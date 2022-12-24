ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Local residents express concern over schools being used as migrant shelters

By Melissa Luna
 5 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The City of El Paso is opening two more migrant shelters in West and Central El Paso.

Former Basset Middle School located in Central El Paso and Morehead Middle School located in West El Paso are being transformed into temporary migrant shelters; however, some residents living within the area are expressing their concerns. Earlier this week, the City of El Paso, the Office of Emergency Management and EPISD all decided to collaborate on the two vacant middle schools, transforming them into temporary shelters for migrants.

A few neighbors living near Basset Middle School, expressing their concerns to KTSM and some receiving the news as complete shock.

“We have a fantastic Superintendent who is productive in and out the school. However, I would not want displaced migrants in my neighborhood.” said a local resident living within the area.

EPISD’s superintendent Diana Sayavedra put out a statement saying:

“In times of crisis it is important for the community to work collaboratively to assist those in need. In collaboration with the City of El Paso and other entities, the district will provide facilities for sheltering purposes to support the city’s efforts.”

Sayavedra also adds the safety and security of students, staff, as well as the community is EPISD’s top priority.

Comments / 49

dna doesn't lie
4d ago

wheres their concern for the homeless and the veterans. why arent their needs being taken care of. the best solution is to deport the illegals.

Reply(8)
25
MEANIE
4d ago

They’re in our neighborhoods now .. Thanks Veronica Escobar for destroying our once safe neighborhoods.. People will now live in fear locked up in their homes .. Unbelievable !!

Reply(1)
21
johnnybgood
4d ago

who the hell are they????? who??? I worry about our American families...kid's....our leaders have let us down......we need a leader.. .🤔😵‍💫

Reply(1)
15
 

