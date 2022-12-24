Aside from bringing the world to a standstill, the 2020 pandemic brought on the largest fiscal stimulus program ever seen. Two of the largest central banks in the world — the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) — saw their balance sheets double in less than a year. The Federal Reserve increased its balance sheet from just over $4 trillion at the end of 2019, to over $8.7 trillion at the end of 2020.

