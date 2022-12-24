KCI travelers see hundreds of holiday headaches due to winter weather delays

Over the last day or so, the Kansas City International Airport has seen dozens of cancellations and delays putting hundreds of holiday plans in limbo.

The airlines and passengers attribute bad weather to the deluge of delays.

Friday was busy at KCI with all the rush of roller bags and holiday hustle you'd expect on Christmas Eve-eve.

Much of the rush was to the customer service line stretching across the terminal as passengers worked to get new flights after theirs was delayed.

“Oh it’s tough man," Tyler Kalka said as he waited. "I mean you’re just waiting for the next available news. You’re looking at your phone trying to figure out what your next game plan is gonna be ... I got delayed three hours for whatever reason, I'm assuming the weather."

He assumes correctly. Bad weather across the nation created the perfect storm for airline trouble.

Bill and Marci Burger, were in town to see their grandson perform in the ballet took home the longest-delay trophy with a setback of nearly 12 hours.

"We were lucky to get out," Bill Burger said. "They said when they tried to de-ice the planes here in Kansas City, the ice would just form faster than they could get the plane off the ground.”

—