to figuring out a solution on providing water for the 75 animals they care for. “When the temperatures dropped we had our water pipes bust,” said...
Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful encourages Christmas tree owners to bring 'One for the Chipper'
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County, you can take your Christmas tree to the chipper. It's the annual event hosted by many beautification organizations around Georgia, like Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful. You can bring your real-undecorated Christmas trees to one of the two convenience centers in Macon. The eleventh Street convenience...
'It's really cold out here': Tubman Museum working to keep families warm
MACON, Ga. — The Tubman Museum is asking for your help in keeping the community warm. On December 15th, the museum started a winter coat drive. They asked the community to donate a new or gently used coat to benefit those without one. Executive Director, Herold Young, says they've...
People at Heritage United Methodist Church spread love during Half Deep Dish Christmas event
MACON, Ga. — Heritage United Methodist Church celebrated their 11th annual Half Deep Dish Christmas on Sunday. At least 40 different churches came together to make this event possible. ‘Tis the season for unity. "Love, fellowship, for the lonely lost and broken,” Director Ray Rover said. "I know...
Central Georgia hardware store owner sees business soar after cold weather caused damage
MACON, Ga. — You can always prepare for a weather-related incident. Multiple reports of water pipe bursts have occurred at businesses, apartments, and homes. Johnny Davis is the owner of Karsten & Denson Hardware Store. He says the cold temperatures brought in a lot of new and old customers.
City of Milledgeville sets up water distribution center for those affected by outages
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The City of Milledgeville is setting up a water distribution center for people who are currently without water after winter weather has caused major outages throughout the city on Tuesday. They say distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at the Parham Kitchen on the grounds of...
'System recovering as it should': Water slowly returning to Milledgeville homes
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — We've been following the water emergency in Milledgeville this week that left hundreds of folks without water. Hank Griffeth, city manager, says that since fixing smaller water line breaks on Tuesday, water is slowly returning to people's homes. The water tank that sits on Dunlap Road...
Veterans Cater to Veterans for Christmas
MACON, Ga. — Tis' the season to give back in the community. Combat Marine Veteran Martin Habecker is a part of Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Post 6126 in Perry. Every year on Christmas Day, members of the post go to Home Port in Macon to feed the veterans and give them gifts.
'You can tell they care': Warner Robins church opens warming shelter over freezing Christmas weekend
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — When the temperatures get as cold as they will be this weekend, it can get dangerous to be outside. It's especially dangerous for homeless people, who often don't have a safe place to shelter. The Table First Christian Church wants to change that. They opened a temporary cold weather shelter Thursday.
2023 Preview – Part 1: Bicentennial kickoff, $25 million loft project, more
The Macon Newsroom has compiled 20 things to look for in 2023 in a 4-part series that will be published this week. On the First Friday of the New Year, the Macon community is invited to gather in Rosa Parks Square for the Grand Kickoff of the Bicentennial Celebration 2023.
Macon Rescue Mission brings outreach to the streets amid winter weather
MACON, Ga. — Sometimes people, for various reasons, just don't want to go to a warming center or a shelter. Friday morning, the Macon Rescue Mission went out to them. Three trucks carried hope to homeless folks in Macon. First stop, Daybreak Resource Center. "Just trying to figure out...
'Taps still dry': Hundreds with no water in Milledgeville & Baldwin County
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — It's been a draining couple of days for hundreds of people around Milledgeville and Baldwin County. Water main breaks during this holiday weekend's cold blast left some people with low water pressure-- or no water at all. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke to people there about their...
Vineville Christian Towers flooded after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Residents at Macon’s Vineville Christian Towers were evacuated over the weekend after the building’s pipes burst. According to Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Shane Edwards, pipes burst on the ninth and tenth floors due to the cold weather. That led to major water damage throughout...
'Worst time for this to be happening': Search for Milledgeville water main break continues
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The hunt for the big water main break in Milledgeville is still underway. City leaders focused on fixing the more minor water leaks around the city and handing out water to folks who've been without it since Sunday night. City Manager Hank Griffeth has put out...
List: Where to grab a hot meal for the holidays
MACON, Ga. — Christmas is quickly approaching, and lots of organizations in Macon-Bibb County are working hard to make sure that everyone has food on the table for their families. Below is a running list of several food giveaways happening locally as the holiday approaches, provided by the United...
Macon's Arctic Christmas: When was the last time we were this cold?
MACON, Ga. — Christmas Eve morning, Middle Georgia Regional airport recorded an overnight low of 13° with the coldest wind chill coming in at -2°. It was the coldest temperature recorded at the airport since January 30, 2014. So, when was the last time we were this...
Jones County Water Department still working to fix water issues
GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Crews across Middle Georgia are still suffering from water shortages due to the frigid temperatures last weekend. In Jones County, crews are still working to fix the issues. Jones County Administrator Jason Rizner says there is finally some light at the end of the tunnel after...
Major updates to water situations in Monroe, Jones and Baldwin Counties
MONROE COUNTY, Georgia — Several counties and cities sent out significant updates for their water systems after the arctic blast over the weekend caused leaks and shortages around Central Georgia. North Monroe County Water System. They are asking customers to “significantly curb” water use tonight and over the new...
