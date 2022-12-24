SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Holiday Bowl emerged from a two-year pandemic hiatus with a new home and the same reputation for thrilling finishes. Bo Nix threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Chase Cota on fourth down with 19 seconds left and Camden Lewis' PAT bounced off the left upright and went through to give No. 15 Oregon a wild 28-27 victory against North Carolina on Wednesday night at Petco Park.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO