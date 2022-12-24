ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Capaccio: Bills at Bears: Sal's keys, notes, and stats

By Sal Capaccio
WGR550
WGR550
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HSXEu_0jtFuODU00

The Buffalo Bills will be looking for their sixth straight win when they play at the Chicago Bears on Saturday afternoon. To get it, here are my three keys to the game, plus notes and stats.

KEYS

Weather the weather

Both teams have to deal with it, and they’ve known about it all week, so the Bills and Bears should be as prepared as they possibly can for frigid temperatures and subzero windchill. There will also be 20-30 mile per hour winds impacting the game.

It’s not going to be fun playing in it, and it can no doubt impact the game in some way, from a missed kick or dropped punt, to scaling back the game plan because it’s too tough to throw. Either way, overcoming the elements and not letting them become a mental hurdle will go a long way in not making a critical mistake that could cost the game.

• No Fields of Dreams

If the Bears are to pull the upset, it will most likely have a lot to do with quarterback Justin Fields running the ball. He enters the game with exactly 1000 yards rushing on the season, leading all quarterbacks. He’s as dynamic of a runner as any QB in the league and has a run of 55 yards or more in three of his last five games.

The Bills may want to employ a three linebacker set to defend Fields and running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert. Combined, the trio make up the top rushing attack in the NFL. But containing Fields has to be the number one priority for the defense.

• Attack from everywhere

The Bears come into the game giving up 25.6 points a game, third most in the NFL. They rank 30th in yards per play allowed, including 24th in rushing yards per play and second-to-last in passing yards per play. They’re also next-to-bottom in sacks per pass attempt on defense. The unit just hasn’t been good this year.

The Bills will have plenty of opportunity to move the ball and score points, and do it in different ways. Using all of the weapons at their disposal should keep the Bears defense off-balance and allow for quarterback Josh Allen to find receivers, and the running game to have openings.

NOTES AND STATS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TOfyd_0jtFuODU00
Photo credit NFL Communications
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48cjdY_0jtFuODU00
Photo credit outlet liquor

Follow me on Twitter @SalSports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGR550

Howard Picks the Bills: Week 17

Following a Week 16 win to clinch the AFC East, can the Buffalo Bills manage to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals and inch their way closer to clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC? It’s the Week 17 edition of “Howard Picks the Bills”:
BUFFALO, NY
WGR550

Sabres' game Tuesday in Columbus postponed

The NHL has postponed Tuesday’s Buffalo Sabres game in Columbus against the Blue Jackets. This is the second game postponed due to the storm, as Friday’s home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning was also postponed. Paul Hamilton has more:
BUFFALO, NY
WGR550

Listen: Granato rest is a huge weapon

Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato joins the Howard and Jeremy Show as the Sabres have been off for over a week with the NHL moving two games after a winter storm came in through Buffalo over the weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
978
Followers
4K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy