Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe collapse to a post-Soviet low
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian gas exports to Europe via pipelines plummeted to a post-Soviet low in 2022 as its largest customer cut imports due to the conflict in Ukraine and a major pipeline was damaged by mysterious blasts, Gazprom data and Reuters calculations showed. The European Union, traditionally Russia’s...
Exclusive-India plans $2 billion incentive for green hydrogen industry – sources
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India is planning a $2 billion incentive programme for the green hydrogen industry, three sources told Reuters, in a bid to cut emissions and become a major export player in the field. The 180-billion-rupee ($2.2 billion) incentive aims to reduce the production cost of green...
Analysis-Argentina’s Vaca Muerta shale boom is running out of road
ANELO, Argentina (Reuters) – Argentina’s booming shale production in Vaca Muerta, a formation that rivals the United States’ Permian Basin, is at risk of running out of road as infrastructure to handle the oil and gas nears capacity, threatening to put the brakes on rapid growth. The...
Fire halts Venezuela’s Petromonagas coking plant -sources
CARACAS (Reuters) – A fire halted operations on Wednesday at a coking plant of Petromonagas, a joint venture of the state oil companies of Venezuela and Russia, four sources told Reuters, adding that no one was injured. A long plume of smoke was emitted from the plant in video...
Japan govt asks insurers to retain marine war insurance for LNG shippers in Russian waters
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government has requested insures to take on additional risks to continue providing marine war insurance for liquefied natural gas (LNG) shippers in Russian waters, a senior official at the industry ministry said. The Financial Services Agency and Agency for Natural Resources and Energy made...
Canada’s First Quantum CEO holds talks with Panama minister: source
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -The Chief Executive Officer of Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals met Panama’s commerce and industry minister on Monday to discuss disagreements over the firm’s copper operations in the country, a person familiar with the matter said. First Quantum CEO Tristan Pascall flew to Panama over...
Brazil’s BRF signs $111 million leniency deal after graft accusations
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian food processor BRF SA on Wednesday signed a leniency agreement with local authorities over payments it must make to the South American country’s government following accusations of graft. The deal with Brazil’s attorney general (AGU) and comptroller general (CGU) offices requires BRF to...
U.S. State Dept approves potential sale of anti-tank systems to Taiwan for $180 million
(Reuters) – The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of Volcano anti-tank munition-laying systems to Taiwan for estimated $180 million, the Pentagon said on Wednesday. Northrup Grumman and Oshkosh Corporation are the prime contractors for the potential sale. (Reporting by Adrees Ali, writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing...
Japan to require negative COVID test upon arrival for Chinese travellers – FNN
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival for travellers from China due to the rapid spread of the virus in the country, Japan’s FNN reported on Tuesday. The government hopes to introduce the measure as early as this week, FNN said. (Reporting by...
U.S. weighs COVID-prevention measures for travelers from China -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – The United States is considering taking new COVID-19 precautions for people traveling from China, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing U.S. officials. The government is concerned about the surge of cases in China and has raised questions about the transparency of data the country is reporting about the spread of the virus, the report said.
Tesla used car price bubble pops, weighs on new car demand
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Tesla buyers who waited months for their new car have had an unusual choice for much of the past two years: keep the new electric vehicle, or sell it at a profit to someone with less patience. But the days of the Tesla flip are...
China’s October domestic smartphone shipments fell 27.2%
BEIJING (Reuters) – Shipments of smartphones within China in October fell 27.2% year on year to 23.78 million handsets, a report from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology said on Monday. Over January to October smartphone shipments fell 22% from the same period last year to 215...
China’s overnight repo rate falls to new low
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s overnight repo rate extended losses to a new low on Thursday, as the central bank continued to offer cash support to help financial institutions tide over the year-end demand. The volume-weighted average price of the overnight repo in the interbank market fell to 0.4237%,...
Southwest cancels thousands more U.S. flights as weather stays bitter
(Reuters) – Southwest Airlines Co led U.S. airline cancellations on Tuesday as the low-cost carrier struggled to recover from harsh winter weather that has wrecked holiday plans for many. Shares of the Dallas-based airline were down 3.4% at $34.90 before the bell, after it canceled 2,503 flights as of...
India makes inroads into Sri Lanka under China’s long shadow
COLOMBO/NEW DELHI (Reuters) – When Sri Lanka slid into its worst economic crisis in seven decades leading to deadly riots and alarming shortages of fuel, food and medicines earlier this year, its giant northern neighbour stepped into the breach. India provided about $4 billion in rapid assistance between January...
South Korea Nov retail sales fall for third straight month
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s retail sales fell for a third straight month in November, government data showed on Thursday, and were set to end the last quarter of 2022 with losses, reversing gains in the third quarter. The country’s retail sales fell 1.8% in November, on a...
Thai economy got a boost from tourism in November – finance ministry
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s economy in November was supported by tourism while private consumption was steady and exports slowed from the previous month, the finance ministry said on Thursday. Economic stability remained good while price pressures eased, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and...
Stocks advance, U.S. dollar retreats as China drops quarantine rule
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Stock markets gained while the U.S. dollar softened on Tuesday after China said it would drop its quarantine requirements for inbound visitors, further easing three-year border controls aimed at curbing COVID-19. China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday. It will also downgrade the seriousness of COVID-19 as it has become less virulent and will gradually evolve into a common respiratory infection.
Factbox-COVID rules for travellers from China rolled out around the world
BEIJING (Reuters) – Several places around the world have imposed curbs on travellers from China amid a COVID-19 surge after Beijing relaxed strict “zero-COVID” measures. They cite a lack of information from China on variants and are concerned about a wave of infections. China has rejected criticism...
No immediate surge of Chinese tourists expected after re-opening
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s relaxation of COVID-19 rules for international arrivals has raised hopes that its multi-billion dollar travel business will soon flourish again but countries longing for the return of Chinese tourists will likely face more of a wait. China’s National Health Commission announced on Monday that...
