ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

'It's a little stressful': Winter weather continues to delay flights at RDU ahead of holiday

By Cindy Bae via
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ApJiN_0jtFtUEP00

Snow, freezing rain and strong winds impacted flights again nationwide as Friday's flight cancellations topped 5,000, according to FlightAware .

'Hoping for the best': More delays than cancellations at RDU amid winter storm across U.S.

"There's so many impacts right now with snow, freezing rain and strong winds, so we're particularly seeing right now Denver impacted, and Chicago," FlightAware spokeswoman Kathleen Bangs said. "Right now in the New York area we're seeing a third of all flights getting canceled."

Holiday travelers such as Brett Carter dodged the travel headache on Friday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport with a ticket to New York in his hand.

"I was initially concerned because I knew that when I looked at the news this morning and I saw they were having a lot of cancellations, I thought, 'may not be able to make our flight', so I've been checking all day so far, things are back on track for us at least," Carter said before getting through TSA. "I'm excited, I'm going to visit my in-laws, so just looking forward to having the opportunity to spend time with family."

Nearly 200 flights were delayed and at least 40 were canceled at RDU on Friday, according to FlightAware. This comes as a cold front pushing across North Carolina knocked out power
to more than 200,000 utility customers earlier.

"We had a lot of downed trees and roads and things that had to be cleared, so it's been a busy day," Duke Energy spokesperson Jeff Brooks said. "We did make significant progress today and reduce those outages by almost 60% from where they were more than this morning."

ALSO SEE: Travelers who are driving battle high winds, brutal cold temps on way to holiday destination

In destinations such as Minneapolis where the winter weather is more extreme, people like Marissa Varney hoped to make it home on Friday.

"We're on track for now, but having some issues with some other folks," Varney said about the rest of her party headed to Chicago. "I think it's a little stressful. I think anybody would probably be stressed, so we've been keeping an eye on everything throughout the week. This is kind of the worst case scenario, but they're moving through it."

RDU expects Sunday, Dec. 25 to be the slowest day with more than 24,000 passengers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Raleigh-Durham International Airport sees delays, cancellations amid bitter cold

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — As the Christmas holiday approaches during freezing temperatures, Raleigh-Durham International Airport is experiencing multiple flight delays and cancellations. An artic blast on Friday saw wind gusts and lows into the 20s. Power outages began Friday afternoon, leaving thousands across the state without power. Saturday morning...
RALEIGH, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

More than 200,000 without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop to freezing

RALEIGH - The cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to more than 200,000 utility customers. In Eastern Carolina, Craven and Pamlico Counties were the worst hit. At one time there were more than 4,000 customers without power in those two counties. Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Washington, Beaufort, and Bertie counties have also experienced large outages.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Hot News

Hotel rooms for the homeless in Wilson as temps drop.

Wilson NC- With temperatures dipping to historic lows in North Carolina, the area Crisis Center is appealing to people who are sleeping outside to call for assistance. Nancy Salenger, Director of the Wilson Crisis Center said it is important to help people in times of crisis. She said the crisis center hotline can be reached by calling 252 237 5156 24 hours, seven days a week.
WILSON, NC
cbs17

SUV flips over bridge railing on I-87 near Wendell

WENDELL FALLS, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV went off a bridge along Interstate 87 east of Raleigh on Christmas Day. There is no word about injuries after the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday along I-87 north near Wendell Falls Parkway. Witnesses told CBS 17 that a northbound...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Tractor Trailer Strikes Concrete Barricades

SELMA – A Friday morning US 70 crash destroyed a tractor trailer, damaged at least 2 cars and rearranged a Jersey barrier — but left all those involved uninjured. The driver of the Gordon Foods truck reported that his right front tire blew out just as he was passing Johnston Correctional between Selma and Wilson’s Mills. The driver struck the concrete barricades, knocking them out of place as the big truck spread debris across the highway. Other cars were damaged when they hit the debris.
SELMA, NC
Edy Zoo

Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damages

RALEIGH, N.C. - A Raleigh bee farmer gets a much-needed lifeline from the community after a bear destroyed more than $10,000 worth of bees and honey. Troy Olson, who has been running Heaven Scent Honey for the past five years, received a devastating text from a farmer he had been working with in Duplin County on November 22.
RALEIGH, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
79K+
Followers
11K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy