Tampa Bay211—4 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Killorn 10 (Hedman), 1:55. 2, Tampa Bay, Point 18 (Sergachev, Kucherov), 14:09 (pp). Penalties_Perbix, TB (Interference), 2:38; Kovacevic, MTL (Interference), 12:40; Perbix, TB (Tripping), 16:46. Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Point 19, 16:00. Penalties_Tampa Bay bench, served by Perry (Too Many Men on the...

TAMPA, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO