Jean, NV

KTNV

North Las Vegas police: 70-year-old woman dead after crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Wednesday evening. Police said a woman believed to be in her 70's was in the crosswalk. Then, a vehicle traveling southbound struck the woman. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the woman deceased on scene.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Dead man found in apartment on Paradise Road

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered in an apartment Tuesday morning. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, there was a call just before 10 a.m. to report an unresponsive man in an apartment in the 3500 block of Paradise Road near Sierra Vista Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Deadly crash reported on Las Vegas Boulevard near Jean

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash. Officials said at this time, Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in both directions near Mile Marker 12, near Jean, while troopers conduct their investigation. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes and avoid the area. No...
JEAN, NV
8newsnow.com

7 injured after helicopter hard landing at Boulder City Airport

7 injured after helicopter hard landing at Boulder City Airport.
BOULDER CITY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Police investigating after man found dead in Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One man was found dead of a gunshot wound Tuesday morning by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers. At approximately 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a residence near the 3500 block of Paradise Road for a report of an unresponsive man inside an apartment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Roads to Mt. Charleston closed due to overcrowding, RTC says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Roads going to Mount Charleston were closed Monday morning due to overcrowding, according to RTC Southern Nevada. Locals and visitors appeared to flock to the peaks the day after Christmas, leading officials to close state Route 157 and 156, which are Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon roads. No parking is allowed, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man dies after Christmas Day house fire in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man died after a house fire on Christmas Day in Henderson, authorities say. A spokesperson for the city of Henderson says that the Henderson Fire Department responded to a residential house fire at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Cattail Circle.
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Jerry's Forecast: Wednesday, Dec. 28, 6:45 a.m.

Jerry's Forecast: Wednesday, Dec. 28, 6:45 a.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Henderson police officer involved in Christmas Day shooting identified

The Henderson police officer involved in a Christmas morning shooting has been identified as Officer Jordan Hijar, according to the Henderson Police Department.
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

2 men, teenager arrested for catalytic converter thefts: Henderson police

Henderson police arrested two men and a teenage boy who allegedly stole catalytic converters from cars in a parking lot, according to a Tuesday news release.
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Road closures on and around Las Vegas Strip for New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Motorists will need to plan their route on New Year’s Eve if it involves going anywhere near Las Vegas Boulevard which will close to traffic by 8 p.m. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released the approximate times the closures will begin on New Year’s Eve.
LAS VEGAS, NV

