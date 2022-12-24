ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NC

WFXR

Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
DANVILLE, VA
WXII 12

Friend of kayaker who drowned at Belews Lake plans to honor him

BELEWS CREEK, N.C. — Authorities have identified the missing kayaker that drowned at Belews Lake this past weekend as 37-year-old Clifton William Peace of Eden. North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said Clifton went out hunting with a friend Friday. They said the windy conditions were probably what caused the kayak to flip. They said Peace wasn't wearing a life jacket.
BELEWS CREEK, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Road closure in High Point after water main break

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A water line break occurred in the 1800 block of South Main Street in High Point, according to police. City work crews are on scene working to repair the damage. South Main Street between Greenview Terrace and South University Parkway will be closed to all...
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man dies on Christmas day 6 months after being hit by tractor-trailer at intersection of 27th Street, North Patterson Avenue, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man who was hit by a tractor-trailer over the summer died on Christmas day, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. On June 16 around 7:22 a.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to a reported crash at the intersection of 27th Street and North Patterson Avenue. A tractor-trailer driven by […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfxrtv.com

House fire leaves family without a home on Christmas night

GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Galax Fire Department says it responded to a house fire that occurred on the 6500 block of Coulson Church Road, Sunday night. When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from under the home. Firefighters determined the blaze started from a heater being used to...
GALAX, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem father facing charges after newborn twins suffer from severe injuries while at a hospital, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem father is facing charges for abusing twin newborns at a hospital on Christmas Eve, according to Thomasville police. Police said around 4:42 a.m., they were called to Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center about injuries suffered by two newborn twins. Hospital staff called the police immediately after learning about the injuries.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

