Workers remain hard at work during frigid cold temperatures in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va.— The bitter cold temperatures can be tough. Friday night, and through the weekend will be the coldest holiday weekend we've seen here in Hampton Roads in 20 years. But for people who work outside in those elements, it can be rough.

News 3 caught up with first responders and workers who say the bone-chilling temperatures definitely changes the way they do their jobs.

"It is painfully cold today," said John Rudel, an artist.

For Rudel temperatures in the teens are just another factor on the list of things he is taking into account when on the job.

"I've had to take breaks, get in my car, run the heater. Actually, my wife came down just a little bit of go and brought me extra clothes and hand warmers I can put in my pockets," said Rudel.

"I see that you are bundled up, you have on boots, and multiple jackets. How many do you have on?" asked News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones.

"Three or four and the gloves. I'm trying to break the wind, it's so bad. I'm concerned about having to move all my supplies to an indoor location because when it starts to get down in the teens it's going to get bad for my paint," said Rudel.

Whipping winds also have left first responders concerned. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew says a top priority during this cold snap is watching out for his officers and citizens.

"We're looking for people who might be out in the element, maybe some homeless individuals or if individuals have come on some bad luck, we want to make sure we get them in shelter. We don't want people out here exposed," said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew.

Chief Drew says these frigid temperatures will have police paired in twos.

"You may see a couple of them parking together, riding to calls together to look out for each other. The weather may affect people differently," said Drew. "I think in this weather and wind, all of the things are a concern. I think that's why it's important we monitor how much we're out in those elements," said Drew.

Those elements are also on the minds of Dominion Energy crews, as they're out restoring power.

"If the wind gusts are too strong for a sustained amount of time, they're trained to know when it's not safe to put a bucket in the air for example, but today they have been working around the clock," said Bonita Billingsley-Harris/ Dominion Energy Director of Media Relations.

All agencies say when it comes to what you can do in these conditions, planning is your best bet.

