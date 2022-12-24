ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Mid-MI begins to thaw today, fog potential Thursday morning

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After the winter storm and frigid temperatures from Christmas weekend, it’s hard to believe we’re making a run at the 40s over the next few days! Although the chance of hitting 50 degrees has mostly gone away on Friday, it will still be a warm day well into the 40s. Rain chances also begin to move in as we finish this week. That, along with a melting snowpack, with be contributing a lot of moisture to the atmosphere.
Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?

As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
Highest snow totals for northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- With a blizzard having made its way out of northern Michigan, some may be wondering which areas were hit the hardest. The National Weather Service has provided a list of the places that received the most snow over the past few days:. ESE Mancelona - 36.7...
Michigan weather to heat up ahead of New Year's Eve

Snowfall from the weekend winter storm that hit Michigan will stretch through Monday before temperatures are expected to take a surprising twist and reach a high of around 50 degrees by Friday. Near Metro Detroit, it will stay cold Monday as temperatures hold in the lower 20s with scattered flurries...
Weather Service Reports From U.P. Christmas Weekend Blizzard

The two-and-a-half-day long winter storm that snarled traffic and produced huge snowdrifts finally subsided early Sunday morning, as the last of the warnings and advisories that had been in place since Wednesday finally came to an end. Christmas Day was quiet across the Upper Peninsula, except in the far eastern...
USDA Awards Grants to Northeast Michigan Counties

Four counties in northeast Michigan have received Housing Preservation Grants from the United States Department of Agriculture. Alpena, Arenac, Ogemaw, and Oscoda counties all received grants to repair or improve homes in their respective areas. Those three counties excluding Alpena received $87,200, while Alpena county received $137,220. Each county will contribute their own funds to the project. This funding will create economic opportunities for lower income families in rural Michigan and allow them to make necessary repairs to their homes. In Alpena, they’ve already helped install furnaces in some homes that didn’t have them before.
Missing doctor found dead after surveillance video leads Michigan cops to frozen pond

A doctor who went missing just days before Christmas has been found dead near his Michigan home, authorities say. Family and friends were expecting to visit Dr. Bolek Payan for the holidays, but contacted police after they couldn’t get in touch with him and discovered he hadn’t been seen since leaving the hospital where he worked on Dec. 22, WILX reported.
Driving to Florida to catch flight for honeymoon

Southwest airlines has had thousands of flight cancellations and delays over the holiday weekend, ruining plans for many. Guadalupe "Toyo" Rosas, owner of T&T Authentic Mexican Restaurant joins us to tell us all about his win. CMU Grad Creates Computer Program that Works Like a Human Brain. Updated: 8 hours...
