Archbishop Aymond and the real meaning of Christmas
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- While toys, trees, and lights are a part of the holidays, it’s important to understand why we celebrate.
Archbishop Gregory Aymond sat down with WGNO’s LBJ to discuss the real meaning of Christmas.
The archbishop will preside over midnight mass on Christmas Eve, and the 9 am & 11 am masses Christmas Day, all at the St Louis Cathedral.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
