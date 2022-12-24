ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

Police: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle That Fled The Scene In NW OKC

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Wednesday evening in northwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said the crash happened near Northwest 122nd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said a worker was run over and killed at a construction site for an apartment complex.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Investigation Underway After OKC Police Find Body In Drainage Ditch

An investigation is underway after a body was found in a drainage ditch in the early morning hours on Christmas eve, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police say just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to reports of a person lying in a drainage ditch in an area near Southwest 59th Street and South Walker Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

News On 6

OKC Mother Arrested After 2-Year-Old Son Overdoses On Opioids

Paramedics struggled to save a local toddler who likely overdosed on opioids on Christmas Day, according to Oklahoma City police officials. Officers arrested Tanisha McKenzie, 39, for allegedly interfering in first responders giving Narcan to her 2-year-old son and attempting to remove the child from the ambulance. First responders found...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Christmas house fire in central Oklahoma kills one

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — One person is found dead in an Oklahoma City house fire Christmas morning. According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department (OCFD), the blaze occurred around 7:45 a.m. Sunday (12/25) in a trailer home. Fire officials said smoke was pouring out of the trailer home when they arrived on the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

kswo.com

Crash closes both lanes of OK-9 near Anadarko

ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma State Highway 9 was closed in both directions for almost an hour on Monday, after a single-vehicle collision. The incident took place around 11 a.m. just east of Anadarko on OK-9 and CS 2700 and blocked both east and westbound lanes until 11:30 a.m. According...
ANADARKO, OK
KOCO

Six arrested after early morning traffic stop in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested six people after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning in Stillwater. Shortly before 2:40 a.m., an officer stopped an SUV for an equipment violation. Police said seven people were in the vehicle, including a person in the rear hatch area. According to a news...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

One person dies in Oklahoma City house fire Christmas morning

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person died in an Oklahoma City house fire Christmas morning, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department. The fire occurred around 7:45 a.m. in a trailer home near NW 10th and N Meridian Ave. Fire officials said there were two people living in the home....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Two killed in wreck on Christmas Eve after running stop sign on Highway 9

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KOKH) — Two people were killed in a car crash near Tecumseh, Oklahoma on Christmas Eve, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP says on Christmas Eve around 10:20 p.m. on Oklahoma State Highway 9, James Smith, 68, was driving southbound in his Ford Ecosport with Elizabeth Smith, 68, riding passenger when they failed to yield at a stop sign. Due to their failure to yield at the stop sign, the Smith's vehicle was hit by an oncoming Chevy Silverado, driven by Keith Upton, 69.
TECUMSEH, OK

