ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS 11

Police arrest Shepherdsville man for lottery tickets stolen in 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Shepherdsville man is behind bars after police say he broke into a convenience store and stole lottery tickets worth thousands. Video footage showed about 4:30 a.m. July 15, 2021, a blue VW Bug backed up in front of Jay Food Mart. A man police now identified as 23-year-old Raymond Vanisacker was recorded jumping out of the trunk and tethering a line from the locked front door to the VW Bug.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy