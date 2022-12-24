Depleted Walleye fall 5-4 in overtime to Wheeling

The short-handed Toledo Walleye saw their season-high three-game winning streak snapped with a 5-4 loss in overtime to the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night.

Brooklyn Kalmikov scored the game-winner with 3:24 left in overtime. Toledo, which dressed just 10 forwards and five defensemen due to call-ups and injuries, twice held one-goal leads in the third period but gave up the tying goals.

Mitchell Heard scored the go-ahead goal with 2:16 left in regulation. Just 17 seconds later, however, Justin Addamo tied it up for Wheeling.

Toledo forward Brett McKenzie scored two goals, while Thomas Ebbing also scored.

McKenzie, who had given Toledo an early 1-0 lead, scored on a nice assist from Gordie Green with 8:51 left in regulation to put Toledo up 3-2. Wheeling's Cam Hausinger, however, scored his second of the night to tie it at 3 just 1:30 later.

Heard, who hit the post early in OT, scored his seventh goal of the year late in regulation before Wheeling knotted it back up on the ensuing faceoff.

“It's disappointing,” Walleye coach Dan Watson said. “We've got to learn how to win those, especially here at home. We have to grind. But overall, we were down and then we were able to build those leads. That's a positive.”

The Walleye grabbed a 1-0 lead when McKenzie scored in his first game back since Nov. 23. McKenzie, who had been on the injured reserve list, scored his second goal of the season 8:05 into the game.

“It feels good to score two for sure. But it's a tough loss,” McKenzie said. “My confidence is high right now after being off for three weeks.”

A total of 6,542 tickets were sold and there were about 5,000 fans at the Huntington Center — a good turnout considering the extremely frigid weather that blanketed the area.

McKenzie credited the crowd for braving the blustery conditions.

“I can't believe we played, actually,” he said. “It was fantastic that we had that many fans.”

Toledo goaltender John Lethemon made his seventh start of the season and finished with 27 saves

Toledo (11-10-4) fell to 3-5-3 at home. The Walleye are now 2-3-2 against the Nailers. Wheeling (12-13-1) came into the game having lost four in a row.

Down 2-1 with 7:27 left in the second period, Ebbing scored a power-play goal to tie it up. Brandon Hawkins (two assists) and Green earned the assists as it took the Walleye just seven seconds to score on the man advantage.

But Wheeling tied it up on a Hausinger goal with 10:07 left in the first period.

The Nailers then took a 2-1 lead on a power-play goal from Josh Maniscalco after it took Wheeling just 10 seconds to score on the power play.

Toledo had won three straight road games at Norfolk last week.

Watson said his team had an “average game.”

“It wasn't good enough,” he said. “That's not our standards, not good enough.”

He said his undermanned team looked fatigued.

“You can see it in our passing game, the way we came back in our zone, and on our forecheck,” he said.

The Walleye host Newfoundland next Tuesday before playing at Fort Wayne on Wednesday. Toledo hosts the Komets on Friday and then plays at Cincinnati on New Year's Eve next Saturday.

FISH TALES: Wheeling had planned to bus back to West Virginia on Friday night but had to stay in the area due to road closures. Wheeling officials had requested that the game be moved up to Thursday or postponed until later in the season. … F Andrew Sturtz is out with an injury, as is D Simon Denis. Four forwards, two d-men, and goalie Sebastian Cossa are in Grand Rapids on call-ups. … F Riley McCourt made his Walleye debut. He was signed on Monday and had an assist. … Only three home games have been postponed in the 13-year history of the organization.