Spain continues to outperform its EU peers in terms of digital engagement. As revealed in PYMNTS’ latest Connected Economy report, “How The World Does Digital: Different Paths To Digital Transformation,” 91.9% of Spanish consumers reported participating in at least one digital activity in the previous 30 days, up from 91.5% in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022 — the second highest level reported globally after the U.K.

2 DAYS AGO