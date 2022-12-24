Read full article on original website
US DOJ Investigating Nov. 11 $372M Crypto Hack of FTX
The Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly investigating a Nov. 11 crypto hack of FTX. The DOJ has launched a criminal probe into the alleged $372 million cybercrime that happened hours after the crypto exchange declared bankruptcy on Nov. 11, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Dec. 27). U.S. authorities have managed to...
FTX Crypto Founder Bankman-Fried’s Plea Expected Next Week
In the wake of news that his former friends and peers are cooperating with authorities, FTX crypto founder Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to enter a plea at his criminal arraignment in Manhattan, New York, next week. Whether that plea proclaims his guilt or innocence remains to be seen, but Reuters...
Mastercard Settles With FTC Over Sharing Data With Competing Networks
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) wants Mastercard to share card data with competing payment networks. Under a proposed order announced Friday (Dec. 23), Mastercard will have to share with competing networks the customer account information needed to process debit payments, the FTC said in a press release. “This is a...
Luxury Retail Sector Awaits Surge in Chinese Tourists
The luxury retail sector is expecting more Chinese tourists after three years of pandemic restrictions. China announced Monday (Dec. 26) that it will lift international travel restrictions in January. This will allow the return of Chinese tourism, which is the world’s largest source of tourist spending, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Tuesday (Dec. 27).
Report: Crypto Lender Vauld Vetoes Nexo Acquisition Plan
Crypto lender Vauld has reportedly called off an acquisition by rival Nexo. “We were previously exploring a potential acquisition by Nexo as part of the proposed restructuring plan,” Vauld said in a private message on Twitter, published by Coinbase on Monday (Dec. 26). “To provide a very brief summary, our discussions with Nexo have unfortunately not come to fruition.”
Digital Bank Gomoney Launches ‘Split Bill Feature’ in Nigeria
Digital bank Gomoney now offers a “split bill feature” for its customers in Nigeria. The firm said this feature makes it easier for multiple users to split payments amongst themselves, The Guardian reported Wednesday (Dec. 28). “One thing we aim at achieving is ensuring that Nigerians continue to...
Spain Leads EU’s Digital Transformation but In-Store Payments Lag Behind
Spain continues to outperform its EU peers in terms of digital engagement. As revealed in PYMNTS’ latest Connected Economy report, “How The World Does Digital: Different Paths To Digital Transformation,” 91.9% of Spanish consumers reported participating in at least one digital activity in the previous 30 days, up from 91.5% in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022 — the second highest level reported globally after the U.K.
Former Alameda Research CEO Ellison 'Truly Sorry' for Fraud Offenses
Former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison revealed she is remorseful for her crypto fraud actions. A close collaborator with former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, Ellison revealed in her recently unsealed testimony from her guilty plea this week that she was "truly sorry" for her involvement in FTX's crypto fraud. According...
Trusted ID Networks Offer Best Line of Defense Against Fraudsters
Dynamic friction keeps the bad guys out, and trusted identity verification networks (ID networks) keep good customers transacting. Brad Wiskirchen, senior vice president and general manager at Kount, an Equifax Company, told Karen Webster that using technology and a slew of data points to establish a trusted identity is key to making commerce safer, unlocking digital experiences over the longer term.
Ukraine Economy Beats Expectations During Wartime
The Ukraine economy is beating expectations nearly a year into the war. The country’s economic growth is expected to level off or even grow as much as 1% in 2023 after dropping 30% this year, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Dec. 27). In addition, the inflation rate is rising less than...
Bankman-Fried Judge Recuses Self Over Potential Conflict
The judge overseeing the case against Sam Bankman-Fried has recused herself, citing a potential conflict. According to court documents filed Friday (Dec. 23), federal judge Ronnie Abrams will step down from the case because her husband, Greg Andres, is a partner at Polk Davis & Wardell, a law firm that advised Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency company FTX last year.
