Aurora, CO

KDVR.com

Colorado transplant migration slowed down in 2022

Out-of-state Americans are moving to Colorado at a slower pace, according to this data. DJ Summers reports.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Building permits are slow coming after Marshall Fire

On average, it is taking 30 days to approve permits. Rob Low reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

DIA to conduct review in midst of cancellations

DIA is planning on making an after-action review of what went wrong during the Christmas traveling season. Vicente Arenas reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Pipes burst? You should get your foundation checked

With all the recent temperature changes, you should be aware of possible foundation issues in your home especially if you had a pipe burst. Carly Moore reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

New efforts to prevent pet deaths during disasters

An app is being developed to help save pets, inspired by the animals lost in the Marshall Fire. Gabby Easterwood reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Witness describes Berthoud Pass avalanche

A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver airport passengers stranded by Southwest

Southwest Airlines continues to cancel flights. Courtney Fromm talked to some of the passengers at Denver International Airport.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Crews recover worker's body after trench collapse

Greg Nieto reports from Aurora, where a worker died in a trench collapse.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Southwest made DIA the world’s most-canceled airport

Southwest Airlines' cancellations have hit Denver especially hard. DJ Summers reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Afternoon rain transitions into snow

The weather is changing in Denver with rain arriving in the afternoon with a transition to snow in the evening hours. Snow lingers overnight and clears early on Thursday morning. Travis Michels forecasts.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Mild and breezy, mountain snow

Highs will hit the low 60s in Denver with breezy winds today. Snow arrives later in the day for the mountains and lingers through late Wednesday.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver's Saddest Dispensary Closings of 2022

Colorado's marijuana industry had a rough go in 2022, with prices and dispensary sales dropping at rates not seen since recreational sales began almost nine years ago. The tough times led to a number of business takeovers over the past year, with Colorado cannabis business acquisitions crossing $600 million by the fall, even before several more big deals were announced.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Teen with muscular dystrophy made Eagle Scout

Trey Brauchler was promoted to the rank of Eagle Scout, becoming one of the few to earn the honor.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Driver crashes car into Adams County apartment building

Rescue crews worked for several hours Wednesday after a car crashed into a building. Courtney Fromm has more from the scene.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Dozens of flights still canceled at DIA

Even after the holiday weekend hundreds of people are still waiting to get home as dozens of flights are being canceled and delayed Monday. Kristen Chapman reports.
DENVER, CO

