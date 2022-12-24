Archbishop Aymond and the real meaning of Christmas

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- While toys, trees, and lights are a part of the holidays, it’s important to understand why we celebrate.

Archbishop Gregory Aymond sat down with WGNO’s LBJ to discuss the real meaning of Christmas.

The archbishop will preside over midnight mass on Christmas Eve, and the 9 am & 11 am masses Christmas Day, all at the St Louis Cathedral.

