Click10.com
New video shows end of police pursuit after suspect opened fire on officers
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Newly released body camera video shows the scary moments police were dodging gunfire from a suspect following a pursuit that left a Miami-Dade officer injured earlier this year. The video from Doral police begins with an officer pointing his gun at a white Volvo at...
Click10.com
Cutler Bay man accused of pulling gun in road rage incident
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol arrested a Cutler Bay man Tuesday evening after they accused him of pulling a gun on another driver in a road rage incident in southwest Miami-Dade. According to an arrest report, at around 7:20 p.m., troopers were dispatched to...
Click10.com
‘Kiss my a--’: Man jailed after apparent mooning provokes scuffle, shooting, Miami police say
MIAMI – A woman taunting her ex-boyfriend by dropping trou in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood last New Year’s Eve evoked an angry reaction that eventually led to a shooting, according to a police report. Now, nearly a year to the day of the incident, Miami police arrested...
Click10.com
BSO deputy’s cruiser plunges into Tamarac lake; no injuries reported
TAMARAC, Fla – A green-and-white went into the blue and now a Broward County deputy might have some explaining to do, as officials worked Wednesday to get his or her cruiser out of a Tamarac lake. Officials with the Broward Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle slid into the water...
Click10.com
Police: South Florida man claims ‘voodoo’ caused him to impregnate 13-year-old
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A 41-year-old man faces a host of felony charges after a 13-year-old girl’s visit to a South Florida hospital led police to accuse him of impregnating her. West Palm Beach police arrested Jean Evenel Innocent on Dec. 19. According to an arrest report,...
Click10.com
1 dead, 1 hurt in southwest Miami-Dade crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead and another was taken to a nearby trauma center after a crash in the Country Walk area of southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest 137th Avenue and Country...
Click10.com
Troopers arrest man accused of firing gunshots from Lamborghini on Palmetto Expressway
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – State troopers arrested a Doral man Monday morning they say was seen on social media firing gunshots from a moving Lamborghini on the Palmetto Expressway this past week. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol were seen escorting Nelson Alejandro Perez Valdivia, 23, into jail after...
Click10.com
Driver killed after hitting delivery truck near Doral, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver died after hitting a delivery truck in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash happened sometime before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 72nd Avenue and 60th Street, in an industrial area just east of the Palmetto Expressway, near Doral.
Click10.com
North Lauderdale shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man injured on Saturday night. According to BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro, dispatchers received a call around 11 p.m. regarding a shooting near the 7000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale.
Click10.com
Mother accused of fatally stabbing 3-year-old daughter in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A mother is suspected of fatally stabbing her young daughter early Tuesday morning in North Miami Beach, according to police. A spokesperson for the North Miami Beach Police Department said officers arrived to the crime scene, located at an apartment complex at 1051 NE 163rd St., at around 2 a.m., after the woman called police and admitted to stabbing and killing her child.
Click10.com
Thief arrested after allegedly following victim from jewelry store, stealing items including Rolex, handgun
AVENTURA, Fla. – Authorities arrested a man accused of following someone, breaking into that person’s car and stealing pricey items, including a Rolex and a gun. Police don’t think this is the first time that this crook has done this. That accused criminal, Maurice George Nelson, is...
Click10.com
Crooks steal wheels, leaving cars on bricks; cops think they’re targeting these models
MARGATE, Fla. – Crooks in Broward County are stealing car wheels from unsuspecting owners and leaving their vehicles on bricks. Gayle Saltzman was one of the victims. She found her Honda Accord sitting on concrete blocks in the parking lot of her home in Margate’s Palm Lakes community.
Click10.com
Accused Lamborghini shooter gets bond, but won’t get out of jail just yet
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Nelson Perez-Valdivia appeared in Miami-Dade bond court Tuesday morning, one day after he turned himself in to Florida Highway Patrol troopers after they said he was seen on video firing multiple gunshots from the passenger’s seat of a moving Lamborghini on the Palmetto Expressway last week.
Click10.com
Boxing star Gervonta Davis jailed in Broward on domestic battery charge
PARKLAND, Fla. – Broward County deputies arrested professional boxer Gervonta Davis Tuesday on a domestic violence charge. Davis, 28, a native of Baltimore, was arrested in Parkland on a charge of domestic battery causing bodily harm, according to jail records. Davis, who owns a home in Parkland, appeared in...
Click10.com
Neighbors fed up with Hollywood home used as vacation rental after early morning shooting
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Early morning silence was shattered by the sound of gunshots in Hollywood on Monday. Home surveillance video after video telling the same story after a house on the 1400 block of Dewey Street was shot up. “We’ve complained to our city officials and nothing is done,”...
Click10.com
Tourists visiting South Florida glad to have escaped extreme cold impacting most of U.S.
HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – South Florida experienced a cold snap over the holiday weekend, but it was nothing compared to what the majority of the country is dealing with. Many people are making their way to Miami-Dade and Broward to escape the freeze. Most people Local 10 News’ Ian...
Click10.com
Miami’s Pelican Harbor Seabird Station saves life of native hawk
MIAMI – After nearly a month of rehabilitation and a near-death experience, a native hawk was released back into the wild on Tuesday. It was a red-shouldered hawk. They’re one of the most common hawks you’ll see in Florida. Unfortunately, this one was in really rough shape...
Click10.com
Oakland Park apartment residents beyond frustrated over flooding issues
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Residents of an Oakland Park apartment building are having a rough holiday due to the bottom units being flooded for the past several days. When the tenants contacted the landlord, they apparently received an unsettling response. Resident Jeff Dawson shared video taken on his cell...
Click10.com
South Florida man wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida man claimed his $1 million winnings this week after playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials confirmed Tuesday. Cesar Marquez, 55, of Dania Beach, claimed his winnings this week at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. He chose to receive...
Click10.com
Holiday travel woes continue in South Florida, nationwide
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A massive winter storm that affected the northern U.S. continued to impact holiday travelers right here in South Florida and across the country Monday. Southwest Airlines says that it’s experiencing system-wide disruptions, after the arctic blast and are “re-accommodating as many customers as possible based...
