Fort Myers Beach, FL

Street preacher couldn’t snuff ‘Light Up Times Square’ on Fort Myers Beach

By Gage Goulding
 5 days ago
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of people packed into the Times Square area on Fort Myers Beach for the ‘Light Up Times Square’ event.

The event was the first time since the area was leveled by Hurricane Ian on September 28 that the square was filled with people.

“I feel like I’m in Time Square in New York right now,” said one resident.

The celebration was full of Christmas cheer and vibrant lights. More than 3,000 of them lit up the area where Sunset Grill once stood.

“If you would’ve asked me September 29th if we’d been here today, I would’ve probably have told you no,” said Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers.

It was a last-minute project and was just organized this week by Barefoot Event Group. The entire event was donated by Fort Lauderdale-based Twilight Features.

“We wanted to help bring that cheer,” said Nick Toutoungi. “It’s absolutely amazing to see this many people here tonight, especially for an event like this that was just put together this week.”

Each of the 3,000 lights was synced to music, a perfect way to make a makeshift dance floor.

But among all that, there was something that some say just wasn’t right.

In the background, you could hear the loudspeaker from self-proclaimed street preacher Adam Lacroix.

“It’s really annoying, actually,” said Sanja Roberts.

Lacroix is known on the beach for creating controversy and sometimes edgy encounters.

“No wonder your kids are using foul language,” Lacroix said to a woman walking by. “No wonder your kids are mouthing off to you.”

“I do this because I like people,” he added.

But some don’t like what he’s doing.

Woman: “I’m asking you to turn your volume down.”

Adam: “Well, God’s trying to reach people.”

Woman: “Please turn your volume down.”

Adam: “Ma’am, I don’t want someone to get drunk.”

“I don’t think that him preaching to everybody about what to think and believe is helpful,” Roberts said.

He’s been back to preach a handful of times. Last weekend he was carrying a sign that said, “Hurricane Ian is a terrible judgment of God.”

Gage: “What does that sign mean?”

Adam: “Well, God takes credit. The scripture says that both blessing and woe come from God.”

Some will see it as annoying. Others will see it as a sign or normalcy that our beach is coming back. Maybe a light at the end of the tunnel. On Friday night, that light couldn’t be brighter, all 3,000 of them.

Comments / 10

Nick
4d ago

He really is annoying. He's a zealot that will eventually snap. Hopefully he doesn't take anybody else with him when he does.

Reply(1)
4
Jerry Lee
4d ago

Just another self anointed person being the FALSE prophet. Had several chances to cross his path. Annoying is being kind. Stay well folks.

Reply(2)
4
 

