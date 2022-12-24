ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Park, FL

Click10.com

Cutler Bay man accused of pulling gun in road rage incident

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol arrested a Cutler Bay man Tuesday evening after they accused him of pulling a gun on another driver in a road rage incident in southwest Miami-Dade. According to an arrest report, at around 7:20 p.m., troopers were dispatched to...
CUTLER BAY, FL
Click10.com

1 dead, 1 hurt in southwest Miami-Dade crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead and another was taken to a nearby trauma center after a crash in the Country Walk area of southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest 137th Avenue and Country...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Driver killed after hitting delivery truck near Doral, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver died after hitting a delivery truck in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash happened sometime before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 72nd Avenue and 60th Street, in an industrial area just east of the Palmetto Expressway, near Doral.
DORAL, FL
Click10.com

North Lauderdale shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man injured on Saturday night. According to BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro, dispatchers received a call around 11 p.m. regarding a shooting near the 7000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Mother accused of fatally stabbing 3-year-old daughter in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A mother is suspected of fatally stabbing her young daughter early Tuesday morning in North Miami Beach, according to police. A spokesperson for the North Miami Beach Police Department said officers arrived to the crime scene, located at an apartment complex at 1051 NE 163rd St., at around 2 a.m., after the woman called police and admitted to stabbing and killing her child.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Boxing star Gervonta Davis jailed in Broward on domestic battery charge

PARKLAND, Fla. – Broward County deputies arrested professional boxer Gervonta Davis Tuesday on a domestic violence charge. Davis, 28, a native of Baltimore, was arrested in Parkland on a charge of domestic battery causing bodily harm, according to jail records. Davis, who owns a home in Parkland, appeared in...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miami’s Pelican Harbor Seabird Station saves life of native hawk

MIAMI – After nearly a month of rehabilitation and a near-death experience, a native hawk was released back into the wild on Tuesday. It was a red-shouldered hawk. They’re one of the most common hawks you’ll see in Florida. Unfortunately, this one was in really rough shape...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

South Florida man wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida man claimed his $1 million winnings this week after playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials confirmed Tuesday. Cesar Marquez, 55, of Dania Beach, claimed his winnings this week at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. He chose to receive...
DANIA BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Holiday travel woes continue in South Florida, nationwide

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A massive winter storm that affected the northern U.S. continued to impact holiday travelers right here in South Florida and across the country Monday. Southwest Airlines says that it’s experiencing system-wide disruptions, after the arctic blast and are “re-accommodating as many customers as possible based...
MIAMI, FL

