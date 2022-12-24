Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
News On 6
Police: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle That Fled The Scene In NW OKC
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Wednesday evening in northwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said the crash happened near Northwest 122nd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said a worker was run over and killed at a construction site for an apartment complex.
KOCO
Oklahoma City Police Department mourns death of city employee of 45 years
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department is mourning the death of a non-sworn police employee who worked for the city for 45 years. Police officials said Cyndi Thomas died Tuesday of natural causes. "Cyndi was a member of our police family for the past 45 years," Oklahoma...
Latest homicide victim found in OKC ditch on Christmas Eve
Oklahoma City's latest homicide victim's body was found in a drainage ditch in the dark-morning hours of Christmas Eve. The post Latest homicide victim found in OKC ditch on Christmas Eve appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
News On 6
Police Release New Details On Shooting, Chase In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police have released new details on a shooting and chase that ended in a crash on the northwest side of the city on Monday morning. According to police, it all started at a CVS Pharmacy near Northwest 23rd and North Classen Boulevard on Monday. Police say 34-year-old Charles...
KOCO
Driver arrested after crashing into Oklahoma trooper's car on OKC turnpike
OKLAHOMA CITY — A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after crashing into an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper's vehicle Wednesday morning in north Oklahoma City. Authorities said troopers were working a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car on the Kilpatrick Turnpike near...
KOCO
Traffic clears after crash on northbound Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Traffic has cleared back up after a crash caused a backup along Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City. First responders were at the scene of a crash in the northbound lanes of I-35 near Southeast 15th Street. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that the incident was a non-injury collision.
News On 6
Investigation Underway After OKC Police Find Body In Drainage Ditch
An investigation is underway after a body was found in a drainage ditch in the early morning hours on Christmas eve, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police say just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to reports of a person lying in a drainage ditch in an area near Southwest 59th Street and South Walker Avenue.
Two people rescued from burning Oklahoma City home
Two people are recovering after being rescued from a house fire on Tuesday evening.,
Woman accused of shooting at deputies deemed competent
A woman accused of shooting a Grady County deputy and barricading herself inside a patrol unit has been deemed competent to stand trial.
News On 6
Stillwater Police Arrest 6 In Traffic Stop
A simple traffic stop leads to the arrest of 6 people on drug complaints, according to Stillwater Police. Police said they pulled the car over for an equipment violation, before finding fentanyl in the car. Two people face trafficking complaints, and the other four were arrested for possession of paraphernalia.
News On 6
OKC Mother Arrested After 2-Year-Old Son Overdoses On Opioids
Paramedics struggled to save a local toddler who likely overdosed on opioids on Christmas Day, according to Oklahoma City police officials. Officers arrested Tanisha McKenzie, 39, for allegedly interfering in first responders giving Narcan to her 2-year-old son and attempting to remove the child from the ambulance. First responders found...
fourstateshomepage.com
Christmas house fire in central Oklahoma kills one
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — One person is found dead in an Oklahoma City house fire Christmas morning. According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department (OCFD), the blaze occurred around 7:45 a.m. Sunday (12/25) in a trailer home. Fire officials said smoke was pouring out of the trailer home when they arrived on the scene.
News On 6
6 Arrested On Drug Complaints After Stillwater Traffic Stop
A traffic stop in Stillwater ended with six people being arrested on drug complaints according to Stillwater Police. Police say they pulled the car over early Tuesday morning for an equipment violation when found fentanyl in the car. Stillwater PD said two of the people in the car are now facing trafficking complaints while the other four were arrested for possession of paraphernalia.
kswo.com
Crash closes both lanes of OK-9 near Anadarko
ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma State Highway 9 was closed in both directions for almost an hour on Monday, after a single-vehicle collision. The incident took place around 11 a.m. just east of Anadarko on OK-9 and CS 2700 and blocked both east and westbound lanes until 11:30 a.m. According...
Nationwide flight disruptions lead to luggage headaches in Oklahoma City and beyond
With thousands of flights canceled or delayed across the country - the travel nightmare continues.
KOCO
Six arrested after early morning traffic stop in Stillwater
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested six people after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning in Stillwater. Shortly before 2:40 a.m., an officer stopped an SUV for an equipment violation. Police said seven people were in the vehicle, including a person in the rear hatch area. According to a news...
KOCO
One person dies in Oklahoma City house fire Christmas morning
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person died in an Oklahoma City house fire Christmas morning, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department. The fire occurred around 7:45 a.m. in a trailer home near NW 10th and N Meridian Ave. Fire officials said there were two people living in the home....
KTUL
Two killed in wreck on Christmas Eve after running stop sign on Highway 9
TECUMSEH, Okla. (KOKH) — Two people were killed in a car crash near Tecumseh, Oklahoma on Christmas Eve, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP says on Christmas Eve around 10:20 p.m. on Oklahoma State Highway 9, James Smith, 68, was driving southbound in his Ford Ecosport with Elizabeth Smith, 68, riding passenger when they failed to yield at a stop sign. Due to their failure to yield at the stop sign, the Smith's vehicle was hit by an oncoming Chevy Silverado, driven by Keith Upton, 69.
