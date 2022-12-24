ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Frigid temperatures are leading to pipes freezing

By Ubah Ali
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTuxR_0jtFwotq00

With the frigid temps outside, many homeowners and business owners are dealing with busted or frozen pipes.

Plumbers are working overtime trying to keep up with the volume of calls they are receiving.

Mariell Brown is the owner of MGA Sewer, Water and Gas , in Milwaukee. He said pipes freezing is not uncommon when conditions are this bad.

"Today has been a little crazy," Brown said.

Brown said he's been fielding calls since 5 a.m. Friday morning.

"It either impacted people's homes, use of toilets or kitchen," Brown stated.

We caught up with him at a home he was servicing on Milwaukee's northside.

Brown said many of the calls have been for frozen water lines or ice crystals forming because of a slow leak from the hose bib outside the home.

"Shut off the hose bib for the winter," he said. "With this not shut off if it gets too cold it will start to freeze, once it freezes it, it will burst."

Brown urges people to keep an eye on faucets and fixtures around the home so a problem can be fixed before it gets worse.

"The good thing to do is open up cabinet doors so you can allow the heat to flow through to the plumbing fixture from underneath and also hit the water lines so you don't gave freezing or burst pipes," Brown said.

Here are some other tips to prevent frozen water lines:

  1. Ensure there are no drafts coming into the home
  2. Keep the home warmer than normal
  3. Let water drip from faucet overnight

More importantly, he encourages people to call if any fixtures begin leaking. Brown said catching the problem early, can save you a lot of money in the end

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

No heat, no water in Milwaukee house

MILWAUKEE — The bitter cold may be behind us, unless you're Tiffany Daniel's family on North 12th Street. A broken furnace means it's still frigid, even inside. "We stay up in one room just to keep warm pretty much. Me and my kids. It's terrible. I'm not asking for help, I'm asking for prayers at this time, because it's terrible. Seriously," Daniel said Tuesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee family displaced two months after neighbor's diesel spill

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family is spending another week displaced from their home after a diesel spill forced them out. It happened on Nov. 11 in a neighbor's driveway. "I came home, and I was hit with like a wall of a smell like gas, paint thinner, something," said Cassandra Ortega. "I asked my husband, ‘what the heck were you working on? Were you changing the lawn mower, getting the snowblower ready?'"
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Christmas at Milwaukee's Fire Station 30

MILWAUKEE — While many have the holidays off, first responders still have a job to do. Crews at Milwaukee Fire Station 30 said you could feel the Christmas spirit in the air on Sunday. Firefighter Dan Strozinsky celebrated Christmas with his wife and kids yesterday before coming in for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire destroys barn near Watertown; cause under investigation

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Fire officials are working to determine what caused a large barn fire south of Watertown late Christmas Day. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Sunday at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the W3800 block of Ebenezer Drive. The Watertown Fire Department said when firefighters arrived, they found the roughly 120-by-60-foot metal barn well involved in flames. ﻿ Crews...
WATERTOWN, WI
CBS 58

Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wortfm.org

Beneath Our Feet: Preservation and The Milwaukee Poor Farm Cemetery

In 2013, the Milwaukee County Poor Farm Cemetery was disturbed for the third time, leaving 2,480 human remains to rest in the halls of UW Milwaukee until they could be identified. The cemetery was active from the 1880s until it closed in the 1920s, when the land was immediately used...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee flights canceled due to winter weather

MILWAUKEE - The deep freeze covering much of the country means travel headaches. Some flights coming and going from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport have been canceled Monday, Dec. 26. Across the country, airlines have canceled around 1,400 flights Monday, according to Flight Aware. "We spent the night in the airport....
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy