Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem utility responds to dozens of calls after water outage
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities has gotten more than 250 calls since Friday. Workers struggled to keep up with demand.
All lanes of Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem now reopen after water main break
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: As of 2:54 p.m. Wednesday all lanes of Silas Creek Parkway are now reopen. The eastbound lanes of the 2100 block of Silas Creek Parkway, between Miller Street and Lockland Avenue, is completely shut down after a water main break, according to police. The roadway...
Lanes reopen after damaged power pole on West Friendly Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: All lanes have reopened. All lanes of West Friendly Avenue between Radiance Drive and Westover Terrace are closed due to a hit and run involving injuries, according to Greensboro police. The unknown injury resulted in a damaged utility pole and downed powerlines in the roadway....
WXII 12
Wood stove causes fire and $75,000 damage loss, officials said
JONESVILLE, N.C. — A house has burned to the ground after a wood stove caused a fire on Christmas day. This happened on Shaw Street in Jonesville. Arlington fire department said no one died, but the house was a total loss of more than $75,000 in damages. At least...
My Fox 8
Friendly pup is ready for treats and a lap to cuddle on
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A sweet, gentle boy is on the hunt for a home. Freddie is a year and seven months old, and he’s a hound mix. The folks at the shelter say he’s all caught up on his vaccinations and heartworm negative too. He’s...
WXII 12
Large police presence spotted on Reynolda Road, including officers, deputies, highway patrol
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There was a large police presence on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. This scene was around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Old Town Road. WXII 12 crew reported seeing several cruisers...
Burst pipe temporarily closes Lexington restaurant ahead of second anniversary
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Intense cold has caused burst pipes all over the Piedmont Triad as temperatures plunged last week. From pipes at home to water mains in cities and towns, a lot of people are having a hard time with water, including a Piedmont Triad restaurant on the verge of its two-year anniversary. Nailah […]
Water leak at senior center in Winston-Salem displaces residents
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Emergency crews have cleared the scene after a water leak at Somerset Court of University Place, a senior center, in Winston-Salem Monday. According to the center, a pipe burst early in the morning due to the cold weather. Thirteen of the residents that were displaced are...
Davie County fire chief responds to father’s home burning day after Christmas
MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — On the day after Christmas, a Davie County firefighter responded when his father’s home caught fire. “All firemen want not to have calls on Christmas, but we all sit in the back of our mind ‘when and where is it going to be?”‘ Jason Keaton said. FOX8 went to the home […]
WXII 12
Friend of kayaker who drowned at Belews Lake plans to honor him
BELEWS CREEK, N.C. — Authorities have identified the missing kayaker that drowned at Belews Lake this past weekend as 37-year-old Clifton William Peace of Eden. North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said Clifton went out hunting with a friend Friday. They said the windy conditions were probably what caused the kayak to flip. They said Peace wasn't wearing a life jacket.
Road closure in High Point after water main break
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A water line break occurred in the 1800 block of South Main Street in High Point, according to police. City work crews are on scene working to repair the damage. South Main Street between Greenview Terrace and South University Parkway will be closed to all...
Winston-Salem man dies on Christmas day 6 months after being hit by tractor-trailer at intersection of 27th Street, North Patterson Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man who was hit by a tractor-trailer over the summer died on Christmas day, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. On June 16 around 7:22 a.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to a reported crash at the intersection of 27th Street and North Patterson Avenue. A tractor-trailer driven by […]
Body of missing kayaker recovered on North Carolina lake
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The body of a man who went missing on Belews Lake Friday was recovered on Monday. Around 11 a.m. Friday, two people went out on the lake in kayaks to hunt ducks and got separated, according to Stokes County Deputies. FOX8 is told the missing kayaker who was found dead […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities working to respond to water main breaks
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities said it has responded to a record number of emergency calls since extremely cold temperatures moved in on Friday. Click the video player above to watch WXII 12 News headlines. The department said in a news release that plummeting temperatures led to...
wfxrtv.com
House fire leaves family without a home on Christmas night
GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Galax Fire Department says it responded to a house fire that occurred on the 6500 block of Coulson Church Road, Sunday night. When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from under the home. Firefighters determined the blaze started from a heater being used to...
wfmynews2.com
Friends, colleagues remember Summerfield firefighter killed in Christmas crash
31-year-old Matthew Hall died Sunday. Friends say he was a motived first responder.
Winston-Salem father facing charges after newborn twins suffer from severe injuries while at a hospital, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem father is facing charges for abusing twin newborns at a hospital on Christmas Eve, according to Thomasville police. Police said around 4:42 a.m., they were called to Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center about injuries suffered by two newborn twins. Hospital staff called the police immediately after learning about the injuries.
WDBJ7.com
Small businesses in Martinsville will donate goods and services to warming shelter
MARTINSVILE, Va. (WDBJ) - Uptown Bella’s and Roosky’s Bar and Grill will donate their goods and services to the Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center in an effort to try and provide a little extra warmth to those in need. The Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church...
wfdd.org
In High Point, John Coltrane's childhood home is closer to becoming a museum
The High Point childhood home of legendary jazz saxophone player John Coltrane is well on its way to becoming a tourist destination. The house on Underhill Street — near William Penn High School which Coltrane attended — has been owned by the City of High Point since 2006 and used as rental housing.
