WHAS 11
Officials: Louisville mail carrier injured in Dixie Highway shooting
A second victim was shot and transported himself to the hospital, Louisville Metro Police said. He is expected to survive his injuries.
WHAS 11
Police arrest Shepherdsville man for lottery tickets stolen in 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Shepherdsville man is behind bars after police say he broke into a convenience store and stole lottery tickets worth thousands. Video footage showed about 4:30 a.m. July 15, 2021, a blue VW Bug backed up in front of Jay Food Mart. A man police now identified as 23-year-old Raymond Vanisacker was recorded jumping out of the trunk and tethering a line from the locked front door to the VW Bug.
Get your home ready for the next winter storm; Louisville plumber's advice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People plagued by burst pipes following inclement winter weather are scrambling to deal with the issues. In Kentuckiana, plumbers are getting calls around the clock. Pipes can cause extensive damage anywhere, so WHAS11 checked in with experts to see how homes can be problem-free in the...
WHAS 11
Cincinnati doctor expresses concerns about Kentucky's medical marijuana executive order
CINCINNATI — Jan. 1 will not only be the start of a new year, but it will also be the start of a new kind of experiment for Kentucky. Although marijuana will still be illegal in the commonwealth, sick Kentuckians certified for medical marijuana will be immune to prosecution.
WHAS 11
Mayor Fischer says goodbye
12 years ago, Greg Fischer became Louisville's 50th Mayor. Now, he says goodbye to officials who helped him along the way.
WHAS 11
Louisville pet food bank needs donations after frozen pipe bursts
A frozen pipe burst in the unit above their nonprofit. Around 80% of the bags filled with pet food and resources were ruined days before their distribution.
WHAS 11
Louisville fatal overdose numbers remain consistent to last year's count
The coroner's office says there have been 516 overdose deaths in 2022 with 100 more pending. In 2021, there were roughly the same at 620.
WHAS 11
'You're not alone': Protecting your mental health during holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The holidays are a time of joy, but it can also be a time of loneliness, stress and anxiety. "You're not alone. You’re not the only one who feels the holiday blues, seasonal depression or just feeling off," Licensed therapist Gail Bibb said. Bibb says...
