Thousands without power Friday night despite ruthless winter weather; Entergy blames equipment issues, damaged lines

Outages reported along Corporate Boulevard late Tuesday night
BATON ROUGE - Several businesses and homes lost power along Corporate Boulevard late Tuesday night. The outages were first reported shortly before 10 p.m. just off College Drive. Entergy reported that more than 100 customers were without electricity in the area predominantly made up of hotels and other businesses. Some...
La. 1 closed in Napoleonville due to broken gas line
ASSUMPTION PARISH - Drivers using La. 1 at Napoleonville should take alternate routes Wednesday evening as crews work to repair a ruptured gas line in the area. The break prompted officials to close La. 1 from Canal Road (on the edge of downtown) to La. 1010 (south of the village) late Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday PM Forecast: Friday storms will bring a heavy downpour
Friday morning storms are bringing a heavy downpour. Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures tonight will be warm, only bottoming out in the low 60s. You may need to turn the A/C back on if you haven’t already. Thursday morning will have some areas of patchy fog and a few isolated showers. By the afternoon, there will be some sun coming through mostly cloudy skies, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s.
2022 Weather Year in Review: Heat, cold, rain, & drought
As 2022 comes to a close, let’s look back at the roller coaster of weather we all lived through. We started January 1, 2022 with a record breaking high. Including January 1st, there were 20 days that broke record high temperatures. There were 9 days that broke the record for highest minimum temperature, or the warmest morning low.
Boil water advisory lifted for Hammond Heights, White Hall/Head of Island
BATON ROUGE - A boil water advisory enacted on Saturday has been lifted for customers of the French Settlement Water Company in Hammond Heights and in White Hall/Head of Island. Officials on Wednesday said the precautionary measure was no longer in effect. The notice was put out because of concerns...
Nightly lane closures to begin January in preparation for I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE - We're days away from the new year and while many are making resolutions, DOTD is preparing for a massive year filled with projects along I-10. Next month, there will be nightly lane closures on I-10 between Washington Street and Acadian Thruway so construction crews can start moving in and installing concrete barriers along the shoulder.
WATCH: Fire destroys Hammond business early Monday morning
HAMMOND - Crews tackled a massive fire at a barber shop in Tangipahoa Parish early Monday morning. The Hammond Fire Department responded to HD Cuts & Salon on West Thomas Street (US 190) early Monday. Firefighters arrived to find the business engulfed in flames. Social media video posted shortly after...
Homeowners face water issues after cold temperatures hit Capital Region
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Homeowners in some south Louisiana parishes face water issues after cold temperatures hit the Capital Region over the past few days. The cold weather has left a mark on the Capital Region. So far, parts of Livingston (French Settlement and Maurepas), Assumption, St. John the Baptist, and LaFourche parishes are all under boil water advisories.
Traffic temporarily stopped on I-10 due to crashes Wednesday
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Traffic came to a standstill on westbound I-10 west of Baton Rouge Wednesday due to two crashes, police said. Henderson Police posted on its Facebook page at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday that “there is an event in Iberville Parish and another just after the rest area. Traffic is not moving.” Viewer […]
Some Denham Springs homes to experience discolored water
DENHAM SPRINGS - Some water customers in Denham Springs will notice discoloration Wednesday night, into Thursday, due to tests being conducted on area hydrants. Fire District 5 will be "flow testing" the hydrants south of I-12 in Plantation Estates and surrounding areas, beginning at 10 p.m. That could mean brown-tinted water running to faucets -- something likely to continue into Thursday.
Refunds coming to Entergy customers over long-running fights involving troubled Grand Gulf plant
Entergy customers in Louisiana will soon be getting refunds from the resolution of two long-running disputes between the utility and its regulators, who have fought to claw back funds from complex accounting practices at its Grand Gulf nuclear plant that led to customers being overcharged for years. The Federal Energy...
Tangipahoa water company expects to have system back to full capacity soon
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Dustin Kelley and his family had a pretty inconvenient Christmas weekend, with no running water to wash dishes, take showers or clean clothes. Since the Friday before Christmas, he's had to collect water from a lake at the front of his neighborhood so that his family can flush their toilets.
Heavy smoke appears over New Orleans as crews battle massive car fire Monday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS - Heavy black smoke filled the New Orleans skyline Monday afternoon as crews worked to extinguish a huge car fire. According to WWL-TV, the New Orleans Fire Department responded to the blaze in New Orleans East around 3 p.m. Multiple fire trucks were seen responding as large smoke clouds filled the air, visible to those miles away across the city.
Several areas under boil water advisory
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several parts of the Baton Rouge area are under a boil water advisory as of Monday, Dec. 26. Impacted areas include parts of Maurepas, Assumption Parish, Tickfaw, St. John the Baptist Parish, and Lafourche Parish. French Settlement is also under a boil water advisory. Officials...
Entergy asking customers to conserve energy during extreme cold snap; thousands in the dark Friday night
Thousands of Louisiana residents were without power amid the cold snap wracking the state Christmas weekend, and crews worked as safely and quickly as they could to restore it. According to Entergy, Demco and other providers' outage maps, more than 23,400 customers throughout the state dealt with a power outage...
BR neighborhood among many without power during freeze; residents say outages are commonplace
BATON ROUGE - The humming of generators could be heard upon entering the Plantation Trace neighborhood Friday morning, as dozens of residents were forced to deal with a power outage. “Last night was not even that bad. It’s shameful compared to what’s happening in the rest of the country," said...
Monday PM Forecast: The 70s will be back before you know it
Temperatures are climbing and moisture is returning. Tonight & Tomorrow: The cold is on its way out, but we still have another chilly night on deck. Temperatures tonight will bottom out just above freezing. Areas north of Baton Rouge will likely hit that freezing mark briefly. Baton Rouge is expected to hit 34° overnight. Then into Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will be in the mid-50s with mostly sunny skies.
Tylertown residents recovering after county-wide power outage
TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WLBT) - After a county-wide power outage struck Walthall County Thursday night, residents of Tylertown are still on edge from having no electricity that left thousands of residents in the dark. “We’re not used to that down here. At all… so this is kind of crazy,” said Kimberly...
More than 15K without power in Tangipahoa Parish
NEW ORLEANS — More than 15,000 customers are without power in Tangipahoa Parish. Entergy says the outages are due to winter weather. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller told Eyewitness News, "either a relay or transformer failed at the Entergy substation in Hammond. Initially, about 7,000 people lost power. Miller...
