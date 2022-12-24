Read full article on original website
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
KATV
City of Mayflower restores water after usage nearly doubles during winter storm
MAYFLOWER (KATV) — The water in the city of Mayflower should be turned back on after of their tanks were completely empty due to extra usage from the winter storm. One family told KATV why they were upset with the city's lack of communication. Paul Bradley said not having...
Entergy plans scheduled power outage for parts of Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Entergy announced that there will be a planned power outage in Little Rock on Thursday. The areas that are being affected will span from Baseline Rd to Chicot Rd and parts of Geyer Springs Rd. The outage is being done to fix issues after a car hit a power pole.
Woman stranded in Little Rock since Christmas due to canceled Southwest flights
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced they are looking into flight cancelations by Southwest Airlines, which have left thousands of travelers stranded all over the country, and in Little Rock.
Hot Springs asks residents to conserve water after bursts pipes cause issues
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Many people across the state have been dealing with burst pipes, including the city of Hot Springs. “Commercial and residential, we've had a couple of main breaks, that primarily the bursts and pipes are on the customer side of the meter, we're out with crews shutting those meters off,” said City Manager, Bill Burrough.
Mayflower Water Department works to restore water to residents
FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — In an effort to refill tanks after struggling to keep up with demand during the recent cold, the Mayflower Water Department has had to shut down some services. On Christmas Eve, the city of Mayflower posted on Facebook that due to a leak the water...
KATV
Wellness Wednesday: Baptist Health talks dangerous strep infections
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The CDC is looking into an increase in dangerous strep infections among children in the United States. Baptist Health’s Dr. Amanda Novack, an infectious diseases physician joined Daybreak to explain.
5newsonline.com
The history of eating black eyed peas on New Year's Day
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Many dinner tables this weekend will feature black eyed peas on New Year's Day. It's been a tradition for years, but how exactly did this uniquely southern tradition start?. After the ball drops and the sun rises for 2023, it's likely one of your first...
Pulaski County Administration Building closed due to no water
The Pulaski County Administration Building will be closed Tuesday.
What are your options if your flight is canceled?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As extreme winter weather has swept across the country, it has caused unprecedented flight cancellations to impact flyers, including many who have been trying to get back to Arkansas. Thousands of people have found themselves stranded at airports across the US with no idea when...
Flight cancellations impacting Arkansans
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The recent freezing temperatures have impacted many parts of the country, including Arkansas. According to data from flight-aware, by 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Southwest canceled over 60 percent of its schedule. Some travelers at the Clinton National Airport were experiencing cancellations over and over...
Woman experiencing frozen pipes, as central Arkansas plumbers seeing rise in calls due to cold temperatures
Central Arkansas plumbers are having their phones ring off the hook with people in need to fix their pipes due to the temperature plunge Thursday night.
KATV
Little Rock Police Department will host the first blood drive of the year
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock police announced Wednesday they will be hosting the first blood drive of the 2023 year. According to the police, the Little Rock Bleed Blue Blood Drive will start on Thursday, Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The blood drive will...
KATV
Central Arkansas Development Council announces the beginning of LIHEAP program
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Central Arkansas Development Council revealed on Wednesday the 2023 Winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance Program will start on the week of Jan. 9, 2023. The assistance program will go on as long as there are funds available. The applications will be accepted in 19 counties...
Little Rock shooting turned homicide; nearby home with kids inside was also target of bullets
A Little Rock shooting on South Battery Street has now been declared a homicide as of Monday.
aymag.com
Server Says: Ty Collins of Bar Louie in Little Rock
It’s time to get to know the heart and soul behind every restaurant experience: the server. Here’s our Q&A with Ty Collins of Bar Louie in Little Rock. How long have you been at Bar Louie in Little Rock?. Three years. Bar Louie is my first serving job.
whiterivernow.com
Two killed in Cleburne County highway collision
Two Cleburne County residents died in a head-on collision last night. According to the state police fatality report, a 1997 Jeep driven by Matthew A. Risinger, 43, of Heber Springs, was traveling westbound on Highway 16 when it crossed the centerline and struck the front of an eastbound 2022 Nissan, driven by Brianna R. Stenger, 23, of Drasco. Both drivers were killed in the collision.
Little Rock emergency shelter closed due to burst pipe
The City of Little Rock announced Friday night the closing of one of the temporary emergency shelters due to a burst pipe in the building.
Santa pays visit to Hot Springs woman for her last Christmas
Santa Claus made a very special visit just two days ahead of the holidays to someone he said is beyond just being on the “nice list.”
fox16.com
Summit Utilities: Gas outage in Little Rock area
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The extreme cold from Thursday night’s arctic blast has left some Little Rock-area homes without gas service. In a late Friday morning update, Summit Utilities reported gas service has been restored to the affected homes in west Little Rock. The outage was caused by the freezing temperatures affecting one of its regulator stations, the utility stated.
Arkansas Biggest Loser contestant discusses life-saving changes
A Central Arkansas woman competed on NBC’s The Biggest Loser more than decade ago, she shares her story in hopes of inspiring others to live a healthy lifestyle in 2023.
