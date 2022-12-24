Read full article on original website
WNEM
Mid-MI begins to thaw today, fog potential Thursday morning
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After the winter storm and frigid temperatures from Christmas weekend, it’s hard to believe we’re making a run at the 40s over the next few days! Although the chance of hitting 50 degrees has mostly gone away on Friday, it will still be a warm day well into the 40s. Rain chances also begin to move in as we finish this week. That, along with a melting snowpack, with be contributing a lot of moisture to the atmosphere.
Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?
As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
Big thaw begins Wednesday across Michigan
Expect temperatures to warm above freezing even during the nighttime hours into the weekend. This in addition to scattered rain will rapidly melt off the snow pack. Expect highs in the 40s and 50s.
How our Christmas Week Blizzard compared to Blizzard of ‘78
As MLive and other news sites delivered weather forecasts and storm prep details in the days leading up to last week’s blizzard, there was an underlying question reaching back more than 40 years: Would this be as bad as the blizzard of 1978?. So many of us either lived...
Is It Illegal to Drive With a Snow-Covered License Plate in Michigan?
How many times have you gone outside to clean the snow off your windshield, roof, headlights, and windows, but forgot to clear it away from your license plate? For many Michiganders, this is something that happens all the time in the winter. Even though many of us forget to clear...
UpNorthLive.com
Highest snow totals for northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- With a blizzard having made its way out of northern Michigan, some may be wondering which areas were hit the hardest. The National Weather Service has provided a list of the places that received the most snow over the past few days:. ESE Mancelona - 36.7...
Lake Michigan lighthouses, beach furniture encased with ice by blizzard
MUSKEGON, MI – The pre-Christmas blizzard that dumped more than 2 feet of snow in the Grand Rapids area also turned some Lake Michigan shoreline structures into figurative ice sculptures. High winds, waves, spray and freezing temps during the blizzard encased shoreline buildings, such as lighthouses, and beach furniture...
Michigan postal worker injured in crash near Grand Rapids
A U.S. mail truck and a semi-truck crashed near Grand Rapids on M-57 by Shaner on December 23, leaving postal worker Dorjones severely injured.
Recap of pre-Christmas Blizzard: See snowfall totals up to nearly 4 feet
The snowstorm is over. Here’s a look at the snowfall totals as measured to the best of weather spotters’ abilities. For about half of Michigan, the storm truly was a blizzard. The other half of Michigan had a tolerable snow with nasty 50 mph gusts, blowing snow and cold wind chills.
Detroit News
Michigan weather to heat up ahead of New Year's Eve
Snowfall from the weekend winter storm that hit Michigan will stretch through Monday before temperatures are expected to take a surprising twist and reach a high of around 50 degrees by Friday. Near Metro Detroit, it will stay cold Monday as temperatures hold in the lower 20s with scattered flurries...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Weather Service Reports From U.P. Christmas Weekend Blizzard
The two-and-a-half-day long winter storm that snarled traffic and produced huge snowdrifts finally subsided early Sunday morning, as the last of the warnings and advisories that had been in place since Wednesday finally came to an end. Christmas Day was quiet across the Upper Peninsula, except in the far eastern...
Warm-up coming, but it won’t be a dry one; Look at Pacific Ocean packed with storms
We are now going into a major weather pattern change. The warmth will be brought by several storm systems where Michigan should be on the warm side of the storms. Look at the Pacific Ocean. This current satellite animation shows us clearly there are numerous storms stretched across the Pacific. I count six individual storm systems in this satellite sector.
MDOT: Crews have made progress, stay off roads
Although the Christmas week blizzard is over, the work for snowplow drivers is far from done.
awesomemitten.com
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan health department office in Macomb County remains closed after car crashes into building
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A Michigan Department of Health and Human Services office in Macomb County is still closed this week after a vehicle crashed into the building last week. Officials reported Wednesday, Dec. 21, that the MDHHS district office on Gratiot Avenue in Mount Clemens had closed “due...
wbkb11.com
USDA Awards Grants to Northeast Michigan Counties
Four counties in northeast Michigan have received Housing Preservation Grants from the United States Department of Agriculture. Alpena, Arenac, Ogemaw, and Oscoda counties all received grants to repair or improve homes in their respective areas. Those three counties excluding Alpena received $87,200, while Alpena county received $137,220. Each county will contribute their own funds to the project. This funding will create economic opportunities for lower income families in rural Michigan and allow them to make necessary repairs to their homes. In Alpena, they’ve already helped install furnaces in some homes that didn’t have them before.
Centre Daily
Missing doctor found dead after surveillance video leads Michigan cops to frozen pond
A doctor who went missing just days before Christmas has been found dead near his Michigan home, authorities say. Family and friends were expecting to visit Dr. Bolek Payan for the holidays, but contacted police after they couldn’t get in touch with him and discovered he hadn’t been seen since leaving the hospital where he worked on Dec. 22, WILX reported.
8 of the wackiest crimes, crashes and other attention-grabbing headlines across Michigan in 2022
This year had its fair share of off-the-wall headlines, from strange crimes to bizarre crashes across Michigan and Metro Detroit. These are eight of the wackiest stories we wrote about in 2022.
WNEM
Driving to Florida to catch flight for honeymoon
Southwest airlines has had thousands of flight cancellations and delays over the holiday weekend, ruining plans for many. Guadalupe "Toyo" Rosas, owner of T&T Authentic Mexican Restaurant joins us to tell us all about his win. CMU Grad Creates Computer Program that Works Like a Human Brain. Updated: 8 hours...
