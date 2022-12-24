ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

5newsonline.com

The history of eating black eyed peas on New Year's Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Many dinner tables this weekend will feature black eyed peas on New Year's Day. It's been a tradition for years, but how exactly did this uniquely southern tradition start?. After the ball drops and the sun rises for 2023, it's likely one of your first...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

What are your options if your flight is canceled?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As extreme winter weather has swept across the country, it has caused unprecedented flight cancellations to impact flyers, including many who have been trying to get back to Arkansas. Thousands of people have found themselves stranded at airports across the US with no idea when...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Flight cancellations impacting Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The recent freezing temperatures have impacted many parts of the country, including Arkansas. According to data from flight-aware, by 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Southwest canceled over 60 percent of its schedule. Some travelers at the Clinton National Airport were experiencing cancellations over and over...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
aymag.com

Server Says: Ty Collins of Bar Louie in Little Rock

It’s time to get to know the heart and soul behind every restaurant experience: the server. Here’s our Q&A with Ty Collins of Bar Louie in Little Rock. How long have you been at Bar Louie in Little Rock?. Three years. Bar Louie is my first serving job.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
whiterivernow.com

Two killed in Cleburne County highway collision

Two Cleburne County residents died in a head-on collision last night. According to the state police fatality report, a 1997 Jeep driven by Matthew A. Risinger, 43, of Heber Springs, was traveling westbound on Highway 16 when it crossed the centerline and struck the front of an eastbound 2022 Nissan, driven by Brianna R. Stenger, 23, of Drasco. Both drivers were killed in the collision.
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
fox16.com

Summit Utilities: Gas outage in Little Rock area

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The extreme cold from Thursday night’s arctic blast has left some Little Rock-area homes without gas service. In a late Friday morning update, Summit Utilities reported gas service has been restored to the affected homes in west Little Rock. The outage was caused by the freezing temperatures affecting one of its regulator stations, the utility stated.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

