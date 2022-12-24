Read full article on original website
Tyrese Maxey's return to 76ers lineup brings about interesting decision regarding rotation for Philadelphia
Tyrese Maxey's imminent return to Philadelphia's active lineup begets a difficult decision for the Sixers coaching staff -- whether Maxey should be reinserted into the team's starting lineup, or if they should try to bring the electric young guard off of the bench as the sixth man. On the surface,...
Luka Doncic thought his crazy shot to tie Knicks was actually a game-winner: 'I didn't know what to do'
Luka Doncic made basketball magic Tuesday night, becoming the first player in NBA history to record a 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double with a 60-21-10 line that might honestly never be topped. In the process, he managed to rally the Mavericks from a nine-point deficit with 33 seconds to play to force overtime, where they eventually finished off the Knicks, 126-121.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Poor showing in loss
Gobert racked up 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 FT) and eight rebounds over 31 minutes during Monday's 113-110 loss to the Heat. Gobert's production continues to vary on a night-to-night basis, but this was another disappointing performance from the big man, who did not record a single steal or block for the second straight game. Relative to last season, Gobert's numbers are down in virtually every key stat category -- most notably rebounds and blocks. He's down to just 12.1 boards per game (fewest since 2017-18) and a horrific 1.2 blocks (fewest since rookie season).
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Progressing, remains out this week
Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Monday that he doesn't expect Rubio to play in any of the Cavaliers' three games this week, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports. Rubio advanced to 5-on-5 work in practice earlier this month and appears to be nearing the finish line in his recovery from the torn ACL he sustained Dec. 28, 2021, but the veteran point guard looks as though he'll need a little more ramp-up time. Bickerstaff indicated that Rubio should be ready to go shortly after New Year's Day, so the 32-year-old will presumably be viewed as day-to-day once the calendar flips to 2023. Once Rubio is cleared to make his season debut, he'll likely handle a small role off the bench as the primary backup to Darius Garland and will presumably have to sit out one half of back-to-back sets for most of what's left of the season.
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Playing time shrinks
Brogdon ended Sunday's 139-118 victory over the Bucks with nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes. Brogdon has played just 17 minutes in back-to-back games, his lowest tallies since Nov. 9. The 29-year-old guard has scored in single digits in both of those outings without recording a single steal or block.
Cardinals' James Conner: Comes down with illness
Conner missed Wednesday's walk-through session due to an illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Conner has been a workhorse for Arizona's backfield over the last six games, racking up 130 touches for 605 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns during that span. An illness is keeping him off the practice field to start Week 17 prep, but he'll have two more chances to mix into drills Thursday and Friday and avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's visit to Atlanta.
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Still sidelined
Oshie (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Rangers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie will miss a fourth straight contest with his upper-body injury, and the Capitals have yet to release a clear-cut timetable for his return to action. Once healthy, look for Oshie to return to a middle-six role and a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Could return by Saturday
MacKinnon (upper body) could return to action as soon as Saturday versus Toronto, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports. According to coach Jared Bednar, MacKinnon is "very close" to returning, and although he won't play Tuesday against Arizona or Thursday versus the Kings, there's a chance he'll be ready to return Saturday against the Maple Leafs. The 27-year-old pivot, who's racked up eight goals and 34 points through 23 contests this season, has been sidelined since Dec. 7 with his upper-body injury.
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Sporting non-contact sweater
Oshie (upper body) practiced in a non-contact jersey Wednesday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. With Oshie not yet cleared for contact, it seems unlikely that he will be ready to play against Ottawa on Thursday, though he hasn't been officially ruled out. Whenever the winger is cleared to play, he should be in the mix for a top-six role, perhaps even on the top line with Alex Ovechkin, which would set him up well to produce at a high level.
NBA Star Power Index: Luka Doncic is a basketball miracle worker; Ja Morant not so fine in the West
Welcome back to NBA Star Power Index: A weekly gauge of the players getting the most buzz around the league. Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily a good thing -- it simply means you're capturing the NBA world's attention. This is also not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order. This column will run every week throughout the regular season.
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Career-best effort in loss
Blankenship recorded eight tackles (four solo) in Saturday's 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. With fellow safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (abdomen) unavailable yet again this past weekend, Blankenship was able to log career highs in both snaps played (69) and stops (eight) Saturday in Dallas. However, now that Gardner-Johnson has been sidelined on injured reserve for each of Philadelphia's last four matchups, he'll be eligible to suit up versus New Orleans on New Year's Day following an elevation to the team's active roster, which would ultimately result in a possible deduction in usage for Blankenship.
NHL Power Rankings: Hurricanes surge to No. 1 spot amid nine-game winning streak
After weeks of the Bruins sitting atop the NHL Power Rankings, we have a new No. 1 team. The Hurricanes are cooking, and they have proven themselves as a bona fide Stanley Cup threat. With a 3-0 win over the Blackhawks on Tuesday night, the Hurricanes have now won nine...
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Tuesday's game postponed
Gaudreau's game against the Sabres on Tuesday has been postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo. Buffalo isn't able to travel because the airport is closed. The NHL has not determined a new date for the contest yet. Gaudreau leads Columbus in scoring with 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) in 33 games this season.
Giants' Jaylon Smith: Ties season-high tackle total
Smith tallied 10 tackles (three solo), including one sack, in Saturday's loss to the Vikings. Smith's first sack of the season came at a critical time, as he brought down Kirk Cousins with less than six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on a drive that ultimately ended in a Minnesota punt. In addition, Smith's 10 tackles tied a season-high mark and gave him 28 tackles over the past three weeks.
