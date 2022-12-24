ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Golden State 112, Utah 107

Percentages: FG .407, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 15-46, .326 (Markkanen 7-13, Clarkson 3-8, Olynyk 1-2, Sexton 1-2, Alexander-Walker 1-3, Beasley 1-8, Conley 1-8, Gay 0-1, Vanderbilt 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Kessler 3, Olynyk 2, Vanderbilt). Turnovers: 12 (Clarkson 3, Conley 3, Markkanen 2, Olynyk...
UTAH STATE
NO. 3 HOUSTON 89, TULSA 50

Percentages: FG .590, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Sharp 3-5, Mark 2-4, Arceneaux 1-2, Shead 1-3, Elvin 0-1, J.Walker 0-1, R.Walker 0-1, Sasser 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Francis 4, J.Walker 2). Turnovers: 6 (Sharp 4, Francis, J.Walker). Steals: 8 (Arceneaux 2, Roberts 2,...
TULSA, OK
Chicago 119, Milwaukee 113

Percentages: FG .373, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 9-44, .205 (Portis 3-7, Allen 3-14, Carter 1-1, Ingles 1-4, Matthews 1-4, Connaughton 0-3, G.Antetokounmpo 0-3, G.Hill 0-4, Lopez 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Lopez 4, Matthews 2). Turnovers: 14 (G.Antetokounmpo 5, Connaughton 2, Ingles 2, Allen, Carter,...
CHICAGO, IL
NEVADA 74, BOISE STATE 72

Percentages: FG .473, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Agbo 3-3, Degenhart 2-3, Young 0-1, M.Rice 0-2, N.Smith 0-2, Whiting 0-2, Shaver 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Milner). Turnovers: 13 (M.Rice 3, N.Smith 3, Shaver 3, Kuzmanovic 2, Agbo, Degenhart). Steals: 2 (M.Rice, N.Smith). Technical...
RENO, NV
NO. 22 NEW MEXICO 88, COLORADO STATE 69

Percentages: FG .482, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Tonje 3-5, Rivera 2-4, Stevens 1-6, Palmer 0-1, Evans 0-2, Moors 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Moors, Stevens). Turnovers: 12 (Stevens 5, Cartier 3, Moors 2, Evans, Tonje). Steals: 6 (Hebb 2, Cartier, Moors, Rivera, Tonje).
FORT COLLINS, CO
LSU 60, NO. 9 ARKANSAS 57

Percentages: FG .369, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Davis 2-8, Council 1-5, Walsh 1-8, Pinion 0-1, Black 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Makhi.Mitchell 3, Walsh 2). Turnovers: 10 (Black 2, Council 2, Graham 2, Walsh 2, Davis, Makhi.Mitchell). Steals: 8 (Council 3, Davis 2,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
SOUTHERN UTAH 79, NEW MEXICO STATE 75

Percentages: FG .474, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Jones 5-7, Healy 2-4, Allen 1-2, Barnes 1-3, Butler 1-3, Fausett 0-2, Spurgin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Spurgin 2, Fausett). Turnovers: 14 (Allen 6, Healy 3, Spurgin 3, Butler, Jones). Steals: 5 (Spurgin 3, Healy,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
NO. 12 BAYLOR 85, NICHOLLS STATE 56

Percentages: FG .371, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (White 1-3, Jones 1-5, Amir-Paul 0-1, Spencer 0-1, Huffman 0-3, Thomas 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Collins). Turnovers: 20 (Huffman 3, Jones 3, Spencer 3, Thomas 3, Amir-Paul 2, Terrell 2, Collins, Del Cadia, Littles, Nelson).
WACO, TX
NO. 8 ALABAMA 78, NO. 21 MISSISSIPPI STATE 67

Percentages: FG .456, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Miller 5-10, Sears 4-8, Jah.Quinerly 2-4, Clowney 1-3, Gurley 0-1, Bradley 0-2, Griffen 0-2, Welch 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bediako 3, Clowney). Turnovers: 17 (Bradley 4, Jah.Quinerly 4, Clowney 2, Griffen 2, Miller 2, Gurley,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
New Orleans 119, Minnesota 118

Percentages: FG .506, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Nowell 2-4, Reid 2-5, Edwards 2-6, Russell 2-7, McDaniels 1-2, Rivers 1-4, Forbes 0-1). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Gobert 4, Reid 2, Edwards, McDaniels). Turnovers: 11 (Edwards 4, Russell 3, Gobert 2, Forbes, Reid). Steals: 6...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
SAN JOSE STATE 75, UNLV 72, OT

Percentages: FG .439, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Webster 3-4, Rodriguez 1-2, Johnson 1-3, McCabe 1-3, Harkless 1-7, Gilbert 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Muoka 2). Turnovers: 6 (Harkless 4, Johnson, Rodriguez). Steals: 5 (Gilbert 2, Harkless 2, Rodriguez). Technical Fouls: Harkless, 12:55 first.
SAN JOSE, CA
SACRAMENTO STATE 72, STANISLAUS STATE 51

Percentages: FG .317, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Farias 1-1, I.Jones 1-1, J.Jones 1-2, Pallesi 1-4, Fallay 0-1, Ordonio 0-1, Short 0-1, Bender 0-3, Zecic 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Zecic 5, Pallesi 3, Short 2, Ameyaw, Boone, J.Jones, Ordonio). Steals: 11...
SACRAMENTO, CA
No. 8 UConn 72, No. 21 Creighton 47

CREIGHTON (8-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 23.810, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 3-28, .107 (Jensen 1-7, Saunders 1-3, Townsend 1-5, Ronsiek 0-3, Maly 0-5, Mogensen 0-5) Blocked Shots: 3 (Ronsiek 2, Brake 1) Turnovers: 5 (Jensen 2, Brake 1, Maly 1, Ronsiek 1) Steals: 9 (Brake...
OMAHA, NE
No. 3 Ohio St. 81, Northwestern 48

NORTHWESTERN (6-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 27.419, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Walsh 1-3, Brown 1-6, Weaver 1-3, Wood 0-2, Goodchild 0-1, Hartman 0-1, Lau 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Brown 2, Ademusayo 1, McWilliams 1, Mott 1, Wood 1) Turnovers: 21 (Wood 5, Lau...
EVANSTON, IL
FRESNO STATE 58, WYOMING 53

Percentages: FG .432, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Thompson 2-4, Reynolds 2-7, Dusell 1-2, Maldonado 1-2, Kyman 1-5, Oden 0-2, Wenzel 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Maldonado). Turnovers: 11 (Maldonado 4, Anderson 2, Reynolds 2, Kyman, Thompson, Wenzel). Steals: 3 (Kyman, Maldonado, Thompson). Technical...
FRESNO, CA
NO. 22 XAVIER 84, ST. JOHN'S 79

Percentages: FG .457, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (J.Nunge 2-2, C.Jones 1-2, Freemantle 1-2, Kunkel 1-4, Boum 1-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Hunter 2, Freemantle). Turnovers: 15 (C.Jones 5, Freemantle 3, Boum 2, Hunter 2, J.Nunge 2, Kunkel). Steals: 10 (C.Jones 3, Boum 2,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Jordan Poole has 26 points, Warriors rally past Jazz

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Just weeks ago, the Golden State Warriors might not have pulled off a win like this without their superstars on the court. The backups are making big strides for the defending champions. Jordan Poole scored 26 points and converted a key layup with 1:27 left...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Calgary 3, Seattle 2

First Period_1, Calgary, Toffoli 15 (Dube, Hanifin), 6:22. 2, Seattle, Donato 8 (Larsson, Eberle), 18:45. Second Period_3, Seattle, Oleksiak 5 (Eberle), 1:14. 4, Calgary, Kadri 14 (Lindholm, Andersson), 9:39 (pp). Third Period_5, Calgary, Huberdeau 7 (Kadri, Andersson), 12:00. Shots on Goal_Calgary 14-15-15_44. Seattle 15-11-5_31. Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 4; Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
Nix leads No. 15 Oregon to Holiday Bowl win vs. Tar Heels

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Holiday Bowl emerged from a two-year pandemic hiatus with a new home and the same reputation for thrilling finishes. Bo Nix threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Chase Cota on fourth down with 19 seconds left and Camden Lewis' PAT bounced off the left upright and went through to give No. 15 Oregon a wild 28-27 victory against North Carolina on Wednesday night at Petco Park.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

