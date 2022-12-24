ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ammon, ID

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

SCAM ALERT: Official-looking letter says you owe Madison County $10,000 in taxes

REXBURG — Local sheriff’s deputies and an assessor’s office are warning people of a scam that tells them they’re behind $10,000 in taxes. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted the warning on social media Wednesday. The post said the county assessor’s office wants the public to be aware of a scam after people came into their office with an official-looking letter saying they owed Madison County $10,000 in taxes.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Shelley police looking for information after window damaged at middle school

SHELLEY — Local police are asking for tips after a window was damaged at a middle school by what appears to be either a BB or pellet gun. The Shelley Police Department posted on Facebook on Tuesday that sometime this last week, during winter break for students, Hobbs Middle School in Shelley was damaged.
SHELLEY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Traffic stops in East Idaho result in felony drug arrests

At approximately 11pm on December 26th, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle with no license plate at the intersection of John Adams Parkway and Croft Dr. The Deputy identified the driver as 26 year old Riki Jo Vanbrocklin of Idaho Falls, along with an adult male passenger in the vehicle. While obtaining identifying information on the vehicle, the Deputy observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. A search of Ms. Vanbrocklin’s coat and wallet produced a vape pen that she admitted was used for smoking THC and a small baggie with over 2 grams of methamphetamine. Vanbrocklin admitted to...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Charges: Man had meth, cocaine in his system during fatal Alton crash

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County prosecutors on Tuesday accused a man of being high on cocaine and methamphetamine when he fatally crashed with a motorcyclist from Wood River. Steven T. Dublo, 44, of Grafton, was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI in the death of Nicholas O. West, 32.
ALTON, IL
KPVI Newschannel 6

Madison County Assessor's Office is Warning of a Scam Going Around

The Madison County Assessor's Office is also warning the public of a potential scam. People have come into the office with an official looking letter saying they owe Madison County $10,000 in taxes. It is not a legitimate notice. If you have any questions or concerns about your taxes, contact the treasurer's office before paying anything.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police warning public about moose on loose in Pocatello neighborhood

POCATELLO — Pocatello Police have been receiving reports of a moose roaming around the neighborhood of Church Hill Downs in northern Pocatello, according to a press release from the Pocatello Police Department. Pocatello police are asking residents to make sure they are aware of this and to be vigilant. Residents are warned not to approach the animal if they come across it. Residents with dogs are warned to keep their pets on leashes if they see the moose. They are to make sure their dogs do not approach the animal. Pocatello police said moose are majestic animals that are interesting to look at, but they should be given their space.
POCATELLO, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Health Clinic Open in Pocatello

'Nobility Better Health' has been open for a couple of months now. Some of the services they offer are psychiatric care, brief counseling, and cosmetic services, just to name a few. The owner of the clinic, Angela Allen says they have continuity of care in their clinic where they can...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

'SO MANY GREAT STORIES': Two local women working to bring independent bookstore to Pocatello

POCATELLO — For some people, there is nothing better than wandering around a bookstore, picking out a book that seems interesting, and then settling into a cozy nook to read for a while. Two local women are working to make that a reality for Pocatello area residents. Both women are passionate about reading and want to give local residents that fate-like happenstance that occurs when people enter a bookstore instead of buying online. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Company could bring hundreds of e-scooters to Gate City this spring

POCATELLO — Hundreds of e-scooters could be coming to Pocatello this spring. The Pocatello City Council is currently engaged in discussions with Bird Global Inc. — a micromobility company based in Miami, Florida, that has already launched dockless electric scooters in Idaho Falls and Boise — about bringing the latest craze in alternative transportation to the Gate City. Michael Covato, a representative of Bird, presented information about the company and...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fish and Game personnel tranquilize and relocate moose that was wandering Pocatello neighborhood

POCATELLO — Idaho Fish and Game personnel tranquilized and then relocated a moose on Tuesday that had been roaming a north Pocatello neighborhood. Pocatello police issued a news release about the cow moose on Tuesday morning stating that the animal was wandering around in the Churchill Downs neighborhood in north Pocatello. Police told residents not to approach the moose under any circumstances and to keep dogs in the neighborhood on...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Five indicted in connection to Bannock County fentanyl death

POCATELLO — Five people have been indicted by a grand jury for their involvement in a death caused by fentanyl ingestion. Angelina Larae Norton, Richard Corey Fox, Jennifer Daniel Borchert, Sarah Eddie Smith and Amanda Reyes have each been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, according to court documents. Additionally, Borchert and Smith have been charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Falls man forges success with blacksmith business

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man has found success running his own blacksmith business. Chris Hendry, owner of the shop, calls his business American Warrior Forge and Designs. He said he has been operating his business for about two years now. "I'm in the Army Reserve and got back in 2020," he said. "COVID was happening and there were a lot of stressors in my life and I needed...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Man shot by family member during disturbance in local neighborhood

Just after 4 p.m. this afternoon, Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a disturbance on Dennis Circle where a man was shot. The reporting party advised dispatch an adult male family member had attacked him, and he fired a handgun in self defense striking him in the leg. Deputies arrived and made contact with the reporting party and the gunshot victim, providing first aid until Idaho...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy