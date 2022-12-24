Read full article on original website
NHL
Heika's Take: Another third period comeback in classic Stars fashion
Dallas led 17-7 in shots on goal during the third period, dominating the final frame with a goal from Hintz in the last minute of regulation. The Stars are developing a reputation as one of the best third period teams in the NHL, and Tuesday was a great example. Dallas...
NHL
Sabres' road game on December 27 at Columbus postponed
Makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed. The NHL has announced that the Buffalo Sabres' road game on Tuesday, December 27 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena has been postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo that has closed the airport and will prevent the Sabres from traveling to Columbus in time for the game.
NHL
Dallas Stars recall forward Fredrik Olofsson from Texas
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Fredrik Olofsson from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Olofsson will wear No. 42 for Dallas. Olofsson, 26, has recorded 12 points (4-8--12) and a +11 rating...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. OILERS
FLAMES (16-12-7) vs. OILERS (18-15-2) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (32) Goals - Tyler Toffoli (14) Oilers:. Points - Connor McDavid (66) Goals - McDavid (20)
NHL
Recap: Canes Tie Franchise History With Ninth Consecutive Win
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes continued their hot streak on Tuesday, coming out of the holiday break with a 3-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Returning to action after having three days off for the NHL's holiday break, the Canes picked up right where they left off when the puck went down.
NHL
What Sabres fans should watch for at the 2023 World Junior Championship
With the gifts exchanged and the holiday meals consumed, hockey fans can settle in front of the television today when the puck drops on the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Among the under-20 participants looking to add a gold medal to...
NHL
The Two Goals I'll Never Forget - And Wish I Could! | 40 Years with Stan
Two disallowed goals stick firmly in Stan Fischler's memory... though he wishes they wouldn't!. Once upon a time, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow penned a poem, "Rainy Day." One of its classic lines went as follows: "Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall -- But Too Much Is Falling In Mine." Once...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Flames 1
CALGARY, AB - The regular season Battle of Alberta has been won. The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames by a 2-1 score at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night on the back of Tyson Barrie's 100th career goal, Connor McDavid's 31st marker of the season and 46 saves from goaltender Stuart Skinner to emerge victorious over their provincial rivals in the three-game season series.
NHL
Turnovers Cost Devils - Again - Versus Bruins, 3-1 | GAME STORY
Nico Hischier had the lone goal for New Jersey tonight, as the Devils continue to struggle to score goals. Two turnovers ended up in the back of the New Jersey Devils net tonight against the Bruins, almost like a deja vu. Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron took advantage of a Devils...
NHL
3 things learned at Day 2 of World Juniors
Czechia goalie has two assists in win; Finland rebounds against Slovakia; Sweden seeks discipline. Wednesday is the third day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Finland 5, Slovakia 2. Sweden 1,...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Korchinski Leads Blackhawks Prospects in Points
The Canadian defenseman recorded three assists in two games throughout the tournament. In the second and third day of actions, Sweden and Canada both took on Germany and came out victorious fighting for the top spot of the Group A division of the competition. F Victor Stjernborg, Sweden. In the...
NHL
LA Kings Announce Four Roster Moves
The LA Kings have made the following roster transactions:. Forwards Quenton Byfield and Rasmus Kupari and defenseman Jordan Spence have been recalled from the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Forward Arthur Kaliyev has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 20. Byfield,...
NHL
Inside The Streaks: What's Made The Canes Successful
RALEIGH, NC. - On American Thanksgiving, the Carolina Hurricanes had won 10 games and lost 10 games. They'd allowed 56 goals and scored 54. The power play ranked 30th in the league at just a 13.5% success rate. Tied with the New York Rangers for third place in the Metropolitan...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: How to Watch
The Kings come out of their holiday break with a big divisional matchup on home ice. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vegas Golden Knights:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Tempe, AZ) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio.
NHL
BLOG: Dickinson, Lafferty Creating Spark Once Again
Head coach Luke Richardson described the two forwards ability to handle the puck and create more offensive zone time for the team. After recent lineup moves throughout the season due to injuries and call ups, Jason Dickinson and Sam Lafferty are reunited once again. The two make up the team's...
NHL
MTL@TBL: What you need to know
TAMPA - After a quick holiday break, the Canadiens (15-16-3) are back in action against the Lightning (20-11-1) at Amalie Arena on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know heading into tonight's game:. 1. The Canadiens embark on the second leg of their seven-game road trip with stops in Tampa,...
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Slovakia at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman says being relentless, success on face-offs will be vital. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team (1-0-0-0), which will play...
NHL
Lafleur, Bossy, Gillies among deaths in hockey world in 2022
The hockey community was hit hard in 2022 with the deaths of a beloved Montreal Canadiens icon and one of the most electrifying players in NHL history, two-thirds of "The Trio Grande" line from the New York Islanders dynasty seasons of the 1980s and a pioneer who helped change the perception of players from Sweden.
NHL
Arvidsson, Danault each has 3 points, Kings defeat Golden Knights
LOS ANGELES -- Viktor Arvidsson and Phillip Danault each had a goal and two assists for the Los Angeles Kings in a 4-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. "Divisional game, we've got to win these games, especially at home," Arvidsson said. "I think we...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Blackhawks
BLUES The St. Louis Blues came out on the wrong end of another tight battle on Tuesday, falling 5-4 to Toronto for their second straight overtime loss and third straight loss overall. The Blues have now played five overtime/shootout games out of their last eight, sharing the most in the NHL in that span.
