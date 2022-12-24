Read full article on original website
Argo shares soar following $65M sale of mining facility to Galaxy digital
Struggling Bitcoin (BTC) miner Argo Blockchain sold its Helios mining facility in Texas to Galaxy Digital for $65 million and also got a $35 million loan from the company as part of the deal, according to a Dec. 28 statement. Following the news, Google Finance data shows that its London...
ProtonMail creator unsure whether his firm will continue to hold Bitcoin
Proton CEO and co-founder Andy Yen said that he is unsure whether his company will continue to hold Bitcoin during a Forbes interview published on Dec. 27. The company, which offers the encrypted email app ProtonMail and various other services, has held Bitcoin for at least five years. After years of limited integration, Proton officially began accepting Bitcoin payments in 2017. In 2019, the company confirmed that it had been holding Bitcoin that it received from customers.
Bitcoin hash rate falls 13% in one day, mining difficulty estimated to drop 10%
Bitcoin’s (BTC) hash rate fell 13% on Dec. 27 to 202.17 EH/s from around 240 EH/s recorded on Dec. 26. It has since recovered to 234 EH/s, as of press time. The hashrate decline is expected to lead to a 7% to 10% drop in mining difficulty. BTC’s mining...
Argo blockchain to suspend trading on NASDAQ for 24 hours
Bitcoin mining firm Argo blockchain has requested to suspend the trading of its US shares on NASDAQ, effective Dec. 27. The troubled mining firm said in a Dec. 27 press release, that the move to suspend trading of its shares, is related to an announcement due on Dec. 28. As...
Celsius case ‘administrative expenses’ add up to $53M
Lawyers, advisers, and bankers involved in the Celsius bankruptcy case collectively earned $53 million as administrative expenses in four months, as reported by the Financial Times. Among Celsius’ five advisors, Kirkland & Ellis was billed the most significant amount at $20.1 million. The company served Celsius for 212 days for...
Japan to lift ban on foreign-issued stablecoins in 2023
Japan’s Financial Service Agency (FSA) will lift the ban on the local distribution of foreign stablecoins like USD Coin (USDC) in 2023, Nikkei reported on Dec. 26. According to the report, international remittances may become faster and cheaper if stablecoin usage spreads. Local exchanges would be allowed to handle...
Terra Classic regains $1B market cap following Boxing Day surge
Terra Classic (LUNC) surged over Boxing Day, triggering a market cap spike above $1 billion. A local bottom in market cap valuation was found at $763 million on Dec. 21. Since then, buying activity has led to an uptrend that accelerated into a sharp, near-vertical movement on Dec. 26. The...
Cryptocurrencies are outpacing inflation – but traditional assets are not
Aside from bringing the world to a standstill, the 2020 pandemic brought on the largest fiscal stimulus program ever seen. Two of the largest central banks in the world — the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) — saw their balance sheets double in less than a year. The Federal Reserve increased its balance sheet from just over $4 trillion at the end of 2019, to over $8.7 trillion at the end of 2020.
MicroStrategy will launch Bitcoin Lightning enterprise plugin in 2023
Michael Saylor, executive chairman of MicroStrategy, said on Dec. 28 that his company will introduce a Lightning Network-based product in 2023. In a Twitter spaces conversation, Saylor said that MicroStrategy’s experience building mass-deployable plugins motivated the company to create a similar tool for the Lightning Network — a network that can process Bitcoin transactions cheaply and efficiently.
The bullish case for Bitcoin as 2022 comes to an end
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) saw drastic falls throughout 2022 and is trading at $16,877.39 as of press time — down more than 66% from its all-time high price of over $68,000 in November 2021. Most investors consider price as the most important metric of growth. While the price...
BIT Mining subsidiary loses $3M to cyberattack
Crypto mining firm BIT Mining said its subsidiary BTC.com lost $3 million worth of digital assets to a cyberattack on Dec. 3, according to a Dec. 26 statement. BIT Mining wrote that $700,000 of the stolen funds belonged to BTC.com’s clients while the remaining $2.3 million belonged to it. The company did not disclose the details of the stolen assets.
Kraken to shutter operations in Japan by end of January 2023
Kraken will shut its operation in Japan and deregister with the country’s Financial Services Agency on Jan. 31, 2023, according to a Dec. 28 statement. According to the exchange, the decision was made as part of efforts to prioritize its overall business. The firm said the “current market conditions in Japan in combination with a weak crypto market” have made its business unsustainable in the country.
Gemini faces lawsuit for violating the U.S. Exchange Act
Crypto exchange Gemini and its founders, the Winklevoss twins, are facing a class-action lawsuit for allegedly not registering their interest-bearing accounts as securities and thereby violating the U.S. Exchange Act, according to a Tweet by crypto influencer ODELL. The investors filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the...
Looking back on the year with Polygon: Increase in transactions, new collaborations, and more
Despite the troubles that came with 2022 for the crypto space, Polygon enjoyed steady growth in many sectors, with record numbers of transactions and new collaborations. As reported, Polygon facilitated over 960 million transactions and deployed 778,000 smart contracts with 234,000 contract creators. As of December 26, there are over...
Vauld says Nexo acquisition has broken down
Acquisition talks between Vauld and its potential buyer, Nexo, have broken down, according to a report published by Bloomberg on Dec. 26. Vauld was one of several cryptocurrency lending and borrowing companies that suspended withdrawals this summer due to a widespread liquidity crisis. The firm halted services on July 4 and filed for creditor protection on July 8.
MicroStrategy just bought another 2,500 BTC
Business Intelligence firm MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 2,395 BTC between Nov. 1 and Dec. 21. Michael Saylor, the founder and CEO of MicroStrategy, announced the company’s purchase on Twitter for the second time this quarter. According to the company’s 8K filing with the SEC, the Bitcoins were purchased...
Bitcoin shrimps have accumulated 60K BTC in the last 30 days
Bitcoin (BTC) shrimps aggressively accumulated Bitcoin in the last 30 days — adding a total of roughly 60,000 BTC to their portfolios, according to Glassnode data. Shrimps refer to wallets holding less than one Bitcoin. This group of retail investors has invested heavily in BTC throughout 2022. Their cumulative balance now sits at 1.2 million BTC — roughly 6% of BTC’s supply.
BTC bear market is worse than in 2014 but better than in 2018
Recent data indicate that the current bear market has fared better than in 2018 but worse than in 2014 in terms of ROI. The price of bitcoin, which started the year at $50,700, has declined by more than 66% to $16,847.51 at press time, according to CoinMarketCap. It was the...
Midas reveals $60M deficit, announces closure of operations
Crypto platform Midas Investment will shut operations because of the significant losses it incurred in 2022, according to a Dec. 27 statement. CEO Iakov “Trevor” Levin said the Midas DeFi Portfolio lost 20% of its $250 million ($50 million) in assets under management. Trevor added that users withdrew around 60% of its AUM following the collapse of crypto firms like FTX and Celsius.
Chess to make headway into Web 3.0 as FIDE partners with Avalanche
The International Chess Federation, popularly known by its French acronym FIDE, has struck a partnership with Avalanche to introduce chess into the sphere of Web 3.0, Avalanche announced on Dec. 23. Founded in 1924, FIDE links 200 national chess associations into one international federation and oversees the World Chess Championships.
