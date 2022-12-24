Friday night scoreboard – December 23
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – View scores from around the local area below:
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bemidji 79, Grand Rapids 54
Browerville/Eagle Valley 77, Menahga 46
Cass Lake-Bena 71, Mahnomen/Waubun 57
Fosston 60, Fertile-Beltrami 55
Georgiana, Ala. 70, Luverne 57
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 84, Stephen-Argyle 66
Kittson County Central 84, Stephen-Argyle 66
Lake Park-Audubon 87, Breckenridge 78
Mesabi East 65, International Falls 49
Moorhead 81, Fargo Davies, N.D. 75
Northland 77, Mountain Iron-Buhl 58
Rock Ridge 65, Proctor 18
Sacred Heart 75, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 68
Thief River Falls 77, Warroad 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Alden-Conger vs. Kingsland, ppd.
Alexandria vs. Hutchinson, ppd.
Apple Valley vs. Shakopee, ppd.
BOLD vs. Springfield, ppd.
Border West vs. Hillcrest Lutheran, ppd.
Braham vs. Cromwell, ppd.
Buffalo vs. Brainerd, ppd.
Burnsville vs. Prior Lake, ppd.
Caledonia vs. Stewartville, ppd.
Cambridge-Isanti vs. Anoka, ppd.
Cannon Falls vs. St. Charles, ppd.
Climax/Fisher vs. Kelliher/Northome, ppd.
Concordia Academy vs. Hill-Murray, ppd.
Deer River vs. Barnum, ccd.
Eagan vs. Lakeville South, ppd.
East Ridge vs. Eden Prairie, ppd.
Eastview vs. Farmington, ppd.
Eden Valley-Watkins vs. New London-Spicer, ppd.
Ely vs. Cook County, ppd.
Frazee vs. Barnesville, ppd.
Hills-Beaver Creek vs. Red Rock Central, ppd. to Dec 22nd.
Holdingford vs. Foley, ppd.
Hope Academy vs. Bethlehem Academy, ppd.
Jackson County Central vs. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey, ppd.
Kimball vs. Dassel-Cokato, ppd.
Lakeville North vs. Rosemount, ppd.
Minnetonka vs. Chanhassen, ppd.
Mounds View vs. Fridley, ppd.
North Lakes Academy vs. Trinity, ppd.
Pillager vs. Staples-Motley, ccd.
Rochester Lourdes vs. Dover-Eyota, ppd.
Rockford vs. Brooklyn Center, ppd.
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton vs. Southwest Minnesota Christian, ppd.
Southland vs. Wabasha-Kellogg, ppd.
St. Cloud Apollo vs. Minneapolis Henry, ppd.
Stillwater vs. Hudson, Wis., ppd.
Tartan vs. St. Louis Park, ppd.
Two Harbors vs. Esko, ppd.
Waconia vs. Becker, ppd.
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bigfork 52, International Falls 43
Cass Lake-Bena 68, Mahnomen/Waubun 52
Fargo Davies, N.D. 70, Moorhead 46
Henning 64, Lake Park-Audubon 38
Pelican Rapids 48, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 41
Rock Ridge 64, Moose Lake/Willow River 15
Superior, Wis. 79, Duluth East 51
Underwood 58, Rothsay 43
Wadena-Deer Creek 53, Park Rapids 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
AC/GE vs. Bethlehem Academy, ppd.
Becker vs. Roseville, ppd.
Belle Plaine vs. Waseca, ppd.
Braham vs. Cromwell, ppd.
Brainerd vs. Bemidji, ppd.
Central Minnesota Christian vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, ppd.
Climax/Fisher vs. Kelliher/Northome, ppd.
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley vs. Battle Lake, ppd.
Dassel-Cokato vs. Kimball, ppd.
Detroit Lakes vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, ppd.
Elk River vs. Buffalo, ppd.
Frazee vs. Barnesville, ppd.
Lakeville South vs. Eagan, ppd.
Lanesboro vs. Grand Meadow, ppd.
Mayer Lutheran vs. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, ppd.
Minneapolis Washburn vs. Apple Valley, ppd.
Nashwauk-Keewatin vs. Fond du Lac Ojibwe, ppd.
New London-Spicer vs. Montevideo, ppd.
Orono vs. Holy Angels, ppd.
Park (Cottage Grove) vs. Bloomington Jefferson, ppd.
Park Center vs. Minnetonka, ppd.
Pillager vs. Staples-Motley, ccd.
Prior Lake vs. Burnsville, ppd.
Red Lake County vs. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, ccd.
Red Wing vs. River Falls, Wis., ppd.
Rosemount vs. Lakeville North, ppd.
Rushford-Peterson vs. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, ppd.
Sacred Heart vs. Fertile-Beltrami, ppd.
South St. Paul vs. New Prague, ppd.
St. Anthony vs. Foley, ppd.
St. Charles vs. Cannon Falls, ppd.
St. Croix Lutheran vs. Columbia Heights, ppd.
