Opinion: People experiencing homelessness smoke germ-infested snipes despite riskDavid Heitz
New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housingDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Castle Rock rebate helps improve local cancer treatmentMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Castillo family settles wrongful death suit with DougCo schools, continues case against STEM schoolSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Grading The Rockies' 2022 Offseason (So Far)IBWAA
KDVR.com
Colorado transplant migration slowed down in 2022
Out-of-state Americans are moving to Colorado at a slower pace, according to this data. DJ Summers reports.
KDVR.com
Building permits are slow coming after Marshall Fire
On average, it is taking 30 days to approve permits. Rob Low reports.
KDVR.com
DIA to conduct review in midst of cancellations
DIA is planning on making an after-action review of what went wrong during the Christmas traveling season. Vicente Arenas reports.
KDVR.com
Pipes burst? You should get your foundation checked
With all the recent temperature changes, you should be aware of possible foundation issues in your home especially if you had a pipe burst. Carly Moore reports.
KDVR.com
New efforts to prevent pet deaths during disasters
An app is being developed to help save pets, inspired by the animals lost in the Marshall Fire. Gabby Easterwood reports.
KDVR.com
Witness describes Berthoud Pass avalanche
A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports.
electrek.co
Denver gave out huge rebates on electric bikes. Now it’s making the bike lanes they need
Denver grabbed headlines earlier this year when it launched an ambitious program to help city residents replace cars with e-bikes. Now the city is struggling to ensure it can provide sufficient cycling infrastructure to support the influx of electric bikes. The program initially offered generous rebates from $400 to $900...
KDVR.com
Denver airport passengers stranded by Southwest
Southwest Airlines continues to cancel flights. Courtney Fromm talked to some of the passengers at Denver International Airport.
KDVR.com
Crews recover worker's body after trench collapse
Greg Nieto reports from Aurora, where a worker died in a trench collapse.
KDVR.com
Southwest made DIA the world’s most-canceled airport
Southwest Airlines' cancellations have hit Denver especially hard. DJ Summers reports.
KDVR.com
Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Afternoon rain transitions into snow
The weather is changing in Denver with rain arriving in the afternoon with a transition to snow in the evening hours. Snow lingers overnight and clears early on Thursday morning. Travis Michels forecasts.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Mild and breezy, mountain snow
Highs will hit the low 60s in Denver with breezy winds today. Snow arrives later in the day for the mountains and lingers through late Wednesday.
Westword
Denver's Saddest Dispensary Closings of 2022
Colorado's marijuana industry had a rough go in 2022, with prices and dispensary sales dropping at rates not seen since recreational sales began almost nine years ago. The tough times led to a number of business takeovers over the past year, with Colorado cannabis business acquisitions crossing $600 million by the fall, even before several more big deals were announced.
KDVR.com
Teen with muscular dystrophy made Eagle Scout
Trey Brauchler was promoted to the rank of Eagle Scout, becoming one of the few to earn the honor.
cpr.org
2,000 boxes of Colorado archives documents to be checked for damage after multiple pipes leak
Burst pipes caused water to spread across four floors of the Colorado State Archives in downtown Denver on two days in the last week. The extent of the damage isn’t yet clear; workers will have to remove about 2,000 boxes of documents and check them for damage, according to Doug Platt, a spokesperson for the state Department of Personnel and Administration.
Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
Is It Illegal to Drive in Colorado Without a Front Plate?
If you have ever lived in a "one-plate state" it can be really hard to get used to putting that front plate back on your vehicle when you move to a state that required both front and rear plates. Is Colorado a "two-plate state"? What happens if you are driving...
KDVR.com
Driver crashes car into Adams County apartment building
Rescue crews worked for several hours Wednesday after a car crashed into a building. Courtney Fromm has more from the scene.
KDVR.com
Dozens of flights still canceled at DIA
Even after the holiday weekend hundreds of people are still waiting to get home as dozens of flights are being canceled and delayed Monday. Kristen Chapman reports.
